See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Automated lead follow-up videos Trigger personalised AI video messages from HeyGen when a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email signups connected via Pabbly—helping to increase engagement and conversion.

Customer onboarding and engagement Automatically send bespoke onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or sign-up, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable video content.