مرحبًا بك في دليلك السريع لإنشاء فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي للعقارات
هل لديك عقارات تريد بيعها، وسوق تسعى لقيادته، وعلامة شخصية تعمل على بنائها؟ مع HeyGen يمكنك فورًا تحويل مظهرك وصوتك وخبرتك المحلية إلى محتوى فيديو قابل للتوسّع بجودة الاستوديو خلال دقائق، وليس أسابيع.
سيساعدك هذا الدليل على الانتقال من الفكرة إلى فيديو منشور، مع تعزيز حضورك وسرعتك ومصداقيتك في سوقك. ستتعلّم كيفية إنشاء أول فيديو لك، واكتشاف أهم الممارسات المثلى، واستكشاف استراتيجيات لتوسيع تأثيرك عبر كل عقار، وكل قناة، وكل مجتمع من المشترين الذين تخدمهم.
أهم حالات الاستخدام: كيف يستخدم محترفو العقارات HeyGen
HeyGen أكثر من مجرد أداة فيديو. إنها محرك حضور للوكلاء والوسطاء ومديري العقارات الذين يحققون الأعمال من خلال الثقة والظهور.
تحديثات السوق
- Jim McDonner: انتقل من إنتاج 1 إلى 2 فيديو في الأسبوع إلى 5 فيديوهات في الأسبوع من خلال بناء نظام محتوى مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ويغلق الآن صفقات مع مشترين ينتقلون إلى مناطق جديدة في ممفيس وكاليفورنيا بعد أن عثروا عليه عبر فيديوهات تعليمية على YouTube.
جولة منزلية سينمائية
- Craig Veroni: زاد عدد متابعيه على Instagram بمقدار 4 مرات خلال 10 أشهر، ويصل الآن إلى أكثر من 770,000 حساب شهريًا من خلال نشر مقطعي HeyGen Reels يوميًا، مبنيين على محتوى أفاتار سينمائي.
تسليط الضوء على العقار المعروض
- Scott Henninger: بنى كامل نشاطه العقاري حول قناة على YouTube مدعومة بأفاتارات HeyGen، ويُنجز من 25 إلى 30 صفقة سنوياً من العملاء المحتملين الناتجين عن الفيديوهات.
واقع تسويق العقارات
تلك الفجوة هي الفرصة. (استبيان التكنولوجيا لعام 2025 من NAR)
لم يعد الفيديو خيارًا ثانويًا، بل أصبح الأساس الذي يعتمد عليه المشترون في البحث والاختيار وبناء الثقة مع الوكيل الذي يتواصلون معه أولًا.
التحدي
- Traditional video production costs $500 to $2,000 or more per listing, unsustainable across multiple listings.
- يشير معظم الوكلاء إلى الوقت والتكلفة باعتبارهما أبرز العوائق أمام إنشاء فيديوهات متسقة بانتظام.
- Multilingual markets require translated content most agents can't produce affordably.
- 46% من وكلاء العقارات يستخدمون بالفعل محتوى مُنشأ بالذكاء الاصطناعي. 32% لم يبدأوا بعد. هذه الفجوة هي الفرصة (تقرير التكنولوجيا لـ NAR لعام 2025).
ما الذي يتيحه الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي
- السرعة.انتقل سكوت هينينجر من إعداد تصوير متعدد الكاميرات في غرفة المعيشة إلى فيديو مكتمل في أقل من ساعتين.
- توفير في التكاليف.استبدل سير عمل مصوّر الفيديو الذي يكلف 2,000$ باشتراك HeyGen بأقل من 50$ شهريًا.
- Scale. Batch-produce content across multiple listings, markets, or languages simultaneously.
- الاتساق. حافظ على حضور منتظم للفيديو على كل قناة دون إنهاك.
- التوطين. قدّم المحتوى باللغة الأم لمجتمعات المشترين الناطقين بالإسبانية والماندرين والفيتنامية وغيرها بنقرة واحدة.
إنشاء أول فيديو لك بالذكاء الاصطناعي
Introduction
هل أنت جديد في مجال الفيديو أو تستخدم HeyGen للمرة الأولى؟ سيوضح لك هذا القسم كل خطوة لمساعدتك على إنشاء مقاطع فيديو عالية الجودة بسرعة.
Before you hit "Create," clarify your goal. Ask yourself:
- الهدف:ما الذي تريد أن يحققه هذا الفيديو؟ أمثلة: إنشاء استفسارات من المشترين، بناء الوعي في دائرتك، تنمية العلاقات مع العملاء السابقين، الفوز بعرض تقديمي للحصول على قائمة عقار.
