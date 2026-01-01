For more than 20 years, Michael Vrlaku has built his mortgage business by embracing new technology. From CRM systems to workflow automation, he's always looked for ways to make his business more efficient.

But one challenge remained difficult to solve: consistently creating video.

Like many mortgage professionals, Michael had no shortage of expertise to share. What he lacked was the time to record, edit, and publish videos while managing clients and growing the business.

"One thing I knew early on, whether it was AI or AI avatar, was that technology is going to get to a point where it's unavoidable,” Michael said.

Rather than waiting for AI video to become mainstream, Michael wanted to get ahead of it.

"The reason I found HeyGen was really just looking for a way to automate what I need to do," he said.

He started using HeyGen more than two years ago, making AI video part of his daily workflow long before the latest generation of avatars arrived.

Today, that early investment allows Michael to consistently create videos that would have previously required hours of filming and editing.

Turning video creation into a repeatable routine

For Michael, the biggest advantage of HeyGen isn't replacing people. It's replacing production time.

One recent promotional video looked like it took a full production crew, multiple takes, and extensive editing. In reality, Michael spent only a few minutes reviewing the finished result.

"My team made it. They sent me a script, I said what the purpose was, they put it into HeyGen, and it comes out like that," he said.