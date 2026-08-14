Summary Learn how to record gesture-ready footage, annotate movements, sync gestures with scripts, avoid rejected footage, and improve results in HeyGen.

HeyGen Gesture Control lets you add timed hand movements, facial expressions, body language, and other visual moments to a Hyper Realistic Avatar.

You record these movements as part of the avatar’s source footage, annotate them, and then assign them to specific words or moments in your script.

The result is more control over when an avatar points, smiles, gives a thumbs-up, changes expression, or performs another recorded movement. Gesture Control can also capture notable background activity, such as a pet walking behind you, when that moment is included in the uploaded footage.

This guide explains which avatars support Gesture Control, how to record gesture-ready footage, how to annotate detected movements, and how to synchronize them with a script.

What is Gesture Control in HeyGen?

Gesture Control is a HeyGen feature for adding recorded movements and expressions to avatar videos at selected points in a script.

Supported gesture moments can include:

Hand gestures, such as pointing or giving a thumbs-up

Facial expressions, such as smiling

Subtle body language

Visual background activity captured in the source footage

Gesture Control is designed to help an avatar communicate emphasis, emotion, and personality beyond voice delivery alone. Instead of manually recreating a movement during editing, you can choose a recorded gesture and align it with the word or phrase where it should appear.

According to HeyGen’s current Gesture Control guide, the feature is compatible with Hyper Realistic Avatars created by uploading video footage.

How Gesture Control works

The Gesture Control workflow has three main stages:

Record and upload footage containing suitable gestures. Review or annotate the gestures associated with the avatar look. Assign those gestures to words or moments in a Studio script.

After footage is uploaded, HeyGen automatically detects gestures and suggests their placements. You can review, add, remove, or fine-tune the detected gestures before using them in a video.

Gesture Control does not need to appear as a separate account-level tab. The relevant controls appear within the avatar and video-creation workflow.

Gesture-ready footage requires a deliberate recording structure. Begin with neutral footage, then introduce clearly separated movements.

For the first 30 seconds, speak naturally without performing gestures. This creates neutral base footage for the avatar.

Keep your pose and delivery steady during this section. Do not begin pointing, waving, changing position, or performing other deliberate movements before the neutral segment is complete.

Add gestures after the neutral section

After the first 30 seconds, continue speaking and introduce approximately one gesture every two seconds.

Possible gestures include:

A thumbs-up

A smile or other facial expression

Pointing

A subtle change in posture

Another natural movement with a clear beginning and end

Leave at least two seconds between gestures and return to a neutral pose after each one. Separating movements this way gives each gesture a distinct start and finish.

HeyGen’s guide recommends capturing up to 10 gestures in one video, while noting that this number is subject to change. For the latest workflow, follow the limits shown when uploading or editing your footage.

For a visual walkthrough, use the HeyGen Academy 101 collection, which includes the Gesture Control tutorial referenced in HeyGen’s community resources.

What to avoid when recording avatar gestures

Some movements interfere with facial and body tracking and can cause uploaded avatar footage to be rejected.

Avoid the following:

Rapid facial or head movements

Do not shake your head vigorously or make similarly fast facial movements. Gestures should be controlled and easy to distinguish from the neutral pose.

Covering your face

Avoid gestures that obscure facial features, such as placing your hands over your mouth. HeyGen needs the face to remain visible during processing.

Turning away from the camera

Do not fully turn around, spin in place, or otherwise remove your face from view. Footage with an obstructed or missing face cannot be processed accurately for Gesture Control.

The safest approach is to use natural, clearly defined movements while keeping your face visible.

How to annotate gestures in HeyGen

After uploading gesture-ready footage for a new Hyper Realistic Avatar, HeyGen automatically detects gestures and suggests where they occur.

To review them:

Navigate to the relevant avatar look. Find the detected gestures in the right-hand panel. Review each suggested gesture. Adjust its timing if the detected start or end point needs refinement. Add or remove gestures as needed.

To identify a movement manually, select Add Gestures and choose the point in the footage where the gesture occurs.

Accurate annotation matters because it determines which recorded moment will be available when you synchronize the gesture with a script.

How to add gestures to an existing avatar

You can add gesture-ready footage to an existing Hyper Realistic Avatar by creating another avatar look.

Open the Avatars tab. Select the Hyper Realistic Avatar you want to update. Choose Add a new look. Upload the new gesture-ready footage. Review and annotate the detected gestures.

The new look can then provide gestures for use in Studio. For more background on creating and managing video avatars and avatar looks, see HeyGen’s guide to creating a Digital Twin.

How to sync a gesture with your script

Once your avatar has annotated gestures, you can assign them to specific moments in Studio.

Open the video and select the relevant avatar. Locate the word in the script where the movement should begin. Click the word and assign the desired gesture. Move or realign the gesture if its timing needs adjustment. Allow the change to process before previewing the result.

Gesture playback is tied to the selected script position. This lets you place a point, smile, reaction, or other movement on the word or phrase it is meant to emphasize.

For example, a pointing gesture could be assigned to the key term in an explanation. A smile could be aligned with a greeting or positive statement. These are editorial examples of timing; the available movements depend on the gestures captured in your avatar footage.

Account for gesture processing time

Adding a gesture or changing its timing may take approximately three to five minutes to process.

If a new gesture does not immediately appear in the preview, wait for processing to finish before making further changes. Previewing too soon may show the previous version rather than the latest adjustment.

Plan scene cuts around gestures

HeyGen’s Gesture Control guide states that gestures require a scene cut a few seconds before they appear. The cut helps establish a cleaner transition into the recorded movement, although it may not always look completely seamless.

