AI Video Upscaler App for 4K Quality
Upscale any video to 4K with diffusion-based AI built directly into HeyGen Apps. Choose between Standard and Precise engines, output at 1080p or 4K, adjust frame rate up to 120fps, and upload MP4, MOV, or WEBM files. Pricing is based on video length (per-second credit usage).
Features of AI video upscaler
Standard and precise upscale engines
Two engines serve different needs. Standard delivers a fast, clean upscale for high-volume workflows where speed matters. Precise runs a diffusion-based model that reconstructs fine detail, natural facial texture, readable text, and realistic fabric and foliage at the pixel level. Precise produces the highest-fidelity output for final deliverables, client work, and content viewed on large screens. Switch between engines on any project without re-uploading. Pair your upscaled output with any AI Video Generator workflow and the final render holds up at any viewing distance.
1080p and 4K output resolution
Select your target resolution before processing. The AI model accepts footage at any starting resolution from 360p upwards and scales it to either 1080p or 4K. The Precise engine adjusts reconstruction intensity based on input quality, applying stronger detail generation to lower-resolution sources and lighter refinement to footage already near the target. The output downloads ready for publishing, embedding, or archiving with no extra encoding step. Use it after a Text to Video render to bring AI-generated content up to broadcast resolution.
Frame rate control up to 120fps
Set output frame rate to Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps. AI frame interpolation generates smooth, natural in-between frames so choppy footage becomes fluid, action sequences play cleanly, and slow-motion content looks cinematic. Higher frame rates paired with 4K resolution produce output that feels premium on monitors, projectors, and large displays. Apply frame rate boost to smooth out AI Video Editor exports or give AI-generated clips polished playback.
Integrated denoising and de-aliasing
The Precise engine denoises, de-aliases, and sharpens as part of one upscale pass. Grain, chroma noise, compression banding, jagged edges, and staircase artefacts are corrected frame by frame without a separate processing step. The model distinguishes genuine texture from noise, so skin stays natural, text stays crisp, and edges stay clean. No additional filters or plugins required. Run the output through a Subtitle Generator and your overlays sit on artefact-free frames.
Temporal consistency across frames
Upscaling frames individually creates shimmer, flicker, and crawling artefacts during playback. The AI model analyses motion and detail flow between frames to maintain full temporal consistency. Moving objects stay stable, flat backgrounds stay clean without banding flicker, and colour holds steady from first frame to last. Combined with frame interpolation, the result is smooth, flicker-free playback at any resolution and frame rate on content like product demo video deliverables.
Use cases
Upscale GenAI video from 720p to 4K
Output from Sora, Kling, Veo, and similar models often caps at 720p or 1080p with softness and aliasing. Select Precise engine, set output to 4K, and the diffusion model reconstructs native-looking detail tuned specifically for AI-generated footage.
Restore old VHS, miniDV, and 8mm footage
Archival transfers carry decades of grain, noise, and resolution loss. Upload the file, choose Precise for maximum detail reconstruction, and output at 1080p or 4K. The integrated denoiser removes grain while the upscaler rebuilds sharpness frame by frame.
Smooth choppy footage to 60 or 120fps
Low-frame-rate recordings, screen captures, and older clips play with visible judder. Set output frame rate to 60 or 120fps and the interpolation engine generates clean in-between frames, turning stuttery playback into fluid motion.
Sharpen webcam and screen recordings
Compressed Zoom calls, webinar exports, and screen captures look soft on playback. Upscale to 1080p or 4K with Standard engine for fast turnaround, delivering clear footage for Course Builder libraries and on-demand viewing.
Clean up low-light and noisy footage
High-ISO indoor clips, nighttime recordings, and poorly lit interviews carry visible chroma noise. The Precise engine denoises while upscaling, removing grain without the over-smoothed plastic look that standard filters produce. Output retains natural skin and marketing videos texture.
