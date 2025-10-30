Gegründet im Jahr 1843 ist The Economist eine der weltweit angesehensten Nachrichtenpublikationen und bekannt für ihre tiefgehenden Analysen, redaktionelle Strenge und globale Perspektive. Das in London erscheinende Magazin berichtet über internationale Politik, Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft und Kultur und verbindet dabei Print-, Digital-, Podcast- und Video-Storytelling.

As media consumption becomes increasingly multimodal and global, The Economist sought ways to expand its reach across languages and platforms without sacrificing editorial quality or driving up production costs. Leading that effort is Ludwig Siegele, Senior Editor of AI Initiatives.

“My job is to figure out how to use generative AI in the newsroom,” Ludwig said. “And that’s not always easy.”

But when it came to video localization, the answer quickly became clear: HeyGen.

Unlocking global reach with AI-powered video translation

The Economist produces a steady stream of short, editorially rich videos for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. However, these were traditionally published only in English due to the high costs and complexity of translating and re‑producing video content across multiple languages.

„Bevor wir ein Video übersetzen konnten, wäre es viel zu teuer gewesen, überhaupt erst ein oder zwei zu veröffentlichen“, sagte Ludwig. „Schon die Experimente selbst waren zu kostspielig.“

Das änderte sich, als Ludwig auf HeyGen stieß. „Ich habe zum ersten Mal von HeyGen durch den Sohn eines Kollegen in unserem Berliner Büro gehört“, sagte Ludwig. „Er nutzte es, um Schulungsvideos für sein Team in Osteuropa zu übersetzen. Ich habe es gesehen und gedacht: ‚Das ist unglaublich.‘“

The team began testing HeyGen’s translation pipeline on their short-form social videos, translating English originals into German, French, Spanish, and Mandarin. “The way we use HeyGen is simple,” Ludwig said. “We upload the video, it gives us a rough translation, and we use the proofreading feature to make it perfect.”

Diese Korrekturfunktion war ein echter Wendepunkt. Andere Plattformen boten zwar automatische Übersetzungen an, ließen aber keine redaktionelle Kontrolle zu. „Man ist dem Algorithmus ausgeliefert“, sagte Ludwig. „Und das entspricht nicht immer unseren journalistischen Standards.“ Die Möglichkeit von HeyGen, Übersetzungen direkt im Text zu bearbeiten und von Muttersprachlern prüfen zu lassen, stellte sicher, dass The Economist seinen Ton, seine Präzision und seine Stimme bewahren konnte.

The results were immediate. Some translated videos outperformed their English originals, achieving hundreds of thousands of views. “That was a big moment for us,” Ludwig said.

Scaling experiments and shifting internal culture

HeyGen’s success also marked a cultural shift inside the newsroom. “My goal is to get colleagues to actually use the technology,” Ludwig said. “Everyone has access, but it’s hard to change workflows. Tools like HeyGen make that easier because the results speak for themselves.”

Eine frühe Demonstration erwies sich als entscheidend. „Als ich zum ersten Mal einen unserer Redakteure fließend Französisch sprechen sah, blieb mir der Mund offen stehen“, erinnerte sich Ludwig. „Die Mundbewegungen passten, der Tonfall war identisch. Es wirkte absolut echt.“

The realism of HeyGen’s translation helped The Economist’s journalists see AI not as a novelty but as a practical newsroom tool. That credibility opened the door to new forms of experimentation.

Seitdem hat das Team begonnen, avatarbasierte Erklärformate zu testen, bei denen Bilder historischer Denker durch KI-generierte Bewegungen und Vertonung zum Leben erweckt werden. Das Projekt ist Teil einer neuen Serie über Liberalismus, die neu denkt, wie historische Konzepte visuell vermittelt werden können.

“The future of journalism is liquid,” Ludwig said. “You write an article, and then you turn it into a video, then into audio. The consumer chooses how to experience it.” HeyGen helped make that vision tangible without overhauling The Economist’s production workflow.

Transforming journalism through multilingual AI video

Seit der Einführung von HeyGen hat The Economist neue mehrsprachige Möglichkeiten erschlossen, seine Reichweite beim Publikum vergrößert und seine Investition in KI-gestützten Journalismus bestätigt.

Video reach increased : Some translated videos received hundreds of thousands of views—matching or exceeding the performance of English originals.

: Some translated videos received hundreds of thousands of views—matching or exceeding the performance of English originals. Lokalisierung freigeschaltet : Zum ersten Mal konnte The Economist in großem Umfang mit mehrsprachigen Videos experimentieren. „Das wurde erst möglich, als die Kosten so weit sanken, dass Experimente wirtschaftlich sinnvoll wurden“, sagte Ludwig.

: Zum ersten Mal konnte The Economist in großem Umfang mit mehrsprachigen Videos experimentieren. „Das wurde erst möglich, als die Kosten so weit sanken, dass Experimente wirtschaftlich sinnvoll wurden“, sagte Ludwig. Editorial quality preserved: HeyGen’s proofreading feature allowed native speakers to refine translations, ensuring accuracy and maintaining The Economist’s high editorial standards.

Beyond metrics, the human impact has been equally meaningful. “Using HeyGen to produce professional videos is exciting,” Ludwig said. “At the end, you can say, ‘I made this.’ It empowers you to do things you otherwise wouldn’t be able to do.”

Heute baut The Economist seine KI-Fähigkeiten in den Bereichen Video, Übersetzung und redaktionelle Produktion weiter aus. Für alle, die ähnliche Tools in Betracht ziehen, ist sein Rat einfach.

“If you’re curious about HeyGen, just try it,” Ludwig said. “Upload a video, test the translations, play with the proofreading and you’ll see just how powerful and accessible this technology really is.”