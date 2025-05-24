AI Smart Ventures, a leader in AI-driven solutions, has pioneered AI adoption since 2015. Its mission is to uplift and equip enterprises with the internal AI expertise they need to lead in a technologically driven world. Through customised AI training, in-depth implementation services, and insightful strategic consulting, AI Smart Ventures guides companies through the complexities of adopting AI within the corporate landscape and provides cutting-edge AI solutions.
With divisions dedicated to AI Smart Marketing and AI Smart Insiders, AI Smart Ventures faced the challenge of producing scalable, multilingual video content for a diverse range of clients. Enterprise clients needed fast localisation of training materials, but traditional video production methods were resource-intensive, time-consuming, and lacked the flexibility to meet these demands.
Training the next generation in the power of AI video
To help business owners and their teams use AI tools effectively across their organisations, AI Smart Ventures runs a 10-week AI Smart Insiders training programme. Thanks to its ease of use, avatar quality, and versatility, HeyGen is featured as one of the three essential AI video tools.
“We run applied AI training on how to use AI across the company, and then we run advanced training on specific tools,” said Nicole Donnelly, Founder at AI Smart Ventures. “We teach it to all of our cohorts within our AI Smart Insiders training on how to use HeyGen.”
HeyGen provided the ideal solution for AI Smart Ventures and its clients by offering an intuitive platform to create multilingual videos with realistic avatars and voiceovers. The platform seamlessly integrates into AI Smart Ventures' operations, enabling the team to quickly produce, localise, and distribute video content across various platforms.
“So many people are afraid of video. The feedback we get is ‘I don't like doing video recordings because I'm really self-conscious,’” said Nicole. “After we do the first one on HeyGen, they feel much better because they don’t have to record anymore and have a way to create new videos.”
Making video translation easier for you.com
By leveraging HeyGen, AI Smart Ventures has unlocked new possibilities in multilingual video creation, enabling faster and more effective training and marketing solutions. HeyGen’s platform has become essential to AI Smart Ventures' mission to drive innovation and create value for clients.
Used by millions of people, you.com is an AI productivity engine that conducts in-depth searches, runs code, generates images, and uses tools to boost productivity. To streamline its video translation process, you.com engaged AI Smart Ventures to quickly and efficiently translate enterprise training and how-to videos into German.
“A big part of winning the you.com contract was that we could translate enterprise training courses into German quickly. Like, really quickly. With HeyGen, we can do it the same day they create their English ones and switch them over to German,” said Nicole.
Scaling life-saving training for the rest of the world
Save a Life, the No. 1 online medical certification provider, produces hundreds of videos for life-saving certifications. To offer courses in more countries, Save a Life needed a way to easily translate videos. Typically, courses that teach things like automated external defibrillator (AED) and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) would have to wait for a doctor to do live recordings in different languages.
With HeyGen, Save a Life just needs permission from the doctor to use their likeness and can instantly translate the video into any language they want. This lets them scale their life-saving videos to countries around the world, including offering free training for developing countries.
Transforming operations with HeyGen
Bringing HeyGen into AI Smart Ventures' operations has led to substantial improvements for its clients:
- Efficiency: Multilingual videos can now be produced in a fraction of the time compared with traditional methods.
- Scalability: The ability to easily scale global video libraries into more than 170 languages and dialects.
- Improved SEO and engagement: Blog-to-video conversion and product video creation have led to increased website traffic and stronger engagement.
“HeyGen is easy to use and adds a lot of value because video is so valuable,” said Nicole. “Something we say all the time is that people need to add video to their content strategies, and HeyGen makes that much easier.”