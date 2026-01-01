See how businesses like yours use Repurpose.io with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Multi-platform content distribution Automatically publish AI-generated videos from HeyGen to platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn using Repurpose.io, ensuring a consistent brand presence across channels.

Repurposing video scripts into bite-sized content Turn longer AI videos into short-form clips or highlights and use Repurpose.io to distribute them widely — ideal for repackaging webinars, interviews, or educational content into bite-sized, shareable formats.