Summary In this blog post, we will cover six of the best text-to-speech software and web apps. We'll tell you what they do, how they work, and whether they're worth your time and money.

Text-to-speech software and web apps have come a long way in recent years, and there are now some great options available.

Let's get started with the following list of TTS tool!

Text-to-voiceover is a powerful tool for creating engaging audio content, and it's an excellent option for businesses that want to create their podcasts, audiobooks, or other audio content.

There are many text-to-voiceover tools on the market, but only a few are worth using. Have a look at a list of some of the best options available today.

We'll also explain the features of these tools and their pricing plan.

HeyGen is one of the most accessible text-to-speech software programs on the market, and for a good reason.

It's easy to use, has a natural-sounding voice, and can read text and PDF documents aloud.

The best part is it is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

Features of this TTS tool

HeyGen helps you add voice-over to your PDFs, PowerPoint slides, and videos by text. With over 20 languages and 200 accents, you can find the perfect voice for your project in no time. Moreover, you can adjust the volume and speed of speech as needed. HeyGen lite is available on Google extensions so that you can do it right in your browser! HeyGen is an easy-to-use TTS, and you do not need to be an expert to use it.

Pricing plan of this TTS tool

No limits to preview the voice result.

Downloading a video file without a visual watermark and viewing unlimited speech-generated and preview files are included in the pricing plans.

An basic plan for USD 30 per month allows you to create voice-overs with embed AI spokesperson video.

1.2 Talking Avatar - Convert Text Into Speech Online [Retired]

Talking avatar is a bit more basic than HeyGen.

It is an excellent platform enabling you to quickly create videos with AI avatars.

Features

Text-to-speech in 60+ languages

It's easy to use and has a friendly interface.

Text Reader for Mobile (Google Play and App Store)

If you are an android phone or tablet user, you can use Google text-to-speech to have your text messages read aloud to you.

Open the settings app, go to the "accessibility" section, and enable the "text-to-speech output" option.

Google text-to-speech is also available on some chrome OS devices.

Features

You can enter text into the app and see it automatically converting your words into high-fidelity speech. You can also choose from 200+ unique languages and voices.

Pricing plan

Standard (non-wavenet, non-neural2) voices: USD 4.00 per 1 million characters

Wavenet voices: 16.00 USD per 1 million characters

Neural2 voices (preview): 16.00 USD per 1 million characters

Natural reader is the best text reader app for iOS.

Natural reader has been designed to be as simple and intuitive as possible.

It doesn't get in your way, but makes reading comfortable and enjoyable.

Features

Reads all kinds of text files - documents, webpages, and emails Built-in 20+languages and 50+voices. Supports PDF files.

Pricing plan

It's Free to use.

Text to Speech Software for Windows and Mac

Microsoft azure-ai voice generator is a web-based tool to help you create custom, high-quality voice-overs for your video and audio content.

Features

Customizable voice generation options for each word or phrase Multiple languages (English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese) and dialects (US English, UK English, Australian English) are available Powerful options for adjusting pitch, tone, and speed of speech

Pricing plan

Standard: $1 per audio hour

Custom: $1.40 per audio hour

Conversation transcription multichannel audio preview: $2.10 per audio hour

Amazon Polly is a text-to-speech platform that turns text into lifelike speech with realistic pitch and timing.

It's perfect for developers who want to add voice capabilities to their apps, bots, and websites.

Features

Polly is the perfect choice for any project that needs to sound human. With its simple-to-use API, you can integrate Polly into your application in minutes.

Pricing plan

Standard voices: USD 4.00 per 1 million characters

Neural voices: 16.00 USD per 1 million characters.

FAQs of TTS Tool

Is TTS Artificial Intelligence?

Text-to-speech (TTS) is artificial intelligence that converts written text into a natural-sounding speech. It is also called computer speech synthesis or simply speech synthesis.

TTS systems synthesize the human voice to create audio output in real-time.

Does Text-To-Speech Use Real Voices?

For most text-to-speech applications, the voices that you hear are synthesized. However, some applications use real voices. For example, HeyGen uses a combination of synthesized and real voices with breath sound to provide an authentic experience.

Can My iPhone Read The Text To Me?

Yes! Your iPhone can read the text to you. the most convenient way is to call 'SIRI'

You just need to make sure that you have the right apps installed. The first thing you need is the voice-over accessibility feature. It's available in settings>general>accessibility, and it reads everything on your screen aloud as you're using it. You can download a natural reader too.

How To Turn A Blog Post Into A Podcast Online?

If you have a blog post and want to turn it into a podcast, HeyGen can help. Our TTS API service will enable your blog post to be read aloud by a voice talent.

To get started and for more details, reserve a meeting with us.