The School of AI is an educational platform founded by Vivian Aranha, a technologist with over 20 years of experience in web, mobile, and emerging technologies. Launched earlier this year, the School of AI was created to help students navigate a challenging job market by gaining hands-on skills in artificial intelligence, including generative AI, agent-based systems, and rapidly evolving tools.

What started as small, live internship-style sessions quickly revealed a bigger opportunity: reaching more learners more efficiently through video-based education. But creating high-quality video content at the pace AI evolves proved to be a major challenge, until Vivian discovered HeyGen.

Scaling education without scaling workload

From the beginning, video was central to how Vivian teaches. “I’m not someone who learns from books,” he explained. “I need to see things in action, like hands-on labs and videos explaining how things work.”

Initially, the School of AI relied on live online sessions. Students soon asked Vivian to record lessons so they could learn on their own schedule. While this made sense pedagogically, it introduced a major production burden.

Before HeyGen, creating courses was slow, exhausting, and rigid. Vivian described building a flagship AI course in 2024 that totaled around 60 hours of content.

“I recorded the entire course myself,” Vivian said. “It took me three months, working almost 40 hours a week.”

Worse, AI tools change quickly. Vivian often found that content recorded one day was outdated the next due to new model releases or feature updates.

“There were times I would prepare everything at night, start recording the next day, and realize something had already changed,” Vivian said. “I’d have to redo everything.”

At that pace, Vivian could only produce about four courses per year, and he didn’t even realize how limiting that was until he saw an alternative.

Discovering HeyGen and rethinking what was possible

Vivian first encountered HeyGen while looking for translators to expand his courses internationally. He wanted to translate an AI and quantum computing course into Spanish and hired a human translator to help.

Two weeks in, the translation still wasn’t finished. Around the same time, Vivian tried HeyGen’s trial. He uploaded his course, and within 15 minutes, the translation was done.

“Within a couple of hours, I had translated and uploaded the course and made it available to my Spanish audience,” Vivian said.

That moment changed everything. Vivian went on to translate 20-30 courses using HeyGen and began exploring other features. Soon, HeyGen became central not just to translation, but to content creation itself.

Using scripts and screen recordings, Vivian could focus on teaching while letting HeyGen handle delivery. He rebuilt the same 60-hour AI course in 2025 using HeyGen, and the difference was dramatic.

“It took me two weeks instead of three months,” Vivian said. “Not 40 hours a week for months. Just about two weeks total.”

What used to be four courses per year became four courses per month. “That means I suddenly had 11 extra months to do other things,” Vivian said.

He even created an entire two-hour course while flying to Turkey, working silently on the plane with in-flight Wi-Fi.

Vivian’s turning point came when he created his digital twin.

“The magic moment for me was when I gave it a script and saw the expressions come out,” he said. “When it’s excited, it actually looks excited like me.”

Rather than feeling artificial, the avatar felt personal and expressive. “It doesn’t look like just another avatar,” Vivian said. “It looks like my digital twin.”

That emotional realism helped Vivian trust HeyGen as the primary way to create and deliver his teaching at scale.

Turning time savings into business growth

By Vivian’s estimate, HeyGen saves him 80–90% of the time previously required to produce video content. Instead of four courses per year, he can now create four courses per month, effectively a 10x increase in output.

That increase in production directly impacts revenue. “It’s not just saving time,” Vivian said. “It’s multiplying my revenue.”

HeyGen also enabled massive global reach. School of AI now serves learners across 70+ countries, with students speaking over 60 different languages.

Subscriber growth has accelerated as well. Where Vivian previously saw steady monthly growth, he has now gained millions of views and subscribers within the last eight months, driven by consistent, multilingual content.

Beyond metrics, HeyGen removed friction from the creative process. “I’ve completely forgotten how hard video creation used to feel,” Vivian said. “Now I just focus on what I want to teach.”

His advice to others is simple: focus on what you’re good at.

“Video making is a skill on its own,” Vivian said. “Let HeyGen handle that so you can focus on learning, teaching, and delivering value.”

As the School of AI continues to grow, HeyGen remains the foundation that allows Vivian to teach faster, reach farther, and keep pace with the technologies he’s helping others master.

“HeyGen helps you build professional-grade videos with just your script,” he said. “You don’t need anything else.”