Global compliance training videos

Replace outdated PDFs and expensive film crews with AI-powered video that standardises compliance across every department, location, and language—in minutes, not months.

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  • SOC 2 Type II certified
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136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
Workday
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miro
hubspot
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Intel
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Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
Intel
komatsu
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The compliance training challenge

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.

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Without HeyGen

The compliance training problem

The compliance training problem

Your compliance obligations don't slow down. HIPAA updates, safety protocols, HR policies—they change constantly. But creating video training to match? That means coordinating film crews, booking SMEs who never have time, and waiting months for content that's outdated before it launches. Meanwhile, your workforce spans multiple locations, languages, and time zones, each needing the same consistent message. Static PDFs go unread. Live sessions don't scale. And every gap in training is a gap in protection.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen solution

The HeyGen solution

HeyGen turns your compliance documentation into engaging video training your workforce actually watches. Upload your policy documents, select an AI avatar, and generate professional training videos in minutes—not months. Update a regulation? Regenerate the video in hours. Need it in Spanish, Mandarin, and German? One click. Your compliance message stays consistent across every location, every language, and every employee. And with SCORM export, it plugs directly into your existing LMS.

Everything compliance teams need to train at scale

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.

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Policy-to-Video Conversion

Transform existing compliance documents—SOPs, policy PDFs, PowerPoint decks—into avatar-led training modules. No scripting from scratch. No scheduling subject matter experts. Upload your content and let AI handle the production.

• Convert policy documents into video scripts automatically

• Generate training from existing slide decks

• Update content without reshoots

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Multilingual compliance

One training video, 175+ languages. AI video translation with voice cloning and lip-sync means your HIPAA training sounds native in every market—not like a dubbed foreign film. Consistent messaging, local delivery.

• Voice cloning keeps your presenter’s voice authentic

• Lip-sync matches mouth movements to translated audio

• Deploy to a global workforce from a single source video

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LMS integration

Export compliance modules directly to your learning management system. SCORM-compliant packaging works with Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, and more. Track completions, scores, and attestations like any other course.

• SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export

• Direct LMS upload support

• Ready for completion tracking

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SME Digital Twins

Your compliance experts can't be everywhere. Clone your subject matter experts once, then deploy their expertise across every training module. Consistent voice, consistent delivery, zero scheduling clashes.

• Create digital twins from a short video recording

• Reuse expert avatars across unlimited modules

• Update scripts without re-recording

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Brand and regulatory control

Lock in approved messaging, logos and terminology with Brand Kit. The Brand Glossary ensures terms like "HIPAA" and your company name are pronounced correctly every time. No rogue interpretations. No off-brand training.

• Enforce consistent branding across all videos

• Glossary controls pronunciation of technical terms

• Approved avatar library for your organisation

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Rapid update cycle

Regulations change. Your training should too. When OSHA updates guidelines or your policy team revises procedures, regenerate videos in hours, not the weeks it takes to coordinate a reshoot. Stay current without the production overhead.

- Script changes go live in minutes

- No re-filming required for updates

- Version control for compliance audits

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Turn policy documents into training videos in 3 steps

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Step 1

Upload your compliance content

Start with what you have—policy PDFs, slide decks, or written procedures. HeyGen's AI script generator transforms your documentation into video-ready scripts, or you can paste in your own.

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A woman in a green track jacket appears within a video recording frame, showing a red stop button, timer, and a blue-green play icon.
Step 2

Select avatar and voice

Choose from 200+ diverse AI avatars or create a digital twin of your compliance officer. Pick a voice that matches your brand tone, or clone your SME's voice for authenticity.

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Step 3

Generate and deploy

Click generate. In minutes, you have a professional compliance training video. Export to your LMS with SCORM packaging, or download for internal distribution. Need translations? Generate all 175+ languages from the same source.

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Built for every compliance function

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HIPAA and healthcare compliance

HIPAA and healthcare compliance

Create patient privacy training that meets regulatory requirements. Healthcare training videos ensure every staff member—from front desk to clinical—receives consistent HIPAA education in their preferred language.

Use case: Replace lengthy live HIPAA sessions with concise, self-paced video modules for internal employees.

Workplace safety training

Workplace safety training

OSHA requirements, hazard communication, PPE protocols—safety training that workers actually watch. Visual demonstrations with avatar narration outperform text-heavy manuals for retention and completion rates.

Use case: Deliver lab safety videos across global facilities with consistent messaging in every region.

