Nick Krem learnt early in his real estate career that generating leads was only part of the equation. Agents also needed a recognisable brand.
Whilst working in a real estate call centre, Nick spent up to 15 hours a day contacting leads across the country. One pattern stood out.
'Almost every single time, the agents who had a strong brand were doing exceptionally well with us,' Nick said.
That realisation led Nick and his brother to build a real estate marketing company that expanded across all 50 states and 13 countries in less than two years. Nick's team handle strategy, scripting, production, editing, and distribution.
The model worked, but it was not easy to scale.
'We realised agents are spending thousands of dollars for this when we can use companies like HeyGen to do it at a fraction of the cost,' Nick said.
Today, Nick helps real estate professionals build their personal brands with AI-powered video that removes production as the biggest obstacle to showing up consistently.
Removing the biggest barrier to consistent video
Before HeyGen, Nick's team developed complete content strategies for clients, but getting estate agents to actually record videos slowed everything down.
Agents worried about cameras, microphones, lighting, clothing, and finding time to film. Weeks could pass before anyone pressed record.
To solve the problem, clients flew to Orlando for two-day production sessions, filming months' worth of content. The process worked, but it was not sustainable.
'Estate agents earn money when they talk to people,' Nick said.
He saw the challenge most clearly with solo agents.
'They're answering calls, dealing with transactions, solving problems, and serving clients. Video becomes the last thing they have time for,' Nick said.
HeyGen changed that.
'Agents used to fly from all over the country to tell their story, shoot videos, and spend thousands of dollars literally with us to get that done,' Nick said. 'What HeyGen allows them to do is take their best look, their best hair day, their best make-up day, the best outfit, and use it over and over again.'
Instead of coordinating another production day, agents create a digital twin once and carry on publishing long after the cameras are packed away.
Scaling one person into an entire content team
Nick first realised the value of HeyGen by solving his own problem. His team wanted to publish two YouTube videos every week, but every episode required Nick to record a new introduction.
'I would go to sleep at night just thinking, "I have to shoot that intro video,"' he said.
Eventually, he told his team to replace those intros with his HeyGen avatar.
'Now that problem is off my plate for good. I never have to go to sleep again thinking I have to film an intro video because HeyGen films my intros every single time now,' Nick said.
The results surprised him.
'My AI intro videos were actually performing better than my videos,' he said. 'Not only am I saving time, but they're also actually performing better.'
Today, his avatar appears in videos created by his team, including YouTube intros, landing pages, workshops, and short-form content.
'What you lot have created with HeyGen allows me to scale,' Nick said. 'Before, I was just linear because unless I personally did it, I could only shoot 10 videos in a day. With HeyGen, I can be like, "Hey team, do 20."'
Helping agents market themselves like larger brands
Today, Nick's team use HeyGen to create everything from listing videos and market updates to YouTube content, landing pages, and neighbourhood guides.
For listing videos alone, the time savings are considerable.
'You don't have to drive to the listing, make sure you get ready, take 10 different takes,' Nick said. 'It saves you hours of your day, hundreds of dollars in shooting, and you get the perfect script every single time.'
HeyGen have also expanded what is creatively possible. One client used an avatar to jump from an aeroplane, land outside a listing, and begin a property tour.
'It really makes it feel as though I'm a Hollywood producer,' Nick said. 'I can put myself in all of these different scenarios, and it feels limitless.'
Beyond creativity, Nick uses HeyGen to help agents succeed in search. His team create videos answering the exact questions buyers and sellers are already asking online.
One client built a YouTube channel entirely with HeyGen, grew it to more than 3,500 subscribers in about a year, and now receives inbound calls from buyers and sellers. Others receive on average about two inbound calls each week using the same strategy.
For Nick, that’s the real value of HeyGen. Independent agents can now market with the consistency and production quality that once required a much larger team and budget.
'We are never going to be the bottleneck in our video production again,' he said. 'HeyGen made it possible for me to scale myself. HeyGen did not replace me on camera. It enhanced me.'