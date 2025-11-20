Scale client video production without growing your team

Ad creative, localisation, personalised campaigns, UGC content—deliver more video to more clients in more languages without hiring more editors. Turn video production from a bottleneck into a profit centre.

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  • 175+ languages
  • Trusted by leading agencies
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136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

The agency scalability problem

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The agency scalability problem

The agency scalability problem

Your content calendar never lets up. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localised creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video every day while you're still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? Good luck with that scheduling nightmare.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen solution

The HeyGen solution

HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalised versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalised sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best.

Everything agencies need to scale client work

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Rapid content production

Stop trading hours for videos. Generate professional client content in minutes—ad creative, explainers, social content, product videos. Your team focuses on strategy and client relationships while HeyGen handles production volume.

• Generate videos in minutes, not days

• Handle more clients per team member

• Scale output without increasing headcount

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Multi-client workflow

Manage multiple brands from one platform. Each client gets their own Brand Kit with approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Switch between client projects without mixing assets or risking brand confusion.

• Separate brand kits for each client

• Organised project management

• Clear asset separation

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Creative testing at scale

Clients want variations. Give them variations. Generate multiple versions of ad creative for A/B testing—different hooks, different avatars, different messaging—without separate productions for each version.

• Multiple creative variations instantly

• Run more tests, learn faster

• No reshoots needed for variations

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Global localisation

Clients expanding internationally? Localise their content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. One source video becomes a global campaign without separate productions for each market.

• Voice cloning keeps your brand voice consistent

• Lip-sync matches facial movements

• One production, unlimited markets

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UGC-style content

Authentic-looking content without influencer headaches. Create UGC-style videos that perform on social—testimonial formats, product reactions, casual talking-head content—at scale and on deadline.

• Diverse avatar options

• Natural, relaxed delivery

• Scale without creator coordination

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Personalised campaigns

Turn one video into thousands of personalised versions for client campaigns. Dynamic variables insert names, companies, and custom details. Personalised video that drives engagement at the scale clients need.

• Dynamic personalisation

• Batch generation

• Campaign-ready output

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From client brief to delivered content in 3 steps

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Step 1

Set up the client

Create a Brand Kit for each client with their approved assets—colours, fonts, logos, voice guidelines. Once configured, every video automatically maintains brand consistency.

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Step 2

Create at speed

Write scripts or let AI generate them from client briefs. Select avatars that match the client's brand. Generate videos in minutes. Need variations? Generate multiple versions. Need localisation? Translate with one click.

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Step 3

Deliver and bill

Export in any format—16:9, 9:16, 1:1—for any platform. Deliver to clients faster than they expected. Bill for the value you’ve created, not the hours you’ve spent.

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Built for every agency model

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Digital marketing agencies

Digital marketing agencies

Scale social content, ad creative, and campaign videos without scaling your team. Deliver more to each client, take on more clients, and improve your margins.

Use case: Generate 50+ social videos per month for each client instead of the 5–10 you could produce before.

Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients go from 1–2 videos a year to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.

Creative agencies

Creative agencies

Produce concept variations, pitch videos and campaign content at the speed of ideation. Test more creative directions without production constraints limiting exploration.

Use case: Generate 20 creative variations for client review in the time it previously took to produce 2.

Localisation agencies

Localisation agencies

Turn localisation from a cost centre into a profit centre. Translate client video content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync—faster and cheaper than traditional dubbing.

Use case: Localise client campaigns into 15 languages in hours instead of weeks.

Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media cut production from 3 days to hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.

Video production companies

Video production companies

Add AI-powered production as a service line. Offer clients faster turnarounds, more variations, and global localisation alongside traditional production capabilities.

Use case: Offer "rapid content" packages for social and digital alongside premium traditional production.

Performance marketing agencies

Performance marketing agencies

Creative testing needs creative volume. Generate ad variations at scale so you can test more, learn faster, and optimise client campaigns with data from actual performance.

Use case: Produce 100 ad variations for creative testing across platforms, audiences and messaging.

Verified result: Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev with 3x engagement increase.

Personalisation agencies

Personalisation agencies

Deliver personalised video campaigns at scale. Dynamic personalisation with names, companies, and custom details—thousands of unique videos from single templates.

Use case: Generate personalised video campaigns for client ABM programmes with thousands of targets.

G24.81,000+ reviews

The fastest growing product on G2 for a reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video production
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve expanded our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We’ve got answers

How do agencies use HeyGen to scale up video production?

Agencies use HeyGen to multiply their production capacity without hiring. Instead of trading hours for videos, teams generate content in minutes—ad creative, social videos, localisation, personalised campaigns. Vision Creative Labs went from delivering 1–2 videos per client annually to 50–60 per day. The economics of agency video production fundamentally change when production time drops from days to minutes.

Can I manage multiple client brands in HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business supports multiple Brand Kits, each with its own approved assets—colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Switch between client projects without mixing assets. Each client's content maintains their brand standards automatically, reducing QA time and eliminating brand confusion risks.

How does HeyGen support creative testing for clients?

Generate multiple creative variations instantly. Different hooks, different avatars, different messaging, different formats—without separate productions for each variant. Agencies report testing 10–20 times more creative concepts than traditional production allowed, leading to better-performing campaigns and more data-driven optimisation.

Can I localise client content into multiple languages?

Yes—this is a major use case for agencies. Create content in the primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning and lip-sync. Attention Grabbing Media expanded into 10+ new language markets while cutting production time from 3 days to just hours.

How do I create UGC-style content for clients?

Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report much faster content updates compared to traditional video production.

Can I offer personalised video campaigns to clients?

Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template, generate thousands of personalised versions for client ABM campaigns, direct mail programmes, or sales outreach. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev, achieving 3x engagement increases.

How do pricing and margins work for agency use?

HeyGen's credit-based model lets you produce more content for less than traditional production costs. Most agencies bill clients for the value delivered (videos produced, campaigns launched, results achieved) rather than time spent. The gap between your HeyGen costs and client billing becomes profit margin. Agencies report significantly improved economics compared to traditional production models.

How quickly can I deliver client content?

Most videos generate in minutes. Attention Grabbing Media reported going from 3-day production cycles to hours. The shift from traditional timelines (weeks) to same-day delivery transforms client relationships—you become the agency that delivers, not the one asking for extensions.

Can my whole team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritise follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.

What kinds of client content can I create?

HeyGen supports virtually any video format agencies produce: ad creative, social content, product videos, explainers, testimonials, UGC-style content, personalised campaigns, localised versions, training videos, and more. If your clients need video content, HeyGen can produce it faster than traditional methods.

How does this compare with traditional video production?

Traditional production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent, equipment, filming, and editing—days to weeks per project. HeyGen produces comparable quality in minutes. For an agency, this means handling 10–50 times the volume with the same team, taking on more clients, and improving margins. The agencies winning today are the ones who’ve worked out how to scale. HeyGen is how they’re doing it.

Is client content secure?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive materials, HeyGen offers enterprise-grade security features including SSO integration and centralised access management. We don't train our AI models on your content.

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Start scaling client video production today

Stop choosing between quality and volume. Generate professional client content in minutes, localise for global markets instantly, and deliver more videos to more clients without burning out your team. Join agencies like Ogilvy, Publicis, and Vision Creative Labs that have transformed their production capacity.

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Video production for agencies | Scale client content | HeyGen