- الجمهور: مع من تتحدث؟ أمثلة: مشترون لأول مرة، بائعون ينتقلون إلى مستوى أعلى، عملاء مستثمرون، مجتمع متعدد اللغات.
- التوزيع: أين سيتم عرض هذا الفيديو؟ أمثلة: Instagram Reels، صفحة العرض الخاصة بك، النشرة البريدية، YouTube.
- الخطاف: ما الذي سيلفت الانتباه في الثواني القليلة الأولى؟
نصيحة احترافية
تحتاج إلى رأي ثانٍ؟ اسأل ChatGPT أو Claude:
"أنا أُنشئ فيديو عقار لـ[property type/market]. هدفي هو [goal]. جمهوري هو [audience]. والعنصر الجاذب لدي هو [hook]. هل يمكنك اقتراح طرق لجعله أكثر إقناعًا؟"
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
بالنسبة لوكلاء العقارات المستقلين، علامتك التجارية هي وجهك. يختار المشترون والبائعون الوكلاء الذين يثقون بهم، وأفاتار الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بك هو طريقتك للظهور بشكل متسق في كل فيديو من دون الحاجة إلى التصوير في كل مرة.
Before you create your first video, set up two things:
- Your digital twin. This is your most important asset in HeyGen. A 15-second recording is all it takes to create an avatar that looks and sounds exactly like you. Skip ahead to Step 2 to do this first if you'd like.
- Your Brand Kit. Add your brokerage colors, logo, and fonts so every video is automatically on-brand. Paste your brokerage website URL to auto-import your brand style, or upload assets manually.
Pro tip
التوأم الرقمي الخاص بك هو علامتك التجارية. كلما كان تسجيلك طبيعيًا ومعبرًا أكثر، عكس أفاتارك شخصيتك الحقيقية على الشاشة بدرجة أكبر.
الخطوة 2: اختر أفاتار الذكاء الاصطناعي المناسب
Your avatar is your on-screen presence. Create a custom avatar that fits your brand, or, for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s lifelike avatar feature!
في مجال العقارات، الثقة هي العملة التي تكسب بها عروض البيع. Avatar V، المدرَّب على مقطع فيديو مدته 15 ثانية لك، يقدّم أكثر نسخة رقمية مطابقة للواقع وبكامل الجسم، وهو الخيار الأفضل للوكلاء الذين يبنون علامتهم الشخصية. يعمل Avatar IV بشكل ممتاز للمظاهر المعتمدة على الصور أو الشخصيات غير البشرية، وهو المحرك الافتراضي.
Note: HeyGen also offers ready-made public avatars, if you want to get started before your digital twin is ready.
نوع الأفاتار
You'll Need
ستحصل على
الأفضل لـ
تسجيل فيديو لمدة 15 ثانية
A lifelike avatar that captures your specific motion, gestures, and expressions. Powered by Avatar V for full upper-body, cinematic-quality performance.
Agents who want their real face and presence in every video. The most authentic option for personal branding.
1 photo
A realistic avatar built from a still image, with AI-generated movement and lip sync. Powered by Avatar IV.
الوكلاء الذين لا يملكون لقطات فيديو متاحة أو يرغبون في نقطة انطلاق سريعة.
أفاتار جاهز
No recording needed
A ready-made avatar from HeyGen's library, available in a wide range of styles and languages.
Agents who want to get started immediately without creating a custom avatar.
أفاتار مُنشأ
موجّه نصي
A fully AI-generated avatar with custom appearance, movement, voice and lip sync.
Branded mascots, fictional personas, or non-human characters.
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to switch your avatar's pose, surroundings, or attire with nothing but a text prompt. Place yourself at a luxury property, a neighborhood landmark, or your brokerage office without leaving your desk.
أفضل الممارسات: إنشاء توأم رقمي مثالي
جودة المدخلات تعني جودة المخرجات. كلما كانت صورك، وفيديوهاتك، والموجّهات التي تستخدمها أفضل، أصبح الأفاتار الخاص بك أكثر واقعية وإتقانًا. كل ما يظهر في فيديو التدريب، من الإيماءات إلى تعابير الوجه أو نبرة الصوت، سينعكس في النتيجة النهائية.
نوع الأفاتار
You'll Need
أفضل الممارسات
15-second video
Record on a smartphone in cinematic mode or 4K. Use a simple background with natural light. Be expressive: the energy you put in is the energy you get out. Avoid covering your face or wearing large accessories.