Enhance translated or dubbed video quality
Re-encoding during AI Dubbing or translation introduces compression artifacts. Run the localized file through the upscaler as a final step to restore sharpness and match every language variant to the original master quality.
How it works
Upload a video, configure the engine, resolution, and frame rate, then render a 4K output. No software, no GPU, no editing skills.
Upload your video
Drag an MP4, MOV, or WEBM file into the uploader or click Choose file. All input resolutions are accepted.
Select engine and settings
Pick Standard or Precise. Set output to 1080p or 4K. Set frame rate to Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps.
Let AI enhance every frame
The AI removes noise, sharpens, and upscales frame by frame — reconstructing detail, texture, and clarity automatically.
Download and publish
Get your enhanced video back ready to use. No extra encoding, no editing — just publish.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Precise upscale engine and how does it work?
The Precise engine is powered by Topaz Labs Starlight Precise 2.5, a diffusion-based upscaling model trained on millions of video frames. It reconstructs fine texture, natural facial detail, fabric structure, and readable text at the pixel level. Unlike standard interpolation that stretches pixels, the diffusion model generates plausible new detail based on scene context, so the output looks as if it were originally shot at the higher resolution.
What is the difference between Standard and Precise engines?
Standard delivers a fast, clean resolution increase suited to high-volume workflows where speed matters more than pixel-level fidelity. Precise runs the diffusion-based model for maximum detail reconstruction. Precise is recommended for final deliverables, client content, and anything viewed on large displays. Standard is ideal for drafts, internal reviews, and batch processing.
Can I upscale AI-generated video from Sora, Kling or Veo?
Yes. The Precise engine is specifically optimised for generative AI footage, which carries subtle softness, aliasing, and frame inconsistencies that standard upscaling amplifies. It corrects these patterns whilst preserving creative intent, bringing Script to Video output and prompt-based generations to clean, native-looking 4K.
What video formats and input resolutions are supported?
The upscaler accepts MP4, MOV, and WEBM files at any input resolution from 360p upwards. You set the output to 1080p or 4K. The AI model adjusts reconstruction intensity based on starting quality, applying stronger enhancement to lower-resolution sources and lighter refinement to footage closer to the target.
How does the frame rate adjustment work?
You select Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps as the output frame rate. AI frame interpolation analyses motion between existing frames and generates smooth in-between frames. For social content, 30 or 60fps works well. For action-heavy, cinematic, or large-screen content, 90 or 120fps delivers noticeably smoother motion.
Does the upscaler automatically remove noise and compression artefacts?
Yes. The Precise engine performs denoising, de-aliasing, and artefact removal as an integrated part of the upscale pass. It distinguishes genuine texture from grain, chroma noise, and compression banding, removing unwanted elements whilst keeping edges and detail intact. No separate denoise step or plugin is needed.
How much does each upscale conversion cost?
Upscaling pricing is based on video length — credits are deducted per second of output from your shared credit pool. Your balance is visible on the timeline in the HeyGen editor. Paid plans starting at $24 per month include premium credits covering upscaling alongside features like AI Voice Cloning and Face Swap.
Can I preview the upscale before using credits?
Yes. The upscaler processes a short preview using your chosen engine, resolution, and frame rate before you commit. Adjust the settings and compare input versus output until the result meets your standard. Credits are only deducted when you confirm the full render.
Can I upscale videos after translating or dubbing them?
Yes. Videos processed through the Video Translator or AI Lip Sync pipeline lose quality through re-encoding. Running the localized file through the upscaler restores sharpness and ensures each language version matches the original. Pricing for each variant is based on its length.
Do I need to install software or own a powerful GPU?
No. The upscaler runs entirely in the browser through HeyGen Apps. All rendering is handled by cloud-based GPUs. There is nothing to install, no system requirements, and no local GPU needed. Upload your MP4, MOV, or WEBM, configure settings, preview, and the cloud handles all rendering.
Start creating with HeyGen
Upscale your videos to striking 4K with diffusion-based AI. No software, no GPU, no editing skills required.