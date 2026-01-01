Tamer Abdel is a lifelong technologist and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience, and the founder and CEO of The AI Department, a done-for-you AI services company that helps businesses implement AI across marketing, operations, automation, and video.

Whilst the company serves industries ranging from healthcare to legal and automotive, property has become one of its fastest-growing practices. Today, The AI Department work with brokerages and more than 100 estate agents, helping them build stronger personal brands through consistent AI-powered video.

'We actually pair a human expert with the task and the outcome,' Tamer said. 'Rather than installing a bunch of AI tools, you install one consolidated AI department.'

That philosophy shapes everything they build, especially video.

Turning video into a repeatable process

According to Tamer, nearly every client wants to talk about video first.

'I would say about 90% of our clients, when they come in, the number one thing they want to talk about first is marketing,' he said.

The problem is not a lack of ideas. It is everything that happens before someone presses record.

'You've got it scheduled in your calendar for Thursday at 1 p.m., but then it becomes Thursday morning, and you're just looking at that one o'clock slot and shaking your head,' Tamer said.

Even when professionals finally sit down to record, the pressure does not disappear.

'When you actually have the courage to create that video, you're creating it 10 or 15 times just to get that perfect take because of all the anxiety you've built up,' he said.

For busy professionals already running successful businesses, recording videos becomes one more task that never reaches the top of the queue.

'Our pitch is straightforward,' Tamer said. 'You no longer need to spend the time and feel that anxiety about recording. We do it all for you.'

His team create each client's avatar once, then handle scripting, production, editing, and publishing. The impact has been particularly visible in property.

'We have over 100 agents just in our little town who are working with us,' Tamer said. 'When the broker starts using it, and everyone sees the content, they all want to follow.'

Instead of posting once a week or once a month, agents now publish regularly.

'The person who was posting once a week or once a month is now able to post seven days a week,' Tamer said.

Creating a brokerage workflow that scales

Rather than giving brokerages yet another marketing platform to learn, The AI Department have built a complete content workflow around HeyGen.

Agents log in to a dashboard filled with content ideas covering topics such as market updates, first-time buyers, neighbourhood insights, and homeownership education.

They choose a topic, AI generates a personalised script in their own tone of voice, and HeyGen creates the first version of the video.

From there, the AI Department's editors review every video, carry out quality assurance, add supporting visuals and B-roll, and prepare the final version for publishing.

'We have a human expert who is the tastemaker behind every single video,' Tamer said. 'No video is simply generated and automatically published. They make the edits, and those edits are based on the outcome the client wants.'

For years, Tamer described the workflow as an 80/20 model.

'The workflow does 80% of the work, and then the remaining 20% is done by the human expert.'

As HeyGen have continued evolving, that balance has shifted.

'We’re finding ourselves now leaning towards 90/10.'

By keeping more of the production process in HeyGen, his team deliver polished videos more quickly whilst spending less time transferring projects between different editing tools.

Building trust instead of chasing views

For Tamer, success is not measured by views. It is measured by trust.

'We do not usually optimise for views,' he said. 'We optimise for trust.'

That philosophy shapes every piece of content his team creates. Instead of chasing trends, the AI Department helps estate agents consistently publish market updates, educational videos, community insights, and answers to common client questions, positioning them as trusted local experts.

'Trust is the currency before a transaction happens,' Tamer said.

Since adopting HeyGen, the AI Department have produced more than 1,500 videos whilst serving 100+ active clients. Each client receives approximately 15 videos per month, which is more than 100 videos published daily across its customer base.

The results go further than consistency. Clients who once spent $3,000 to $5,000 per month on traditional video production can now create considerably more content at a fraction of the cost.

'With HeyGen, we're able to come in there at a fraction of the cost and produce many more higher-quality videos,' Tamer said.

For him, though, the biggest gain isn't financial.

'The best part that any professional likes to hear is that they'll never record another video again,' he said.

Instead of spending time filming, agents can focus on serving clients whilst consistently building their personal brand through video.