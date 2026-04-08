Seedance 2.0: Your digital twin, in cinematic motion
Seedance 2.0 is now integrated across HeyGen. Create complete AI digital twin videos with your verified avatar moving through cinematic footage, generate scroll-stopping b-roll from a single prompt, and extend any scene with precise first and last frame control. Professional cinematic AI video quality, no crew required.
Three tools, one platform. Choose how you create
Seedance 2.0 is integrated across three distinct tools inside HeyGen. Each one is built for a different creative workflow. Use one or combine all three.
Place your Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage
Avatar Shots lets you create cinematic scenes where your verified Digital Twin moves, gestures, and performs inside Seedance-generated footage. Choose any environment, camera angle, or movement type with lifelike motion and consistent character appearance across every shot.
Lifelike character movement
Walking, gesturing, and performing with real physical weight and credibility across every shot.
Consistent likeness across shots
Face, clothing, and visual identity stay fixed from the first frame to the last with no morphing or loss of detail.
Multiple avatars in one scene
Place multiple verified Digital Twins in a single cinematic scene with synchronised motion across every character in frame.
Any background, any shot type
Dolly moves, crane shots, FPV, wide establishing shots, and close-ups with cinematic camera language that responds to your prompt.
Your identity, fully protected. Seedance do not allow human faces on their public API. HeyGen's first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure is why your verified Digital Twin can appear in Seedance footage when no other platform can offer this.
Go from a single prompt to a complete, finished video
Video Agent takes your prompt and builds a complete video around it: script, structure, editing, voiceover. Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage are blended automatically for a finished video ready to publish.
From script to finished video
Type your prompt or paste your script and Video Agent writes the structure, selects the shots, and delivers a finished, edited video.
Up to three minutes per video
Long enough to deliver a genuine message, short enough to hold attention, with cinematic Seedance shots stitched together automatically.
Multiple avatars in one scene
Structure, pacing and editing are handled for you, so you can publish directly to any channel without extra production work.
Verified identity, built in
Every video uses your verified Digital Twin and is protected by HeyGen’s first-party consent infrastructure.
Built for volume without sacrificing quality. Video Agent is designed for teams and creators who need to produce consistently across campaigns, courses, and channels.
Generate cinematic b-roll from a prompt or a reference image
The AI Video Generator gives you direct access to Seedance 2.0 for text-to-video and image-to-video generation. Describe a scene, upload a reference, and get premium-quality cinematic footage with precise first and last frame control.
Text to cinematic b-roll
Describe any scene and Seedance generates cinematic footage with director-level camera control and physics-accurate motion.
Reference image to footage
Upload a product photo, location image, or any visual reference and keep the look, feel, and subject consistent across every frame.
First and last frame control
Set precisely where a scene starts and ends, and let Seedance generate everything in between with seamless visual continuity.
Studio-quality footage, one prompt
Generate b-roll that feels as if it were shot on location with a full crew, using dynamic lighting, realistic physics, and cinematic camera movement.
Cinematic b-roll is no longer a budget decision. It is a prompt. Once the bar rises, refine your creativity. Use Seedance 2.0 to build the impossible into every frame.
Cinematic video for every use case
From fully branded videos to attention-grabbing social content, Seedance 2.0 inside HeyGen gives you professional-grade footage across every format and audience.
Brand and product videos
Create fully branded videos with your Digital Twin presenting in cinematic environments. Pitch decks, product launches and company announcements with production quality that is closely aligned with your brand.
Social and advert content
Generate cinematic b-roll and avatar shots that make people pause their scrolling. Drop in product references, location references, or style references and Seedance builds footage that matches your exact creative brief.
Training and education
Build complete training modules and educational content with your Digital Twin. One prompt generates a structured, fully edited video of up to three minutes in length, ready to embed in any LMS or learning platform.
Thought leadership and brand
Publish consistently without being on camera every time. Your verified Digital Twin delivers your message in cinematic settings with the realism and presence your audience expect from your personal brand.
Product demos and showcases
Upload a product photo and generate cinematic footage built around it. Dynamic lighting, realistic motion, multiple angles. Scroll-stopping product content without a studio, a photographer, or a production budget.
Multi-person and panel content
Place multiple verified avatars in a single cinematic scene. Conversations, interviews, and panel-style content with consistent likeness and synchronised motion across every character in frame.
Have questions? We have got answers
What is Seedance 2.0 in HeyGen?
Seedance 2.0 is an AI video generation model integrated across HeyGen that allows you to create cinematic videos featuring your verified Digital Twin moving through dynamic footage with professional camera movements and realistic motion.
What are the three tools that use Seedance 2.0 in HeyGen?
Avatar Shots places your Digital Twin in cinematic scenes, Video Agent creates complete videos from a single prompt, and AI Video Generator produces cinematic b-roll from text or image prompts.
Can I use multiple avatars in one scene with Seedance 2.0?
Yes, both Avatar Shots and Video Agent support multiple verified Digital Twins in a single cinematic scene with synchronised motion and consistent likeness across every character.
How does Avatar Shots differ from the AI Video Generator?
Avatar Shots focuses on placing your verified Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage with character movement and gestures, whilst AI Video Generator creates cinematic b-roll from prompts or reference images without requiring an avatar.
What makes HeyGen the only platform with verified human faces in Seedance?
HeyGen have first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure built in, which allows verified Digital Twins to appear in Seedance footage when no other platform can offer this capability.
How long can videos be with Video Agent?
Video Agent creates complete, finished videos of up to three minutes in length with automatic script structure, editing, and voiceover.
What are first and last frame controls in the AI Video Generator?
First and last frame control lets you set exactly where a scene starts and ends, and Seedance generates everything in between with seamless visual continuity.
Can I use reference images with Seedance 2.0?
Yes, the AI Video Generator allows you to upload product photos, location images, or any visual reference to maintain the look, feel, and subject across every frame of generated footage.
Whatever you want to create, you can create it now
Seedance 2.0 runs through Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator. The most cinematic AI video model in the world is now inside every tool you create with. Rated #1 for realism on G2. Your Digital Twin, your verified identity, your story.