1 photo
صورة شخصية احترافية لك وحدك، بإضاءة جيدة ودقة عالية. تجنّب ارتداء النظارات الشمسية أو القبعات أو استخدام الفلاتر أو ظهور أشخاص آخرين في الصورة.
نصيحة خاصة بمجال العقارات
Record your training video in the attire you want to be associated with your brand, whether that's business professional or business casual. Your avatar will mirror that look in every video you generate.
Best practices: creating high quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes a custom voice clone that sounds exactly like you is the more powerful option for building trust with real estate clients.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Best for
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
موجّه نصي يحدد السمات (العمر، اللكنة، الجنس، النبرة، طبقة الصوت، العاطفة)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
صوت علامي متسق لا يعتمد على صوتك الشخصي، لإنشاء محتوى على مستوى الفريق أو شركة الوساطة بالكامل
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
Higher fine-tune control
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• تحدّث بوضوح مع فواصل طبيعية وتعبير عاطفي خفيف
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ الدليل الشامل لاستنساخ الصوت المخصص فائق الواقعية
Best practices: prompt like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
صياغة الموجّهات مهارة قوية لكل من ينشئ محتوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي. عند استخدامها مع HeyGen، تفتح لك الموجّهات عددًا لا يحصى من الطرق لإنشاء فيديوهات عالية التأثير، حيث لا يكون أمامك أي حدود سوى خيالك! استعد للتجربة والتكرار.
الميزة
الوظيفة
استخدمه من أجل
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
إنشاء أفاتارات مخصصة (واقعية أو متحركة)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting best practices
كن محددًا
كلما وصفت ما تريده بوضوح أكبر (من حيث النبرة، والمظهر، والإيماءة، والعاطفة)، كان بإمكان الذكاء الاصطناعي مطابقة رؤيتك بشكل أفضل.
ابدأ بالهيكلية
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
ضمّن السياق والهدف
وضّح للذكاء الاصطناعي الغرض من الاستخدام: هل هو لعرض توضيحي للمنتج؟ إعلان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي؟ أم شرح تعليمي؟ فالسياق يساعد على تخصيص النتيجة.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
لا تكتفِ بالمحاولة الأولى. يمكن أن تؤدي التعديلات البسيطة على الموجّه إلى نتائج أفضل بكثير في جميع أنواع الوسائط!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
الخطوة 3: اختر نقطة البداية الخاصة بك
When you open HeyGen as a real estate agent, your homepage shows four video formats built specifically for your work. Each one is a shortcut to a finished, publish-ready video.
Format
What it creates
When to use it
تحديث السوق
فيديو احترافي يقوده أفاتار يقدّم إحصاءات السوق المحلية ورؤى متعمقة لشبكة عملائك
تحديث أسبوعي أو شهري للسوق عبر البريد الإلكتروني أو إنستغرام أو يوتيوب
جولة سينمائية في المنزل
عرض عقاري بجودة الأفلام باستخدام Avatar Shots وSeedance 2 لإنشاء مشاهد سينمائية بمستوى إنتاج احترافي
العقارات الفاخرة أو أي عقار تكون فيه الجودة البصرية هي عامل البيع الأساسي
جولة منزلية مستضافة
فيديو بأسلوب الشرح التفصيلي يظهر فيه الأفاتار الخاص بك كمضيف على الشاشة يقدّم سرداً لميزات العقار
مقاطع فيديو قياسية لعرض القوائم تُبرز حضورك الشخصي في الواجهة
إبراز القائمة
نظرة عامة موجزة على العقار يقدّمها أفاتار مع صور للعقار ولقطات b-roll، مثالية لصفحات التواصل الاجتماعي وMLS
محتوى عرض سريع جاهز قبل أول مشاهدة
استخدام Video Agent
Not looking for one of the four formats above? You can also use Video Agent to describe what you want in plain language. Type your listing details, target audience, or video topic and HeyGen will generate a complete draft (script, avatar, visuals, and voiceover) automatically.
نظرًا لأن فيديوهات العقارات تتطلب دقة عالية (السعر الصحيح، العنوان، تفاصيل الحي، وعبارة الحث على الإجراء CTA)، احرص دائمًا على نقل المسودة إلى AI Studio قبل النشر. في AI Studio يمكنك مراجعة النص وتعديله سطرًا بسطر، واستبدال لقطات الـ b-roll، وضبط الترجمات، وتحسين أي تفصيل قبل التصدير.
للحصول على نصائح حول إعداد الموجّهات وأفكار لسير عمل إبداعي، اطّلع على دليل إعداد الموجّهات لـ Video Agent.
