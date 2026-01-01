AI Speech Clean-up for Polished Video Takes
Turn messy voice recordings into polished video without the jump cuts. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, retakes and background noise from audio and video files, then stitches the visuals so every cut appears seamless.
Features of AI Speech Clean-up
Filler Word and ‘Um’ Removal on Upload
The tool detects and removes 'um', 'uh', 'you know', and similar fillers straight after upload. It works across long-form podcasts, short-form social posts, and talking-head footage in any common format, so delivery sounds confident and tight without re-recording a single line.
Seamless Visual Stitching Between Cuts
Cuts the audio and rebuilds the frames around each edit. Where audio-only tools leave jarring jump cuts in your video, Speech Cleanup blends micro-movements between cuts so the final result looks like one clean continuous take, not a stitched-together mp4.
Built-In Background Noise Remover
A built-in background noise remover strips room hum, mic buzz, and ambient interference at the same time as filler cleanup. One upload, one export, no chaining a separate audio enhancer, a subtitle generator, and a video editor to get studio-quality sound.
False Starts and Retake Recovery
Fixes double-takes, restarted sentences, and 'let me try that again' moments across every clip in your timeline. Mark the keeper, and the tool stitches it into the cut, dropping the throwaway version whilst keeping pacing natural across the whole video.
Long Silence and Dead Air Trimming
The tool tightens long pauses, breath gaps, and dead air across the upload without making your voice sound hurried or robotic. It also handles speech enhancement on the retained clips, so the polished podcast or video feels human, not machine-edited.
Speech clean-up use cases
Podcast Video Episodes for YouTube
Record raw and ship clean. The tool turns a 90-minute video podcast recording into a publish-ready episode, removing fillers and dead air so the final cut feels tight on YouTube and Spotify without any manual editing work on the video.
Talking-Head Videos for YouTube Creators
Skip the re-shoots. Read your script naturally, let the tool remove every "um" and false start across the upload, and export a confident on-camera take you can pair with text to video for fully scripted segments.
Online Courses and Training Tutorials
Course recordings are full of self-corrections and retakes. Clean them up in a single pass so your educational video flows lesson-to-lesson without learners spotting the edits, the cuts, or the production gaps between each take.
Sales and Product Demo Recordings
Demo recordings rarely land on the first try, even with a script. The tool removes the hesitations and "let me show you that again" moments across the whole video, leaving a polished walkthrough you can drop into emails and decks.
Social Media Shorts, Reels, and TikToks
Cut faster, post faster. A ten-minute raw recording becomes a sub-sixty-second short with the rambling removed and the visuals locked in sync, ready for YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and Instagram Reels without manual trimming on the timeline.
Interview and Webinar Video Recordings
Multi-speaker interviews are filler-word minefields with cross-talk and overlapping audio between speakers. The tool handles each speaker independently, removes stutters and dead air across both tracks, and keeps the conversation moving without choppy jump cuts.
How AI speech clean-up works
Clean up any speech recording in four steps, from raw audio or video upload through review to a publish-ready cleaned file.
Upload audio or video
Drop in an audio or video file. Supports mp4, mov, mp3, and wav for long-form content.
Choose clean-up options
Toggle filler words, long silences, background noise, and retakes on or off before processing.
Review every edit
Preview the cleaned cut. Skip or restore any edit. The AI shows each change before you confirm.
Export the clean file
Export the polished MP4 or audio file. Download, share, or pass on for translation or upscaling.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What exactly is AI speech clean-up and how does it work on video?
AI speech cleanup is automated audio cleanup that removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and background noise from a voice recording. HeyGen analyses your audio or video, detects each target, removes it, and rebuilds the visual transitions so the cut looks continuous.
Will removing filler words from my video result in visible jump cuts?
No. This is the key difference between Speech Cleanup and audio-only voice cleaner tools. When competitors remove a filler word from a video, the visual jumps. HeyGen rebuilds the frames between cuts so the talking head looks continuous, even after dozens of edits.
How is HeyGen Speech Cleanup different from Adobe Enhance Speech or Cleanvoice AI?
Adobe Enhance Speech focuses on speech enhancement and audio quality. Cleanvoice AI is a free AI voice cleaner that removes fillers from podcasts. HeyGen Speech Cleanup does both, then handles the video too, so talking-head cuts stay invisible on screen.
Can I review and approve each edit before the video is exported?
Yes. Speech Cleanup shows every detected filler word, pause, and noise segment in a preview pane. Skip, restore, or accept each one. Nothing is removed without your sign-off, which avoids the over-aggressive automated trims other cleanup tools are known for.
Does the tool work on long-form podcast and webinar recordings?
Yes. The tool handles long recordings, including full podcast episodes, webinars, and interview videos in a single upload. It processes the entire file without splitting it into chunks, so your edit stays in one place from start to export.
Can it remove background noise as well as filler words and pauses?
Yes, in the same pass. The tool uses a built-in noise remover alongside filler removal, long silence trimming, and retake recovery, so you do not need to upload your free voice recording to a separate audio enhancer first.
Will my voice still sound natural and human after the clean-up?
Yes. The tool trims silences and fillers without compressing your delivery and uses light speech enhancement to improve voice clarity. If a take cannot be salvaged, regenerate the line with AI voice cloning using your own voice clone.
Which audio and video file formats are supported for upload and export?
Upload audio files in mp3, wav, or mov format, plus video in most common formats. Export the cleaned video with audio baked in, or as a standalone audio file if you only need the cleaned voice track for a podcast or voiceover delivery.
Can I run the tool on a video in a non-English language?
Yes. It detects filler words and pauses across multiple languages. After processing, run the file through the AI video translator to dub it into 175+ languages with lip-sync, so one cleaned recording becomes a multilingual asset.
How does this compare with other AI video editing tools?
Other AI video tools either clean the audio only (leaving jump cuts) or rebuild the entire scene from text. This workflow is the only one that preserves your real on-camera take and polishes it as a human editor would, without forcing a re-shoot or a synthetic replacement.
Is there a free trial or a way to clean up audio for free first?
Yes. HeyGen offer a free plan, so you can tidy up a recording on a real file first with no card needed. Paid plans unlock longer uploads, higher-quality export, and the full AI video generator workflow.
Does AI speech cleanup actually save real time for video creators in practice?
Yes. Creators such as Anton Voroniuk save 15.5 hours each week and reduce production costs 40x by pairing the AI video editor with automated clean-up, rather than trimming each take by hand.
Start creating with HeyGen
Clean up your recordings and publish polished video in minutes with AI.