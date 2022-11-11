The Summary Learn to create perfect orientation videos online with HeyGen. Explore tips for scripting, filming, and publishing videos to improve employee onboarding. The Long Version

Introduction to Orientation Videos

Orientation videos help familiarize new hires with corporate culture, policies, and procedures. Using an employee onboarding video is an effective way to welcome new team members. Companies have long relied on these corporate videos to provide engaging onboarding experiences. Traditionally, new employees would gather in a boardroom for an employee orientation session, where they'd watch a video on a projection screen.

In today’s environment, understanding the importance of corporate culture in onboarding is essential. Nowadays, employers use these videos as key resources for remote employee onboarding. They help convey company values and expectations more effectively. So, what makes a great orientation video?

Orientation Video: Meaning and FAQs

An orientation video helps employers share core values, give newcomers a preview of what's to come, and introduce them to their coworkers. These videos are typically short and can be valuable resources for new hires as they adjust to their roles. Existing employees might also use an orientation video as a refresher.

create orientation video

Topics Covered in Orientation Videos:

Company's history and mission

Corporate culture and values

Company’s products or services

Corporate policies: code of conduct, health, and safety

Emergency procedures

Company systems and software usage

Tips for success in the role

Common Questions About Orientation Videos:

What should an orientation video include?

An orientation video should cover the company's history, mission, culture, values, products, services, corporate policies, safety procedures, and software usage.

How long should an orientation video be?

An orientation video should ideally last less than 10 minutes.

Can an orientation video serve as a training tool?

Yes, an orientation video can train new employees and refresh existing ones.

Benefits of an orientation video?

Benefits include:

Communicating corporate culture and values effectively

Offering clear role expectations

Introducing new hires to colleagues

Serving as a useful reference tool

Aiding in employee retention

Crafting an Orientation Video

New hire videos are essential parts of the onboarding checklist. To create an effective orientation video for your new hires, follow these steps:

Creating an Idea:

Determine the goals for your orientation video. Do you want to highlight the company culture or welcome new employees? Facilitate their integration into the team?

Script Development:

Draft a script focused on achieving your video's goals. This will ensure clarity and coherence in the final product.

Video Production:

With the script ready, film your video using tools designed to create engaging videos. Use high-quality equipment and ensure good lighting.

Editing the Video:

Post-filming, edit your video. Produce dynamic educational and marketing videos by adding music, graphics, and other effects to enhance engagement.

Publishing the Video:

Once edited, upload your video to YouTube or another hosting site for easy access.

Step-by-Step Methods for Creating Orientation Videos

After scripting and planning, it's time to film your video using App.heygen.com, a straightforward video creation tool. You can use HeyGen to create videos introducing employees or explaining policies and procedures. It's a free platform requiring no registration.

create orientation video

Understanding the orientation and onboarding differences can help tailor your approach.

Two Methods for Creating an Orientation Video:

Method 1: Using a Copyright-Free Template

Launch HeyGen on a PC.

Select a style from the L&D category under the template tab.

Preview and select a template by clicking "+use this template."

Choose an avatar from the library.

Customize the template's elements.

Enter a script for the AI avatar to lip-sync.

Submit the created video and review on "my videos."

Method 2: Convert Onboarding PPT to Orientation Video

Open HeyGen in your browser.

Choose the import ppt/pdf option.

Select an AI avatar presenter.

Provide a script for the avatar.

Add subtitles and background music if needed.

Submit and preview the orientation video.

Try HeyGen Now

Conclusion:

HeyGen.com is a valuable tool for making orientation videos. It's simple, free, and requires no downloads. Users can create videos by using templates or converting PowerPoint presentations into engaging videos. Moreover, it assists in enhancing marketing, educational, and social media efforts.

Industry Trends and Expert Tips

In recent years, the trend has been towards more personalized onboarding experiences. Companies are investing in custom new hire videos tailored to specific roles or departments. This makes the onboarding process more meaningful and engaging.

Additionally, using interactive elements in videos like quizzes or feedback sections can greatly increase retention rates. Experts suggest reviewing and updating orientation videos regularly to keep the content fresh and relevant.

Using AI-driven video tools like HeyGen can save time and resources while providing quality content. Adopting these technologies can give your company a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Actionable Insights:

Regularly update your orientation video to reflect company changes.

Use feedback from new hires to improve video content.

Experiment with interactive elements to engage viewers more deeply.

Consider segmenting videos for different roles to personalize the onboarding process.

By following these practices, your organization can enhance its onboarding process, strengthening its corporate culture and employee engagement.

Ready to explore how HeyGen can transform your onboarding experience? Start creating impactful orientation videos for free at HeyGen's registration page.