هل تريد التعمق أكثر؟ تعرّف على كيفية استخدام Video Agent في HeyGen Academy.
لماذا يناسبك تمامًا
مهمة
كتابة النصوص
المرئيات
Narration
التحرير
الترجمة النصية
وكيل الفيديو يتولى ذلك بالنيابة عنك
يحوّل موضوعك أو الموجّه الخاص بك إلى قصة واضحة وجذابة
يختار تلقائياً لقطات أو صوراً جاهزة تتوافق مع أسلوبك وموضوعك
يضيف تعليقات صوتية طبيعية مدركة للعواطف بأكثر من 175 لغة
يتولى إدارة الإيقاع والانتقالات والتوقيت تلقائياً
ينشئ تسميات توضيحية دقيقة لزيادة الوضوح وتحسين إمكانية الوصول
نصيحة احترافية: تعامل مع الموجّهات كما لو كانت موجزك الإبداعي. كلما كانت فكرتك أوضح، أصبح الوكيل أذكى. استخدم موجّهات محددة مثل:
- «أنشئ فيديو تعريفيًا مدته 90 ثانية حول كيفية بناء علامة تجارية شخصية باستخدام الأفاتارات الرقمية.»
- "لخّص آخر نشرتي البريدية في نص فيديو TikTok مدته دقيقة واحدة."
- «أنشئ فيديو إطلاق منتج بإيقاع حيوي ونبرة مليئة بالطاقة.»
فكّر في البرومبتات على أنها محادثات مع محرّرك؛ كلما قدّمت تفاصيل أكثر، كانت النتائج أفضل.
نصائح احترافية للحصول على نتائج سينمائية
- صغ موجزاً واضحاً.فكّر في الموجّه الخاص بك بوصفه توجيهاً إبداعياً يتضمن النبرة، والصيغة، والهدف. "أنشئ فيديو تعريفي مدته 90 ثانية يشرح كيفية بناء علامة تجارية شخصية باستخدام الأفاتارات الرقمية."
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalized touch.
- Iterate fast. Preview, tweak, and re-generate, the Agent learns from your feedback.
- انطلق عالميًا.قم بالتحلية الفورية للمحتوى باستخدام دعم الصوت متعدد اللغات.
- أضف الأفاتار الخاص بك. اجمع بين Video Agent والأفاتار الخاص بك في HeyGen لعلامة تجارية متناسقة.
اختصار: استخدم Video Agent لمسودتك الأولى، ثم قم بتحسينها أو تخصيصها في AI Studio (الخطوة 5). هذه هي أسرع طريقة لتحويل المعرفة الخام إلى فيديو مصقول جاهز للنشر.
هل تريد التعمق أكثر؟
→ استكشف ما يلي:
أفضل الممارسات: حسّن فيديوك في الاستوديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي
Want more control over what Video Agent generated? Take it into AI Studio. This is where you can review and edit every detail before your video goes live.
في الاستوديو المعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكنك:
- حرّر النص سطرًا بسطر. تحقّق من أن عنوان العقار والسعر واسم الحي وأي تفاصيل أساسية أخرى دقيقة.
- Swap or generate b-roll. Replace any scene with a property photo, stock footage, or AI-generated b-roll from a text prompt.
- عدّل التسميات التوضيحية والنصوص الظاهرة على الشاشة. تأكد من أن النص المعروض يتوافق مع أسلوب علامتك التجارية ويسهل قراءته.
- اضبط أداء الأفاتار بدقة. استخدم Voice Director لضبط النبرة والإيقاع، أو ميزة Pauses and Pronunciation لتصحيح أي أسماء أو عناوين لا تُنطق بالشكل الصحيح.
يمكنك أيضًا كتابة النصوص أو تعديلها من البداية باستخدام أداة كتابة النصوص بالذكاء الاصطناعي المدمجة في HeyGen (اكتب "/" في لوحة النص لفتح الأوامر السريعة واختيار Script Writer)، أو إعداد المسودة خارج HeyGen باستخدام ChatGPT أو Claude أو Gemini ثم لصقها داخل المنصة.
إذا كنت تكتب نصًا أو تنقحه باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، فستساعدك هذه الخطوات على الحصول على نتيجة قوية بسرعة:
- Step 1: Start with a clear prompt. Tell the AI what kind of video you're making (listing video, market update, buyer guide), who it's for, the goal, and the tone.
