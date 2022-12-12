The Summary Learn how to make effective sexual harassment training videos using HeyGen's easy templates and human-like presenters for workplace harassment prevention. The Long Version

Understanding Workplace Harassment

Workplace harassment happens when employees feel threatened or belittled by colleagues. Harassers aim to make victims feel unsafe and uncomfortable. Segments of workplace harassment include workplace aggression, mobbing, bullying, or even harassment prevention training failures. Using a sexual harassment training video can tackle these issues effectively.

Types of Workplace Harassment

Verbal Harassment: This type includes unwarranted criticism and offensive gestures. Victims face insults like body-shaming jokes and hurtful comments, which are hard to recognize. Managers should be vigilant.

Sexual Harassment: Common in workplaces, it affects all genders. A report shows 40% of female and 14% of male employees have experienced it, according to statistics on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Cyberbullying: This is a new form of workplace harassment. It happens online through threats or demeaning comments on social media.

Psychological Harassment: Similar to verbal harassment, it includes tactics like withholding information. Victims often suffer low self-esteem.

Physical Harassment: Includes physical assaults or threats. People from LGBTQIA+ communities often face it at work.

Why Use HeyGen for Sexual Harassment Training Videos

Create customized employee training videos for harassment using HeyGen to keep your team engaged. Videos tailored to your company values ensure better receptiveness. With HeyGen, creating these customized training videos is easy, here’s why:

You Control Your Content

When making your video, you're in charge. You decide the narrative and ensure that the video’s language meets legal requirements and is inclusive. Customized training videos can be updated as policies evolve.

Try HeyGen Now

Real Human-like Presenters

Keeping videos updated on a website can be tough. HeyGen lets you use real human-like presenters, making updates smooth. Select from various voices, ages, and genders to align with your workplace culture.

Free Video Templates

Stop spending hours designing templates. HeyGen offers easy-to-use templates for harassment training. Training video templates allow you to choose from many options that suit your specific needs.

Customizable Training Content

Your training videos can evolve as your policies and procedures change over time. By customizing content with HeyGen, you ensure that the message is always relevant.

Creating a Sexual Harassment Training Video

Follow these steps to create a harassment training video without filming or editing:

Step 1: Log into HeyGen and click “Try HeyGen for Free.”

Step 2: Click “Templates” to choose your template.

Step 3: Select “Learning & Development” template.

Step 4: Choose “Sexual Harassment Training” template.

Step 5: Use the Template to add your unique touches.

Step 6: Click “Avatar” to select your avatar.

Step 7: Example: Used Monica as avatar.

Step 8: Enter your script, and the avatar will speak it.

Step 9: Adjust video elements like language, speed, and background music.

Step 10: Preview your video to ensure it aligns with your goals.

Step 11: Click “Submit” for the video result on “My Video” tab.

Industry Insights on Harassment Training

Studies show that regular harassment prevention training decreases incidents at workplaces. Companies that conduct training report a 30% reduction in complaints. This shows the value of the effectiveness of regular harassment prevention training.

FAQs About Harassment Prevention Training

How Long Is Army SARC Training?

The SARC course is six weeks long and prepares individuals for handling harassment complaints.

What Should a Harassment Prevention Program Include?

A program should have procedures for reporting abuse and promoting a harassment-free workplace. Train workers in harassment prevention.

Why Is Harassment Training Important?

It raises awareness and helps create a safe workspace culture free from harassment.

What Questions Are Important in an Investigation?

Ask the complainant for details like date, time, and incident description.

Conclusion

A positive, harassment-free workplace boosts employee engagement and productivity. Ensuring your workplace does not encourage discrimination requires active measures and training. Explore safety training content that can further support workplace well-being. We hope this article helps you understand workplace harassment and how to make effective training videos. For a deeper dive into how proper training can impact areas like sales, check out our insights on Why Objection Handling Training Is Key to Closing More Sales. Additionally, enhancing office safety measures can significantly impact employees' overall satisfaction and productivity. Consider our Effective Cybersecurity Training: Top Tips for securing your business infrastructure.

Don't wait any longer to improve your workplace education - Try HeyGen for Free and transform your team's learning experience today!