Turn AI Research into Videos Automatically with Claude and HeyGen Skills

Summary Claude Code can automatically research topics, write scripts, and generate videos using HeyGen Skills. By combining web search with HeyGen’s video generation API, a single prompt can turn research into multiple AI-generated videos. This workflow helps creators and developers produce video content faster without manual scripting, recording, or editing.

Most "AI automation" demos still require you to duct-tape five tools together and babysit every handoff. Research here, script there, upload somewhere else. It works, technically. It's also tedious.

Claude Code paired with HeyGen Skills skips that entirely. You write one prompt. Claude Code goes and finds current AI news, drafts five scripts from what it finds, and passes each one to HeyGen to produce a finished video. About ten minutes later, you have five videos and a log file. You didn't open an editor once.

This guide covers the full setup, API key, skill installation, and the exact prompt that kicks everything off.

What Are HeyGen Skills and How Do They Work with Claude Code?

Claude Code is already capable of writing scripts, analyzing data, or exploring documentation. Useful abilities on their own. But once you introduce skills into the environment, the system gains something more practical, the ability to perform real actions outside the terminal.

That’s where HeyGen Skills come into play.

These skills function as extensions that connect Claude Code with HeyGen’s video generation tools. Instead of simply describing a video idea, Claude can actually trigger the creation process. Scripts become voiceovers. Text becomes avatars speaking on screen. The terminal effectively becomes a production console.

For developers and creators experimenting with automated media workflows, this opens interesting possibilities. Claude Code handles reasoning and research. HeyGen handles the video production. The two systems cooperate quietly in the background.

You type a prompt, and something tangible comes out.

1. What Are HeyGen Skills in Simple Terms?

In practical terms, HeyGen Skills act like command bridges between Claude Code and HeyGen’s video platform.

Skills act as extensions that allow Claude Code to trigger external tools

HeyGen Skills connect Claude Code with HeyGen’s video generation APIs

The integration allows Claude Code to generate scripts, avatars, and videos automatically

Developers can run these workflows directly from the terminal

The result feels a little surprising at first. Research leads straight to video production without manual editing in between.

How Does Claude Code Turn Research into Videos Automatically?

The automation pipeline is surprisingly logical once you see the pieces laid out. Claude Code begins with research, collects relevant information, turns those findings into scripts, and then calls HeyGen Skills to convert those scripts into videos.

Finally, it records everything in a structured output file so you can track what was generated.

Instead of manually writing scripts for each topic, the system handles the entire flow in sequence. A bit like a small newsroom operating inside your terminal.

How Do You Set Up the HeyGen API Key for Claude Code?

Before Claude Code can generate videos, it needs permission to communicate with HeyGen’s API. That access comes through a simple environment variable stored in your project folder.

It sounds technical, but the process is straightforward. Claude Code reads the API key automatically once it’s placed in the correct location. After that, every video request made through HeyGen Skills can be authenticated without additional steps.

Step 1: Add Your HeyGen API Key

Follow these steps to configure the key:

Create a .env file inside the repository where Claude Code runs

inside the repository where Claude Code runs Add your HeyGen API key using the format below

HEYGEN_API_KEY=your-api-key-here

The MCP server reads this environment variable automatically during execution.

If you do not already have an API key, you can generate one through the HeyGen API Dashboard. Once the key is saved inside the .env file, Claude Code will be able to authenticate requests whenever it calls the HeyGen Skills.

Step 2: Installs HeyGen Skills

Run the following command inside your terminal:

npx skills add heygen-com/skills -a claude-code -g

This command performs several tasks at once:

Pulls the HeyGen Skills repository from GitHub

Installs the skills using a symlink

Registers them globally so Claude Code can access them

During setup you will be asked to select the relevant skills. Choose HeyGen to enable video generation.

One small note. The HeyGen Skills project continues to evolve, engineers frequently add features and refine the structure. If you notice updates in commands or configuration later on, that is completely normal.

Step 3: Start Claude Code in the Terminal

claude

Running this command launches Claude Code inside the terminal.

From there:

The interface becomes ready for prompts

Installed skills are loaded into the environment

Claude can begin executing research and automation workflows

At that point, the setup is essentially complete.

Step 4: Use the Prompt

Paste the following prompt into Claude Code and let it do the work:

“You are an AI video production agent.

Here's what I need you to do:

1. RESEARCH: Use web search to find the 5 most interesting AI and technology news stories from the past week. For each story, capture the headline, a 2-sentence summary, and the source URL.

2. GENERATE VIDEOS: For each of the 5 stories, use the HeyGen skills and video agent to create a short video. It will handle the script writing and video creation.

3. SAVE OUTPUT: Save a log file called news_videos.json with the 5 headlines, source URLs, and the final video URLs.

Start now. Report progress at each step.”

When this prompt runs, Claude Code performs several tasks automatically:

Researches trending AI news

Generates scripts from the summaries

Uses HeyGen Skills to produce videos

Saves the results into news_videos.json

The whole process unfolds in the terminal, step by step.

Where Are the Videos and Data Saved After Generation?

After the workflow finishes, Claude Code records the results in a structured output file.

This file helps track which topics were processed and where the generated videos are stored.

These details include:

Claude Code creates a log file named news_videos.json

The file contains: Headlines Source URLs Generated video URLs

The videos themselves are hosted and managed through HeyGen

For teams producing regular content, this structure becomes useful. You can track which videos were generated, revisit sources, and reuse the material for future projects.

Why Does Claude Code + HeyGen Skills Change AI Video Production?

Traditionally, research, writing, and production were separate steps handled by different tools. That meant switching contexts constantly, researching in one place, scripting in another, editing somewhere else.

Claude Code and HeyGen Skills combine those stages.

Research becomes scripts. Scripts become videos. The entire pipeline runs through one prompt. Developers and creators can produce multiple videos quickly, and the system coordinates each task automatically.

The earlier example illustrates the idea nicely. Five AI news stories researched, scripted, and converted into five videos in minutes. That kind of workflow used to require a small production team.

Summary

The setup process is surprisingly manageable once you break it down.

Describe the research task, ask Claude to generate scripts, and let HeyGen handle the video production. The system performs each step automatically and records the results in a structured file.

If you are experimenting with automated content pipelines, this workflow is worth exploring. Try generating news videos, build your own research agent, or experiment with new formats. Claude Code and HeyGen Skills make large scale video creation far easier than most people expect.