- الخطوة 2: أضف التفاصيل الأساسية.ضمّن عنوان العقار، وأهم المزايا، والسعر، والحي، وعدد الأيام في السوق، أو أي نقاط بيانات أخرى محورية.
- الخطوة 3: اطلب البنية المناسبة.تأكد من أن النص مكتوب بصيغة محكية، سهل القراءة، وأقرب إلى أسلوب المحادثة، وليس مكتوبًا كأنه وصف لقائمة عقار.
- الخطوة 4: المراجعة والتحسين.عاين الفيديو مسبقًا، ثم حرّر النص مباشرة على المخطط الزمني. حسّن المحتوى بناءً على ما تراه وتسمعه.
نماذج لموجّهات المراجعة:
- "Make this sound more confident and exciting."
- "أضف جملة افتتاحية أكثر قوة وجذبًا."
- "بسّط الخاتمة واجعل عبارة الحث على اتخاذ إجراء أكثر قابلية للتنفيذ."
- "أعطني نسخة مدتها 30 ثانية تركز على أهم 3 ميزات."
Pro tip:
استخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي كمساعد لك في الكتابة، لا كبديل عنك. أفضل النصوص تجمع بين خبرتك المحلية وسرعة الذكاء الاصطناعي. أنت تقدّم الرؤية، والذكاء الاصطناعي يضيف الصياغة المتقنة.
الخطوة 4: أنشئ مشاهدك وصقلها في الاستوديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي
حان الوقت الآن لإضفاء الحيوية على الفيديو الخاص بك داخل استوديو الذكاء الاصطناعي من HeyGen. صمّم فيديوك مع مراعاة الوضوح والسلاسة في العرض.
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or templates you set up in Step 1.
- عزّز رسالتك بنصوص تظهر على الشاشة، مثل السعر أو العنوان أو عبارة الحث على اتخاذ إجراء (CTA)، واضبطها لتظهر مع حركة متناسقة.
- تصفّح مكتبة الوسائط الجاهزة في HeyGen للحصول على لقطات b-roll عالية الجودة، أو أنشئ لقطات b-roll سينمائية من موجّه نصي باستخدام نماذج الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي المدمجة مباشرة في AI Studio.
- استخدم Avatar Shots لوضع الأفاتار الخاص بك في مشاهد سينمائية بجودة الأفلام، مثالية لمقاطع الفيديو المميزة للعقارات أو محتوى العلامات التجارية الفاخرة.
- استخدم انتقالات المشاهد المميزة لمنح الفيديو الخاص بك مظهراً سلساً واحترافياً.
- أضف الترجمات النصية وخصصها لجعل مقاطع الفيديو الخاصة بك أكثر جاذبية وسهولة في الوصول.
- استخدم Auto Edit لإزالة كلمات الحشو، والتوقفات، أو اللقطات غير المرغوب فيها تلقائياً من أي مقطع تجلبه.
نصيحة احترافية
For listing videos, try layering your avatar introduction over a property photo or AI-generated exterior b-roll as the background scene. It gives buyers an immediate visual anchor before they've even seen the photos on the MLS. For multilingual content, use the multilingual player to bundle all translated versions into one share link with a dropdown selector.
Want to dive deeper? HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all editing features
أفضل الممارسات: ضبط النطق والمشاعر والتنغيم
هل تحتاج إلى أن يبدو صوت الأفاتار لديك بالشكل المناسب تمامًا؟ تتضمن نصوص العقارات أسماء الشوارع والأحياء والمعالم المحلية التي قد يخطئ الذكاء الاصطناعي في نطقها. توفر لك HeyGen أدوات قوية لضبط التعليق الصوتي بدقة للحصول على أداء طبيعي وسليم.
Feature
How it works
الأفضل لـ
Pauses and pronunciation
Add pauses and adjust pronunciation directly in the script panel
كتابة أسماء الشوارع والأحياء والمجتمعات المحلية بشكل صحيح
انعكاس الصوت
Upload or record audio with your preferred tone and pacing; any avatar delivers it in their own voice
مطابقة مستوى الحماس والطاقة نفسها التي ستستخدمها في عرض قائمة عقار أو استشارة مع مشترٍ
مخرج الصوت
شكّل العاطفة والنبرة بضغطة زر
إضفاء مزيد من الدفء والحماس على عرض عقاري جديد، أو شعور بالهدوء والاطمئنان في دليل المشتري
مشاعر استنساخ الصوت المخصص
Upload extra recordings with different emotional tones for your clone
Adding range to your personal voice clone
Want to see it in action?
