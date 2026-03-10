Generate AI videos straight from Claude with HeyGen’s MCP connector

Summary Claude can generate videos through the HeyGen MCP connector by sending prompts directly to HeyGen’s video generation system. The integration allows automated workflows where text prompts become finished videos stored in your HeyGen projects.

For a long time, AI tools mostly worked alone. One tool wrote text. Another edited video. A third handled automation. You bounced between them, copying prompts, exporting files, stitching workflows together like a patchwork quilt. Useful, yes. Smooth? Not exactly. That pattern is starting to change.

Connectors and APIs now let AI systems talk to each other directly, passing instructions back and forth almost like collaborators. Claude paired with HeyGen through MCP is a good example.

Instead of writing a script in one place and producing a video somewhere else, you simply tell Claude what you want. Claude then triggers HeyGen to generate the video automatically. Pretty convenient.

For creators, marketers, and developers, this means faster production and fewer manual steps. In the sections ahead, you’ll see how it works, how to connect the MCP server, authenticate access, and generate your first AI video.

What Is the HeyGen MCP Connector and Why Does It Matter?

AI tools are getting smarter, sure, but the real magic happens when they start cooperating. That’s essentially what the HeyGen MCP connector enables. MCP, short for Model Context Protocol, acts like a communication bridge. It lets Claude interact with external services instead of staying trapped inside a chat window.

Think of it this way. Claude understands your request. The MCP connector gives Claude permission to pass that request to another system, in this case HeyGen. Once connected, Claude can trigger real actions such as generating a video, retrieving a project, or sending instructions to HeyGen’s engine.

The result feels surprisingly natural. You type a prompt in Claude, and behind the scenes the connector quietly handles the rest.

In practical terms, MCP introduces a shared language between AI tools.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) , a system that allows AI models to interact with external platforms

, a system that allows AI models to interact with external platforms Tool connectivity between AI systems , enabling one AI to trigger another service

, enabling one AI to trigger another service External service access from AI chats, so prompts can execute real tasks beyond text responses

2. Why Is the Claude + HeyGen Integration Useful for Video Creation?

For video workflows, this connection removes several tedious steps.

Generate videos from prompts , simply describe the topic to Claude

, simply describe the topic to Claude Automate content workflows , skipping manual uploads or editing

, skipping manual uploads or editing Turn scripts into video instantly , using HeyGen’s avatars and voice synthesis

, using HeyGen’s avatars and voice synthesis Scale video production without editing tools, useful for teams producing frequent content

How Does the Claude + HeyGen MCP Workflow Actually Work?

At first glance, the workflow feels almost suspiciously simple. You type a request into Claude. Claude interprets the prompt, then quietly hands the task to HeyGen through the MCP connector. A moment later, a video begins taking shape inside your HeyGen account.

No exporting scripts. No juggling tabs. No awkward file transfers.

Here’s the quiet part most people don’t see. Claude acts like the coordinator, the system that understands your instructions.

MCP serves as the bridge that allows those instructions to leave the chat environment. Once that request reaches HeyGen, the platform does what it does best, assembling avatars, voice, and visuals into a finished video.

It sounds technical, but the experience feels surprisingly straightforward.

From the outside, it’s just a prompt. Under the hood, several pieces move together in a small choreography of automation. Understanding that sequence makes the integration easier to trust, especially if you’re relying on it for real content production.

How Do You Connect the HeyGen MCP Connector to Claude?

Setting up the connector sounds technical, but the process is surprisingly quick. In most cases it takes a minute or two. You simply add HeyGen as a custom connector inside Claude, then approve the connection.

After that, the two systems can talk to each other.

Step 1: Add the HeyGen MCP Connector

The first step is adding the MCP connector inside Claude. This tells Claude where the HeyGen server lives and how it should communicate with it.

Follow these steps:

Open Claude

Click + → Connector → Manage Connector

Select Add Custom Connector

Name the connector, for example HeyGen

Paste the MCP server URL below

https://mcp.heygen.com/mcp/v1/

Once saved, Claude now knows where to send video generation requests. Think of it as registering HeyGen as a trusted tool Claude can call when you ask it to create a video.

Without this connection, Claude can describe videos, but it cannot actually produce them. The connector turns the conversation into action.

Step 2: Authenticate the HeyGen Integration

After adding the connector, Claude will ask you to confirm the connection with HeyGen.

The authentication flow is straightforward:

Click Connect

You’ll be redirected to the HeyGen authentication page

Log in and approve access

Claude activates the connector automatically

Once approved, Claude can safely send video generation requests to your HeyGen account. The connector remains active, so you only need to complete this process once.

