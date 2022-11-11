Crafting the Perfect Orientation Video Online

Introduction to Orientation Videos

Orientation videos help familiarize new hires with corporate culture, policies, and procedures. Using an employee onboarding video is an effective way to welcome new team members. Companies have long relied on these corporate videos to provide engaging onboarding experiences. Traditionally, new employees would gather in a boardroom for an employee orientation session, where they'd watch a video on a projection screen.

In today’s environment, understanding the importance of corporate culture in onboarding is essential. Nowadays, employers use these videos as key resources for remote employee onboarding. They help convey company values and expectations more effectively. So, what makes a great orientation video?

Orientation Video: Meaning and FAQs

An orientation video helps employers share core values, give newcomers a preview of what's to come, and introduce them to their coworkers. These videos are typically short and can be valuable resources for new hires as they adjust to their roles. Existing employees might also use an orientation video as a refresher.

Topics Covered in Orientation Videos:

Common Questions About Orientation Videos:

What should an orientation video include?

An orientation video should cover the company's history, mission, culture, values, products, services, corporate policies, safety procedures, and software usage.

How long should an orientation video be?

An orientation video should ideally last less than 10 minutes.

Can an orientation video serve as a training tool?

Yes, an orientation video can train new employees and refresh existing ones.

Benefits of an orientation video?

Benefits include:

Crafting an Orientation Video

New hire videos are essential parts of the onboarding checklist. To create an effective orientation video for your new hires, follow these steps:

Creating an Idea:

Determine the goals for your orientation video. Do you want to highlight the company culture or welcome new employees? Facilitate their integration into the team?

Script Development:

Draft a script focused on achieving your video's goals. This will ensure clarity and coherence in the final product.

Video Production:

With the script ready, film your video using tools designed to create engaging videos. Use high-quality equipment and ensure good lighting.

Editing the Video:

Post-filming, edit your video. Produce dynamic educational and marketing videos by adding music, graphics, and other effects to enhance engagement.

Publishing the Video:

Once edited, upload your video to YouTube or another hosting site for easy access.

Step-by-Step Methods for Creating Orientation Videos

After scripting and planning, it's time to film your video using App.heygen.com, a straightforward video creation tool. You can use HeyGen to create videos introducing employees or explaining policies and procedures. It's a free platform requiring no registration.

Understanding the orientation and onboarding differences can help tailor your approach.

Two Methods for Creating an Orientation Video:

Method 1: Using a Copyright-Free Template

Method 2: Convert Onboarding PPT to Orientation Video

Try HeyGen Now

Conclusion:

HeyGen.com is a valuable tool for making orientation videos. It's simple, free, and requires no downloads. Users can create videos by using templates or converting PowerPoint presentations into engaging videos. Moreover, it assists in enhancing marketing, educational, and social media efforts.

Industry Trends and Expert Tips

In recent years, the trend has been towards more personalized onboarding experiences. Companies are investing in custom new hire videos tailored to specific roles or departments. This makes the onboarding process more meaningful and engaging.

Additionally, using interactive elements in videos like quizzes or feedback sections can greatly increase retention rates. Experts suggest reviewing and updating orientation videos regularly to keep the content fresh and relevant.

Using AI-driven video tools like HeyGen can save time and resources while providing quality content. Adopting these technologies can give your company a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Actionable Insights:

By following these practices, your organization can enhance its onboarding process, strengthening its corporate culture and employee engagement.

Ready to explore how HeyGen can transform your onboarding experience? Start creating impactful orientation videos for free at HeyGen's registration page.