استراتيجيات لتوسيع أثر تواصلك
سواء كنت توسّع نطاق شبكة علاقاتك، أو تختبر ما يحقق أفضل معدلات التحويل، أو تصل إلى مجتمعات جديدة من المشترين، فإن هذه الأدوات المتقدمة تساعد المتخصصين في العقار على التوسع بدقة.
Optimize and iterate like a pro
Create multiple versions of your listing hook, CTA, or intro and compare results.
- Duplicate scenes to test different property highlights or angles.
- Swap avatars or voices to see which tone buyers respond to.
- Measure watch time, clicks, and inquiry rates to keep what works.
Go global with translation
تعرّف على كيفية ترجمة مقاطع الفيديو الخاصة بك وتعريبها إلى أكثر من 175 لغة ولهجة، دون الحاجة إلى الدبلجة أو مؤدي أصوات.
استخدم ميزة Brand Voice في HeyGen للحفاظ على الاتساق في مقاطع الفيديو المترجمة من خلال تخصيص كيفية التعامل مع بعض الكلمات، مثل نطق اسم شركة الوساطة أو أسماء الأحياء.
يمكن لمستخدمي باقات Enterprise وTeam أيضًا إجراء تعديلات مباشرة على النصوص المترجمة باستخدام ميزة Proofread لدينا.
انشر باستخدام المشغّل متعدد اللغات. يوفّر رابط مشاركة واحدًا مع قائمة منسدلة للغات لكل ترجمة تم إنشاؤها في المجلد.
نصيحة احترافية
أنشئ فيديو الإعلان الخاص بك مرة واحدة باللغة الإنجليزية، ثم أنشئ نسخًا بالإسبانية والماندرين والفيتنامية خلال دقائق. انشر النسخ الثلاث جميعًا مع تعليق واحد: "مهتم؟ شاهد بلغتك أدناه."
Personalize at scale
أضف لمسة شخصية إلى متابعاتك مع المشترين، وتواصلك مع البائعين، أو حملاتك مع شبكة معارفك باستخدام مقاطع الفيديو المخصصة. من خلال استخدام عناصر ديناميكية مثل اسم المستلم، أو الحي، أو نطاق السعر، يمكنك إنشاء تجربة فريدة وأكثر تفاعلاً لكل جهة اتصال.
Pair it with your CRM integrations on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, and Clay for a fully automated video outreach workflow, and use Batch Mode to produce hundreds of personalized videos at once from a spreadsheet.
حوّل المفاهيم إلى عناصر مرئية
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Great for processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- وسائط جاهزة + شاشات: عزّز التعلّم باستخدام أمثلة، ولقطات B‑roll، أو طبقات شرائح فوقية.
حوّل فيديو واحدًا إلى ثماني قطع من المحتوى
معظم صناع المحتوى في مجال العقارات لا يحتاجون فقط إلى مزيد من الأفكار، بل يحتاجون إلى أنظمة أفضل. لأنه بمجرد أن تبني النظام المناسب، تصبح المحافظة على الاستمرارية أسهل بكثير.
The most powerful workflow in real estate content right now isn't filming more. It's getting more value from every video you already made. Here's how to turn one listing walkthrough into eight pieces of content inside HeyGen, without recording again.
الخطوة 1: استخراج المقاطع القصيرة باستخدام القص بالذكاء الاصطناعي
Upload your source video to AI Clipping. It automatically analyzes your footage and identifies the strongest standalone moments, no manual scrubbing through a timeline. Choose your clip length (under 30 seconds, 30 to 60 seconds, or longer), output format (vertical, landscape, or square), and captions. One listing walkthrough can become 3 to 5 ready-to-post shorts.
الخطوة 2: أنشئ نسخًا متعددة من الخطاف باستخدام Avatar V / Avatar Shots
If one of your shorts is performing well but you want to test a different opening, you don't need to re-record. Use Avatar V or Avatar Shots to generate a new hook version of the same clip. Voice Director lets you fix specific words or sentences without rebuilding the whole thing.
Step 3: Translate your strongest clip
Take your best performing short and run it through Translate Videos. Select Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or any of the 175+ available languages. Your avatar delivers the content natively in the target language, no re-recording, no dubbing, no translator needed. One video now reaches an entirely new buyer audience.
Step 4: Generate a standalone AI avatar video from the transcript
Your video transcript is already full of content. Head to Projects, open your video, and click Transcript to get the full text. Pull a strong line or section, paste it into Avatar Shots with your Avatar V twin, and generate a new standalone video. Same expertise, different angle, no camera required.