HR and workplace compliance

HR and workplace compliance

Sexual harassment prevention, code of conduct, anti-discrimination policies. Sensitive topics delivered professionally and consistently. Update each year without reshooting.

Use case: Produce quick employment law guidance videos covering labour compliance do's and don'ts.

Use case: Produce quick employment law guidance videos covering labour compliance do's and don'ts.the LLM you choose. Optimise cost and performance with the best model for every use case.

Financial and regulatory compliance

Financial and regulatory compliance

SOX compliance, anti-money laundering, insider trading policies. Regulated industries need documentation that training took place—video with LMS tracking provides it.

Manufacturing and quality compliance

Manufacturing and quality compliance

ISO procedures, GMP requirements, quality control protocols. Training videos that show proper procedures reduce errors and audit findings.

Example: Würth Group cut translation costs by 80% while producing a 65-minute compliance presentation in 8 languages in 4 days.

Global compliance programmes

Global compliance programmes

Multinational compliance training without multinational production costs. Same training, every language, from one source video. Consistency that auditors value.

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The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers value most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It’s enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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Have questions? We’ve got answers

What is compliance training video software?

Compliance training video software helps organisations create, manage, and distribute video-based training content for regulatory and policy requirements. HeyGen uses AI avatars and voice synthesis to generate professional training videos from scripts or documents—without cameras, studios, or production crews. The result is consistent, scalable compliance training that can be updated quickly when regulations change.

How do I create HIPAA compliance training videos?

Upload your HIPAA policy documentation or paste your training script into HeyGen. Select an AI avatar to serve as your on-screen presenter, choose a professional voice, and generate your video. For healthcare organisations serving diverse populations, use video translation to create versions in Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and other languages your workforce speaks. Export with SCORM packaging for LMS tracking of completions.

Can I update compliance training videos when regulations are updated?

Yes—this is one of HeyGen's main advantages for compliance teams. When policies change, simply update your script and regenerate the video. There's no need to reschedule filming, book studios, or coordinate SME availability. Most script updates generate new videos in under 30 minutes, so your training stays current with regulatory requirements.

Does HeyGen integrate with our LMS?

HeyGen exports SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 packages that work with major learning management systems including Cornerstone, Workday Learning, SAP SuccessFactors, Docebo, and Absorb. Upload your exported package directly to your LMS to track completions, scores, and compliance attestations.

How does multilingual compliance training work?

Create your compliance training video once in your primary language. Then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. The translation includes voice cloning (so your presenter sounds natural in each language) and lip-sync (so mouth movements match the translated audio). Your Spanish version sounds like native Spanish, not dubbed English.

Is my compliance content secure?

HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted in transit and at rest. For enterprise compliance teams handling sensitive policy documentation, HeyGen offers dedicated workspaces with SSO integration and centralised user management. We don't train our AI models on your content.

What kinds of compliance training can I create?

HeyGen supports any compliance training use case including: HIPAA and healthcare privacy, OSHA and workplace safety, HR compliance (harassment prevention, code of conduct), financial regulations (SOX, AML, insider trading), manufacturing standards (ISO, GMP), data privacy (GDPR, CCPA), and industry-specific certifications. If you can write a script for it, HeyGen can create the video.

How long can compliance training videos run for?

HeyGen supports videos of different lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3–10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for more comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.

Can multiple people on my compliance team use HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where compliance managers, instructional designers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your whole team. Admin controls let you manage permissions and track usage.

How does HeyGen compare with traditional compliance video production?

Traditional compliance video production means scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and handling post-production editing—typically a 2–3 month timeline at $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent-quality videos in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions at no additional cost. When regulations change, you update and regenerate rather than reshoot. Würth Group reported a 50% reduction in production time and an 80% reduction in translation costs. Advantive cut content creation time by 50%.

Can I create a digital twin of our compliance officer?

Yes. HeyGen's AI clone feature creates a digital twin from a short video recording. Your compliance officer records once, then their avatar can deliver unlimited training modules without additional scheduling. When they leave the organisation, you can retire the avatar and create a new one—no orphaned training content.

What video formats and resolutions do you support?

HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. For compliance training, most organisations use 1080p (Full HD) which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery. You can also export at 720p for bandwidth-constrained environments or mobile-first delivery.

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Start creating compliance training videos today

Stop waiting months for outdated content. Generate professional compliance training in minutes, translate it into any language instantly, and update it when regulations change—without reshooting. Join compliance teams at Fortune 500 companies who’ve cut production time in half.

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