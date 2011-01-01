

You’ve probably seen him on Instagram. A bald monk with a calm voice drops life advice on your feed. Millions of views. Thousands of comments from people who feel genuinely moved.

Yang Mun isn’t a real person. He’s an AI character built entirely with HeyGen by creator Shalev Hani. And accounts like his are exploding across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube right now.

Shalev grew Yang Mun to over 2.5 million Instagram followers with a simple formula: one clear concept, about 20 minutes of production time, and HeyGen. No camera. No studio. No traditional talent or production team.

Who watches

Yang Mun speaks to adults ages 25-50 who scroll Instagram looking for something most feeds can’t provide. Shalev Hani, the creator behind Yang Mun, describes his audience as “adults who seek calm, emotional clarity, and spiritual grounding.” They don’t want noise. They want a moment of stillness. And they're not alone. We're living through a wellness shift where slowing down and prioritizing mental health have moved from niche interests to mainstream priorities.

Video carries the entire strategy. “Video is the core medium for delivering presence, tone, and trust,” Shalev explains. “A text post can share wisdom. A video makes you feel it.” That’s why he builds everything around video and nothing else.

The problem

Before HeyGen, every video took significant manual effort to script, record, edit, and publish. Shalev describes his old process as “slower and more resource-intensive, limiting consistency.” He could manage a few videos per week, which sounds reasonable until you understand how Instagram actually works. The algorithm rewards daily consistency. A few posts a week means less reach, slower growth, and a ceiling Shalev could feel but couldn’t break through.

The deeper challenge was sustainability. “Maintaining regular posting without burnout” was the specific pain point. The meditative quality of the content demanded precision in tone and pacing. Keeping that standard while publishing frequently enough to grow was a grind that couldn’t last.

“Use technology to serve the message, not distract from it.” — Shalev Hani, creator of Yang Mun

Why HeyGen

Shalev started searching for an AI video solution when he realized he needed to “scale content while preserving authenticity.” He wasn’t looking for a shortcut. He needed a tool that could handle the production load without introducing the uncanny valley into the final product.

He evaluated several platforms and chose HeyGen for one reason. In his words, “It felt the most human and non-intrusive, keeping the focus on the message.” Other tools introduced visual or tonal elements that drew attention to the technology. HeyGen did the opposite. It disappeared into the content.

Onboarding was fast. Shalev and his team got comfortable with the suite of tools “in less than a few days.” No steep learning curve. No extended experimentation. They moved from first use to production-quality output almost immediately.

How it works

For the Yang Mun account, ideas come from two places: recurring audience struggles and timeless spiritual themes. Shalev says he doesn’t chase trends. He finds where what people need right now overlaps with what has been true for centuries. That combination gives each video both immediacy and depth.

He writes short, simple scripts. That’s the single most important lesson Shalev learned early. When asked what he wishes he’d known from the start, his answer was direct: “Simple scripts perform best.” The temptation with AI video tools is to write longer and more complex content because the technology can handle it. But the audience doesn’t want complexity. They want one idea, delivered clearly. When he doesn't have a script ready, he uses HeyGen's script writer to create one.

The other features he relies on most are “avatar delivery and voice.” No elaborate graphics. No layered edits. The format stays minimal and message-first because, as Shalev puts it, “minimal, message-first videos are what connect with people.” Because it’s so easy to create videos on HeyGen, he produces content in batches, scripting and creating multiple videos in a single session, then scheduling them across the week.

