Do you want to create your outstanding video resume in minutes? Your resume is your first impression of a potential employer, so it's essential to ensure it's a good one. While a traditional paper resume is still the most common way to apply for jobs, more employers are also starting to accept video resumes.

There are several key elements that you should include in your video resume to make it truly outstanding.

First, make sure that the overall quality of the video is high. Also, a great video CV should be like a mini-documentary, giving the viewer an insight into your experience, motivation, and skills. Like a traditional CV, it should be divided into clear sections, so the viewer can easily follow your story.

Section1. Video Resume Vs. Print Resume

A video resume is a great way to show off your personality and skills in a way that a print resume simply cannot.

When creating a video resume, you have the opportunity to let your creativity shine through and give employers a sense of who you are as a person. You can also use it to demonstrate your skills in action, which can be a great way to show off your qualifications for a job.

Video resumes also build rapport with potential employers. By taking the time to create a video resume, you are showing that you are willing to go the extra mile to make a good impression. A video resume can make you stand out from the crowd and help you get your foot in the door with a potential employer.

Whether working in creative media or marketing or trying to make an excellent first impression, a video resume is a perfect solution.

Keep reading to know some benefits of video resumes and which jobseeker should opt for it.

Part1. Benefits Of Video Resume

Video resumes can be an effective way to grab attention, convey information concisely and visually appealingly, and create a solid first impression.

They can also be helpful for candidates who may not have much traditional work experience but have developed strong skills in other areas.

Video resumes can be especially beneficial for creative professionals or those in fields where presentation and public speaking skills are essential.

Part2. 6 Tips of Create the Best Video Resumes

When done well, a video resume can give you an edge over other candidates. have a look at some tips that will help you create one of the best video resumes that will surely leave a lasting impression.

TIP1. Outline your key points before recording.

TIP2. Use a clear and concise introduction.

TIP3. Highlight your most relevant qualifications.

TIP4. Engage with the camera throughout the video.

TIP5. Practice beforehand to ensure you are comfortable on camera.

TIP6. End with a firm conclusion that leaves a lasting impression.

Part3. Which JobSeekers Should Consider Video CV?

Nowadays, with technology becoming increasingly commonplace in our everyday lives, it's no surprise that video CVs are becoming more popular. A video CV is essentially a CV that includes a short video clip instead of, or in addition to, a written statement.

So why would jobseekers want to use a video CV, and which types of jobseekers should consider using one?

Video CVs are perfect for creative jobseekers:

If you're applying for a creative industry role, a video CV is a perfect way to show off your skills and personality. Creating a short video CV can give potential employers a taste of your creativity and demonstrate why you're the perfect candidate for the job.

Video CVs are ideal for jobseekers with limited experience:

A Video CV is a great way to show off your skills and personality if you're just starting your career. By creating a short, informative video CV, you can demonstrate to potential employers that you have what it takes to succeed in the role.

Video CVs are perfect for jobseekers who want to stand out:

If you're applying for a competitive role, then a video CV is a great way to make your application stand out. Creating a short, creative video CV can show potential employers that you're the right person for the job.

Video CVs are ideal for jobseekers looking to make a career change:

If you're looking to change careers, then a video CV is a great way to show off your skills and personality. By creating a short, informative video CV, you can demonstrate to potential employers that you have what it takes to succeed in the role.

Section2. Guide To Making An Outstanding Video Resume [Step-By-Step]

There are a few steps involved in creating an outstanding video resume. First, you'll need to select the right canvas resume template. Also, you'll need to ensure that your audio and video quality are top-notch.

With a little effort, you can create a video resume on HeyGen in minutes, complementing your classic AI-built resume to help you stand out from the competition. Follow these simple steps, and you'll be on your way to impressing potential employers in no time!

First, Open the HeyGen on a Browser (PC Recommended)

Step 1. Create a Video Canvas by CV Templates

Once you have successfully opened HeyGen, it will redirect you to the HeyGen editor.

TIP: You can create different size of the video resume you want by choose the one from the displayed options, i.e., portrait or landscape.

Tap on the resume template to preview the effects, you will see a ‘Use This Template’ on the preview window in the lower right corner. Click on it.

Step 2. Select ‘My Avatar’ and upload your photo

After that, hit my avatar option, and upload a picture or selfie.

Tip: Upload a professional-looking picture.

Step 3. Type the Script in the Input Area

Open the script input box to drive resume speakable by click on blue area.

Now, type the script you want, and select the accent you want your avatar to speak in.

TIP: you can also upload or record your own voice to drive the photo speaking on the video resume, as the following screenshot shown.

Now you can drive the photo speaking in the video cv by your own voice.

Step 4. Fill your resume with text content

Click to select the text, icon or background color in the video canvas, you can customize the content of your resume, such as name, job title, work experience, education, career skills, etc...

TIP: All elements of the resume template are editable

Step 5. Tap on the Submit Button

Finally, hit the submit button at your screen's top right corner.

Now, you can play and see the video effect on your video tab. If you are unsatisfied with the video, you can tap the duplicate button to start editing again.

Enjoy! Your outstanding video resume is ready. Isn't it simple?

Final Words

Land your next job by video resume! Creating an outstanding video resume on HeyGen is not as difficult as it may seem initially. HeyGen provides a wide range of editing tools that you can use for your video cv.

Following the tips above, you can easily create a high-quality video resume to help you stand out from the rest. So, what are you waiting for? Get started today and create an amazing video resume to help you get the job you want.

