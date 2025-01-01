Set up your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Welcome to HeyGen Academy.

The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customize your workspace so it’s ready for your team to collaborate effectively.

Access your workspace settings

From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.

Under Personal, you’ll see your individual account.

Under Workspace, you’ll see all HeyGen workspaces you’ve joined or been invited to.

When you first create your personal account, you’re typically on a free plan. Once you join your enterprise workspace, you’ll gain access to all enterprise features and security settings.

You’ll know you’re viewing the enterprise workspace when you see “Enterprise” in the bottom left corner.

Create and configure a new workspace

To create a new workspace, open the bottom-left menu and navigate to Settings.

In your workspace settings, you can:

Enter your workspace name

Upload a logo

Add a short description

Configure who can join the workspace

Control who can invite new members

You can also enable AI-Assisted Watermarking to apply a watermark to all videos created in the workspace.

Choose who can join your workspace

You have three options for controlling access to your workspace:

Anyone with your company email domain can join automatically

This option is ideal for large teams or plans with unlimited seats. Anyone using your company email domain can sign up, bypass the paywall, complete onboarding, and join the workspace automatically without approval.

This option is ideal for large teams or plans with unlimited seats. Anyone using your company email domain can sign up, bypass the paywall, complete onboarding, and join the workspace automatically without approval. Anyone with your company email domain must request to join

This option is recommended if you have limited seats or want more control over who joins. Users with your domain can request access, which you can approve or deny.

This option is recommended if you have limited seats or want more control over who joins. Users with your domain can request access, which you can approve or deny. Only manually invited members can join

This option provides the highest level of control and privacy. The workspace is only discoverable by users you invite directly.

Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.

You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customized the settings to reflect your brand.

Your workspace is now ready, and you can begin inviting team members whenever you’re ready to collaborate.