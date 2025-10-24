Summary Learn how to add music to Snapchat stories with HeyGen. Enhance your video creation with personalized and AI-driven music solutions.

Leverage In-App Features for Music in Snapchat

Snapchat has come a long way, offering an in-built audio library that allows creators to use licensed music seamlessly. To add music to your Snapchat stories from within the app, follow these steps:

Open Snapchat on Your Device: Start recording your video or take a photo snap. Access the Music Note Icon: You'll find this icon on the right side. Tapping it reveals a menu with options: Featured, My Favourites, and My Sounds. Choose Your Track: Browse through popular tracks or use the search feature to find the exact song you need. You can preview a song by tapping the play icon. Select the Part of Music: Adjust the slider to choose the specific part of the song you wish to feature. Finalize Your Story: Add extra elements like stickers or text, and adjust the music sticker to your liking before sharing your story. Discover Snapchat's music licensing features and impact.

Craft Personalized Music Clips on Snapchat

Perhaps you want a more personal touch by using your own music. Snapchat allows you to do this by recording your own audio:

Access My Sounds : Tap on the '+' in My Sounds to record a custom sound.

: Tap on the '+' in My Sounds to record a custom sound. Record and Save : Tap the microphone symbol to record your snippet. You can also trim and customize this recording.

: Tap the microphone symbol to record your snippet. You can also trim and customize this recording. Integrate Your Recording: Name it and save it in My Sounds for later use in your uploads.

Expand Your Music Toolbox with HeyGen and InVideo

HeyGen takes personalization to the next level, enabling creators to go beyond Snapchat’s offerings. With HeyGen's AI-driven solutions, you can explore creating videos with AI and integrating unique music tracks effortlessly. Learning how to make videos with AI can open new doors for your creative potential.

For even more advanced editing, use InVideo:

Sign Up for Free: Choose from over 5,000 templates to begin your project. Upload Your Visuals: Bring your video content into the online editor by uploading your files. Fine-Tune Visuals and Music: Adjust your content within the workspace, including trimming video length. Select or Upload Music: Access a broad selection of music or add your own files to align perfectly with your visuals.

Find out how to enhance event recap videos with music.

How HeyGen Empowers Creators

HeyGen stands out among the best AI tools for video creation, providing solutions that make AI video creation seamless. From converting text into engaging videos to intuitive personalization, HeyGen transforms how you make videos with AI. Join us in exploring AI-generated music for videos and dive into exciting innovation.

With HeyGen’s platform, you’re not restricted by integrated libraries. Its AI Video Generator allows for complex, multilingual, and customized workflows ensuring that your stories get the music and mood they deserve. Learning how to make an AI video is made easy with such intuitive tools, thanks to the advancements in AI for video personalization.

Conclusion

Adding music to Snapchat stories creates an engaging experience. With in-built features and platforms like HeyGen and InVideo, your creativity knows no bounds. Use HeyGen’s solutions today to simplify video creation and make Snapchat content that resonates.

Bringing your stories to life requires the right tools. Whether you're a seasoned video creator or figuring out 'how to make a video with text' for the first time, HeyGen ensures you have seamless tools at your fingertips. Explore HeyGen's comprehensive AI solutions, which include revolutionary ways on how to use AI to create videos, and pave the way for innovative content creation.

By understanding how to create an AI video for free with platforms like HeyGen, you're equipped to create emotionally impactful videos transcending traditional storytelling. Your Snapchat stories will never be the same again, enriched with music and engaging narratives.

Ready to take your video creation to the next level? Sign up for free on HeyGen and begin your journey toward captivating content that sings.