Avoid inserting cuts too frequently. Scene cuts every five to 10 seconds may feel jarring, while spacing them closer to every 20 to 30 seconds is the recommended practice in HeyGen’s guide.

Plan the script and scene structure together:

Decide which moments genuinely need a gesture.

Place gestures around meaningful words or emotional shifts.

Include an appropriate scene cut before the movement.

Avoid adding gestures so frequently that the scene structure becomes distracting.

Best practices for natural avatar gestures

Use movements with clear boundaries

A gesture should have an identifiable start and finish. After completing it, return to a neutral pose before beginning the next movement.

Keep gestures natural

Use movements that fit the message and the way a person would normally deliver it. A restrained point, smile, or posture change may integrate more naturally than an exaggerated action.

Use expressions as well as hand movements

Gesture Control is not limited to hands. Facial expressions and subtle body language can also create useful visual moments.

Match gestures to meaningful words

Assign a gesture to the exact word or phrase it supports. This helps the movement feel connected to the script rather than randomly inserted.

Allow processing to finish

Wait after adding a gesture or changing its timing. Repeated edits made before processing completes can make it difficult to evaluate the latest result.

Preview the complete scene

Review the gesture together with the preceding cut, surrounding script, and following footage. A well-timed movement can still feel abrupt if the wider scene is not paced appropriately.

Gesture Control vs. Custom Motion prompts

Gesture Control and Custom Motion prompts are related ways of directing avatar movement, but they use different workflows.

Gesture Control uses movements captured in uploaded footage for a compatible Hyper Realistic Avatar. You annotate those recorded moments and place them at selected points in a script.

Custom Motion prompts let you describe an avatar’s expression, hand gesture, posture, gaze, or stillness in text. HeyGen’s current guidance documents Custom Motion controls for Avatar IV and Avatar V. Avatar IV uses free-text motion prompts, while Avatar V includes preset Expression, Gesture, and Gaze controls under Advanced Settings.

If you are working with Avatar IV or Avatar V rather than recorded gesture-ready footage, see HeyGen’s guide to Custom Motion prompts for Avatar IV and Avatar V.

Frequently asked questions

What is HeyGen Gesture Control?

HeyGen Gesture Control lets you use movements captured in an avatar’s uploaded footage and synchronize them with selected words or moments in a video script. Gestures can include hand movements, facial expressions, body language, and notable background activity.

Which HeyGen avatars support Gesture Control?

HeyGen’s current Gesture Control guide says the feature is compatible with Hyper Realistic Avatars created by uploading video footage. Custom Motion prompts provide a separate motion-control workflow for Avatar IV and Avatar V.

Record neutral base footage for the first 30 seconds while speaking without gestures. After that, continue speaking and add approximately one gesture every two seconds. Leave at least two seconds between movements and return to a neutral pose after each gesture.

How many gestures can I record?

HeyGen’s Gesture Control guide recommends capturing up to 10 gestures per video, but explicitly notes that this number is subject to change. Check the current uploader or editor for the latest applicable limit.

What types of gestures can I use?

Gestures can include hand movements, facial expressions, subtle body language, and visible background activity captured in the source footage. Examples given in HeyGen’s guide include pointing, smiling, giving a thumbs-up, and a pet walking behind the subject.

What movements should I avoid?

Avoid rapid face movements, covering your face, turning fully around, spinning, or any action that obstructs or removes your face from view. These movements disrupt tracking and may cause the avatar footage to be rejected.

Can I add Gesture Control to an existing avatar?

Yes. For an existing Hyper Realistic Avatar, open the avatar from the Avatars tab, select Add a new look, and upload gesture-ready footage. You can then review and annotate its detected gestures.

How do I add a gesture to a script?

In Studio, click the word where the movement should occur and assign a gesture to that point. You can then adjust the gesture’s placement so it aligns with the intended word or phrase.

Why is my new or edited gesture not appearing immediately?

Gesture changes may take approximately three to five minutes to process. Wait for processing to complete before previewing an added gesture or timing adjustment.

Does a gesture require a scene cut?

Yes. HeyGen’s Gesture Control guide says gestures require a scene cut a few seconds before they appear. The transition may not always be perfectly seamless, so scene planning is an important part of the workflow.

How often should I use scene cuts?

Avoid cuts every five to 10 seconds because they may feel jarring. HeyGen’s guide recommends keeping cuts closer to every 20 to 30 seconds for better pacing.

Why does the Gestures menu say “No gestures available”?

The original community discussion included reports of this message, but it did not provide a confirmed general resolution. Check that you are using a compatible Hyper Realistic Avatar created from uploaded video footage and that its gestures have been detected or annotated. If an account-specific problem continues, contact HeyGen Support.

Is Gesture Control the same as Custom Motion?

No. Gesture Control uses annotated movements recorded in uploaded avatar footage. Custom Motion uses text instructions or presets to direct expressions, gestures, posture, and gaze for Avatar IV and Avatar V.

Make avatar movements part of the script

The most effective Gesture Control workflow begins before you open the editor. Record footage with a clean neutral section, separate each gesture clearly, keep your face visible, and return to a neutral pose between movements.

After HeyGen detects the gestures, review their boundaries and assign them only where they support the script. Leave enough time for processing, account for the required scene cut, and preview each movement in the context of the complete scene.

For a detailed visual demonstration, continue with the official HeyGen Gesture Control guide or explore the tutorials in HeyGen Academy 101.