الخطوة 5: حوّل النص التفريغي إلى منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي
اختر جزءًا مفيدًا من النص التفريغي، حسّنه قليلًا، ثم انشره كمنشور على LinkedIn أو منشور على X أو رسالة في نشرة بريدية أو تعليق يقدّم رؤية للسوق. أصبح الفيديو الأصلي الآن ينشئ محتوى يتجاوز صيغة الفيديو بالكامل.
جولة واحدة في العقار تصبح 1 فيديو طويل + 3 مقاطع قصيرة + 1 نسخة مختلفة من المقدمة (hook) + 1 مقطع مترجم + 1 فيديو أفاتار بالذكاء الاصطناعي + 1 منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي = 8 قطع من المحتوى
And that is nowhere near the limit. The goal isn't to create more content by working harder. It's to build a system that multiplies the value of every video you already make.
شاهد سير العمل الكامل: حوّل إعلان عقار واحد إلى 8 قطع محتوى باستخدام HeyGen
Use case #1: Market updates
Perfect for:
Agents building a sphere of influence, team leaders staying top-of-mind with past clients, and brokerages positioning their brand as the local market authority.
The opportunity
الوكلاء الذين يحصلون على الإحالات هم الذين يظلون حاضرين في الذهن بين الصفقات. فيديو تحديث للسوق أسبوعي أو شهري هو الطريقة الأكثر تأثيرًا لتحقيق ذلك. معظم الوكلاء يلخّصون بيانات السوق في ملف PDF أو في تعليق طويل. فيديو مدته 90 ثانية يظهر فيه أفاتارك وهو يقدّم الرؤى نفسها يخلق مستوى مختلفًا جذريًا من التواصل، ويعمل على كل المنصات الرئيسية.
أهم الميزات:
- نسخة رقمية مطابقة / Avatar V لتقديم التحديثات بصوتك وبصفتك الشخصية
- PPT/PDF to Video to convert your existing market data slides automatically
- AI Clipping to extract the most shareable moments for social clips
- بودكاست فيديو لإنشاء نقاش سوقي متعدد الأفاتارات انطلاقًا من تقرير البيانات الخاص بك
- Translate Videos to publish in multiple languages for multilingual farm areas
- Batch Mode to produce neighborhood-specific versions of the same update template with different variables
Customer story
Jim McDonner entered real estate after retiring from the U.S. Navy and found himself competing against more than 4,000 licensed agents in Northwest Arkansas, one of the country's fastest-growing markets, with roughly 40 new residents arriving every day.
Before HeyGen, creating a single video could consume most of a day. Even after hiring a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos, he was only publishing one or two a week and often skipping weeks entirely.
"لم يكن الأمر ثابتًا جدًا. ليس من المستغرب أن قناتي لم تحقّق أي زخم." جيم ماكدونر
After completing an AI certification course, Jim built a workflow that is now almost entirely automated. He uses Manus to research market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to build buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.
"I can spend three, four hours max on a Monday morning and create a whole week's worth of videos and pre-schedule them." Jim McDonner
His educational approach has steadily shifted his audience toward buyers aged 25 to 45. One educational listing campaign helped sell a $650,000 property in just seven days. Another video attracted relocation buyers from Memphis, and a campaign targeting California generated inquiries from buyers planning to move to Northwest Arkansas.
"I wouldn't have reached anywhere near the audience that I've reached." Jim McDonner
Read the full story: How Jim McDonner uses HeyGen to stand out in a fast-growing real estate market
5 videos per week, up from 1 to 2 | 3 to 4 hours to create a full week of content | 1,000+ YouTube subscribers
حالة استخدام رقم 2: جولة سينمائية في المنزل
مثالي لـ:
Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.
The opportunity
Most listing videos are filmed on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen delivers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually stunning scenes that match the property's character.
تبدو النتيجة كإنتاج احترافي حقيقي. تستغرق العملية بضع دقائق.
Best practices:
- Match the scene to the property. Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.
- Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.
- Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.
- Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours are not the place for text-heavy overlays or fast cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.
- ابدأ بنمط الحياة. افتتح بتجربة الشعور بالعقار قبل المواصفات: الإضاءة، المساحة، وحيوية الحي. المشترون يتخذون قرارهم عاطفيًا أولًا.