Once the connector is active, things get interesting. Instead of juggling video editors or script tools, you simply talk to Claude. Describe the video you want. Claude interprets the request and passes the task to HeyGen. That’s it.

Step 3: Adjust Connector Permissions

You can streamline the workflow further by adjusting the connector permissions.

Set permissions to Always Allow

Prevent repeated approval prompts

Allow Claude to send requests instantly

This step is optional, though many users prefer it. When permissions stay open, video generation feels much faster.

Step 4: Use a Prompt to Generate a Video?

Once everything is connected, creating a video becomes as easy as writing a prompt.

Example prompt:

“Generate a video using HeyGen MCP about the difference between Skills and MCP”

After you send the request, Claude quietly takes care of the rest:

Sends the generation request to HeyGen

Triggers avatar and voice creation

Produces the completed video

Stores the file inside your HeyGen Projects

You can experiment with different prompts, topics, or formats. Claude handles the instruction, while HeyGen handles the actual video production.

Where Can You Find the AI Videos Generated by Claude?

Once Claude triggers a video request, the finished result doesn’t stay inside the chat. Instead, it appears directly inside your HeyGen Projects page.

That’s where all generated videos live.

From there you can manage the video just like any other HeyGen project. Open it. Edit scenes. Download the file. Share the video with a team member or client.

A few common things users do next:

Edit or refine the video inside HeyGen

Download the file for publishing

Share a project link with collaborators

Reuse the video for other campaigns

Because everything stays inside your HeyGen workspace, teams can collaborate easily. Marketing teams, educators, or creators can generate videos through Claude, then manage the finished content centrally in HeyGen.

What Are the Requirements to Use the Claude + HeyGen MCP Connector?

Before you jump in and start generating videos, there are a couple of practical requirements worth mentioning. Nothing complicated, thankfully. The Claude and HeyGen integration works as long as both platforms recognize your account and permissions. Think of it as a handshake between two systems.

Claude needs permission to add external connectors. HeyGen needs an active account so it knows where to generate and store the videos. Once both sides are authenticated, the workflow becomes seamless. You type a prompt, Claude sends instructions, and HeyGen delivers the video to your workspace.

There’s one small nuance though. Your plan level can influence how often you generate videos or how long they can be. Free accounts work fine for testing. If you plan to create videos regularly, upgrading usually makes things smoother.

What Can You Create with Claude + HeyGen MCP?

Once the connector is active, the possibilities start to open up. You are no longer limited to writing scripts or planning video ideas. Instead, you can move straight from concept to finished video. That’s where things get interesting.

Teams often use the integration for a mix of marketing, education, and communication content. Since the process starts with a prompt, producing multiple variations becomes easy. A quick tweak to the wording, and suddenly you have a different video.

Here are a few common examples people create with Claude and HeyGen:

Product explainer videos Break down features or product benefits using AI avatars that walk viewers through key details.

Break down features or product benefits using AI avatars that walk viewers through key details. Marketing campaign videos Generate short promotional clips for launches, announcements, or advertising experiments.

Generate short promotional clips for launches, announcements, or advertising experiments. Training and onboarding videos Introduce company policies, new tools, or internal processes to new employees.

Introduce company policies, new tools, or internal processes to new employees. Social media clips Produce quick video snippets designed for platforms like LinkedIn or YouTube.

Produce quick video snippets designed for platforms like LinkedIn or YouTube. Educational explainers Turn complex topics into digestible videos for students or audiences learning something new.

Turn complex topics into digestible videos for students or audiences learning something new. Sales outreach videosCreate personalized introductions or product walkthroughs that sales teams can send to prospects.

Why Will AI Connectors Like MCP Change How Content Is Created?

For years, creative workflows looked a bit like an assembly line. One tool handled writing. Another handled editing. A third produced the final content. Moving between them took time and patience.

Connectors like MCP quietly remove those gaps.

Instead of switching tools constantly, AI systems begin working together in a shared workflow. You describe an idea once, and the connected tools handle the execution. That opens the door to prompt-to-content pipelines where writing, design, and production happen in sequence.

The effect is speed, certainly, but also experimentation. When production becomes easier, teams test more ideas. They iterate faster.

The Claude and HeyGen connection shows what this can look like in practice. A simple prompt can now trigger an entire video production process.

Summary

At this point, the process should feel fairly clear. Generating videos through Claude and HeyGen isn’t complicated once the pieces are in place.

Open a new conversation in Claude and describe the video you want. Claude forwards the request to HeyGen, and HeyGen assembles the video using avatars, narration, and visuals. Moments later, the finished file appears inside your HeyGen projects.

The best way to understand the workflow is simply to try it. Experiment with prompts. Generate a few videos. Explore how quickly ideas can turn into finished content when Claude and HeyGen work together.