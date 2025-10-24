HeyGen logo
Log inSign up
background leftbackground right
Tutorials

How to Add Music to Snapchat Stories

Nick WarnerWritten byNick Warner
Last UpdatedOctober 24, 2025
Summarize with:
AI tool logoChatGPTAI tool logoPerplexityAI tool logoClaudeAI tool logoGemini
Person recording a Snapchat story with musical notes
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
Summary

Learn how to add music to Snapchat stories with HeyGen. Enhance your video creation with personalized and AI-driven music solutions.

Leverage In-App Features for Music in Snapchat

Snapchat has come a long way, offering an in-built audio library that allows creators to use licensed music seamlessly. To add music to your Snapchat stories from within the app, follow these steps:

  1. Open Snapchat on Your Device: Start recording your video or take a photo snap.
  2. Access the Music Note Icon: You'll find this icon on the right side. Tapping it reveals a menu with options: Featured, My Favourites, and My Sounds.
  3. Choose Your Track: Browse through popular tracks or use the search feature to find the exact song you need. You can preview a song by tapping the play icon.
  4. Select the Part of Music: Adjust the slider to choose the specific part of the song you wish to feature.
  5. Finalize Your Story: Add extra elements like stickers or text, and adjust the music sticker to your liking before sharing your story. Discover Snapchat's music licensing features and impact.

Snapchat app music selection interface

Craft Personalized Music Clips on Snapchat

Perhaps you want a more personal touch by using your own music. Snapchat allows you to do this by recording your own audio:

  • Access My Sounds: Tap on the '+' in My Sounds to record a custom sound.
  • Record and Save: Tap the microphone symbol to record your snippet. You can also trim and customize this recording.
  • Integrate Your Recording: Name it and save it in My Sounds for later use in your uploads.

Expand Your Music Toolbox with HeyGen and InVideo

HeyGen takes personalization to the next level, enabling creators to go beyond Snapchat’s offerings. With HeyGen's AI-driven solutions, you can explore creating videos with AI and integrating unique music tracks effortlessly. Learning how to make videos with AI can open new doors for your creative potential.

For even more advanced editing, use InVideo:

  1. Sign Up for Free: Choose from over 5,000 templates to begin your project.
  2. Upload Your Visuals: Bring your video content into the online editor by uploading your files.
  3. Fine-Tune Visuals and Music: Adjust your content within the workspace, including trimming video length.
  4. Select or Upload Music: Access a broad selection of music or add your own files to align perfectly with your visuals.

AI video editing workspace with music integration

Find out how to enhance event recap videos with music.

How HeyGen Empowers Creators

HeyGen stands out among the best AI tools for video creation, providing solutions that make AI video creation seamless. From converting text into engaging videos to intuitive personalization, HeyGen transforms how you make videos with AI. Join us in exploring AI-generated music for videos and dive into exciting innovation.

With HeyGen’s platform, you’re not restricted by integrated libraries. Its AI Video Generator allows for complex, multilingual, and customized workflows ensuring that your stories get the music and mood they deserve. Learning how to make an AI video is made easy with such intuitive tools, thanks to the advancements in AI for video personalization.

Video creator using AI tools with music notes

Conclusion

Adding music to Snapchat stories creates an engaging experience. With in-built features and platforms like HeyGen and InVideo, your creativity knows no bounds. Use HeyGen’s solutions today to simplify video creation and make Snapchat content that resonates.

Bringing your stories to life requires the right tools. Whether you're a seasoned video creator or figuring out 'how to make a video with text' for the first time, HeyGen ensures you have seamless tools at your fingertips. Explore HeyGen's comprehensive AI solutions, which include revolutionary ways on how to use AI to create videos, and pave the way for innovative content creation.

By understanding how to create an AI video for free with platforms like HeyGen, you're equipped to create emotionally impactful videos transcending traditional storytelling. Your Snapchat stories will never be the same again, enriched with music and engaging narratives.

Ready to take your video creation to the next level? Sign up for free on HeyGen and begin your journey toward captivating content that sings.

Nick WarnerWritten byNick Warner
About

Nick Warner is Head of Creator Growth at HeyGen, where he helps creators and brands scale their content with AI video tools. He writes about AI, video technology, and how creators can use these tools to tell better stories and reach wider audiences.

Tutorials

Continue Reading

Latest blog posts related to How to Add Music to Snapchat Stories.

Master Video Editing Techniques
Tutorials
PublishedOctober 23, 2025

Master Video Editing Techniques

Dive into essential video editing techniques with HeyGen. Learn how to create compelling videos using J-cuts, L-cuts, and more with AI tools.

Nick WarnerWritten byNick Warner
How to Create AI Videos and the Best Time to Post
Tutorials
PublishedOctober 13, 2025

How to Create AI Videos and the Best Time to Post

Learn how to create AI videos and discover the best times to post on YouTube for optimal engagement and views. Explore insights and strategies to enhance your video content.

Nick WarnerWritten byNick Warner
Transform Your Videos with AI and Light Leaks
Tutorials
PublishedOctober 12, 2025

Transform Your Videos with AI and Light Leaks

Explore how light leaks and AI video tools can transform your videos, offering creative flair and cutting-edge technology to enhance visual storytelling.

Nick WarnerWritten byNick Warner

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.