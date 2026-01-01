Pabbly + HeyGen
Pabbly are an automation and integration platform that help businesses connect apps, automate workflows, and manage marketing, billing, and forms without coding.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Automated lead follow-up videos
Trigger personalised AI video messages from HeyGen when a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email signups connected via Pabbly—helping to increase engagement and conversion.
Customer onboarding and engagement
Automatically send bespoke onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or sign-up, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable video content.
Event-led video campaigns
Use Pabbly to monitor user actions such as webinar registrations, form submissions, or plan upgrades, and trigger targeted HeyGen videos to inform, educate, or upsell at the right moment.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.