Top features:
- Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): مشاهد أفاتار بجودة سينمائية يتم إنشاؤها من موجّه نصي، وهي الأداة الأساسية لإنتاج جولات منزلية سينمائية
- Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt
- لقطات B توليدية: أنشئ مشاهد سينمائية مرتبطة بالعقار انطلاقًا من موجّه نصي (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) مباشرة داخل AI Studio
- التوأم الرقمي / Avatar V: توأمك الرقمي كمُعلّق يظهر على الشاشة
- Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame
- Auto Edit: clean up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration
- ترجمة الفيديوهات: أنشئ الجولة السينمائية بعدة لغات لاستهداف المشترين الدوليين أو متعددي اللغات
Pro tip
For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.
Customer story
Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.
After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production came to a complete halt.
"We had been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have gear." Craig Veroni
When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was skeptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.
"شعرت بالذعر لأنني معروف بالفيديو الذي أقدمه. ظننت أن الناس سيكرهون هذا."كريغ فيروني
The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and upgrades every time a better avatar model ships.
He moved from one video a week to two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post outperformed anything he had done personally. On three separate occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to say they were subscribers.
"كانت الصلة تعمل." كريغ فيروني
Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen
4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 770,000+ accounts reached monthly
Use case #3: Listing spotlight
Perfect for:
الوكلاء الأفراد، وقادة الفرق، ومنسقو إدراج العقارات، وفرق التسويق في شركات الوساطة العقارية.
الفرصة
إعلانات العقارات بالفيديو تحقق عدد استفسارات أعلى بنسبة تصل إلى 403% مقارنة بالإعلانات المعتمدة على الصور فقط، لكن معظم الوكلاء لا ينتجون أي فيديو بسبب التكلفة والوقت. يوفّر عرض خاص للعقار باستخدام HeyGen ملخصًا احترافيًا يقدمه أفاتار في أقل من 10 دقائق، جاهزًا قبل أول زيارة للمعاينة.
The format: your digital twin narrates the listing as a picture-in-picture presenter, with property photos, text callouts, and AI-generated b-roll filling the frame behind them. Buyers get a personal introduction from you and a visual anchor of the property in a single video.
Best practices:
- Create before the first showing. Have your listing spotlight live before you post to the MLS — buyers doing pre-market research will find it immediately.
- قدّم أسلوب الحياة على المواصفات.يمكن للمشترين قراءة ورقة المواصفات. احكِ القصة: ضوء الصباح في المطبخ، والمشي إلى مقهى القهوة، وأجواء الحي.
- Use picture-in-picture narration. Keep your avatar visible in the corner as a narrator while property photos and b-roll play in the background. It personalizes the video without blocking the visuals.
- Keep it under 90 seconds. Save longer formats for luxury properties. 60 to 90 seconds is the sweet spot for most listings.
- Generate multilingual versions immediately. If your market has a significant Spanish or other-language buyer community, translate the spotlight right after you publish the English version.
Top features:
- التوأم الرقمي / Avatar V: توأمك الرقمي يقدّم سرد الإعلان العقاري بصوتك وكأنه أنت
- تنسيق صورة داخل صورة: أفاتارك يعمل كراوٍ فوق صور العقار ولقطات b-roll
- Generating Looks: place your avatar in a backdrop that matches the property's style
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt
- Translate Videos: one listing spotlight, 175+ language versions
- Captions: essential for silent autoplay on social and listing platforms
Pro tip
Script structure that works: Hook (something surprising or vivid, 10 seconds), Property highlights (3 to 4 features led with lifestyle benefit, 40 seconds), Neighborhood (walkability, schools, amenities, 20 seconds), CTA (one clear next step, 10 seconds).
Customer story
على مدى ما يقرب من عقدين من الزمن، ساعد سكوت هينينجر المشترين على الانتقال إلى شمال شرق تينيسي وجنوب غرب فيرجينيا. اليوم، أصبحت قناته على YouTube المحرّك الرئيسي لكل أعماله؛ إذ إن 85 إلى 90 بالمئة من عملائه يعثرون عليه من خلال مقاطع فيديو تعليمية حول الانتقال إلى هذه المنطقة.
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio: multiple cameras, a DSLR with teleprompter, careful lighting management. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, he sometimes went months without publishing.
"Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off." Scott Henninger
After switching to HeyGen, Scott now records his audio, uploads it into HeyGen to generate his avatar video, and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, b-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to." Scott Henninger
Since adopting HeyGen, Scott's videos have accumulated roughly 20,000 views. Only one viewer has ever suggested the videos might be AI-generated. Today he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients discovering him through YouTube before ever scheduling a call.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in." Scott Henninger
Read the full story: How Scott Henninger uses HeyGen to turn video into a real estate growth engine
3 hours saved per filming session | 2 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute YouTube video | 25+ homes sold annually through YouTube-generated leads