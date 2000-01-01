HeyGen logo
Let's cover how to invite teammates to your workspace so you can collaborate and start creating right away.

Invite members to your workspace
From the dashboard, click on your account, and go to manage workspaces. In the workspace management view, you’ll see:

  • A list of users you’ve already invited
  • Their assigned roles
  • Their current invite status

This area may also suggest teammates who signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.

You can invite new members by:

  • Entering their email address, or
  • Copying and sharing the invite link

After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.

If your workspace is configured to require approval to join, you’ll also see join requests in this view.

Track invite and request status
Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status updates to Active.

If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.

Understand workspace roles
HeyGen workspaces support several roles, each with different permissions.

  • Super Admin
    Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have full access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content.
  • Developer
    Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who need advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system.
  • Creator
    Creators are users who regularly create content. They can build avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access.
  • Viewer
    Viewers are usually reviewers or approvers. They can view content but cannot make edits.

Approve or deny join requests
If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review requests in two places:

  • The notifications panel
  • The Members and Workspaces tab

From either location, you can accept or deny pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and uses a seat.

Share content within the workspace
In addition to roles, you can control access to individual projects, videos, or folders.

To share content:

  • Select the three-dot menu on a draft, video, or folder
  • Choose Share

From there, you can:

  • Share with specific users
  • Assign view-only or editing permissions
  • Set overall access to only yourself, only selected users, or anyone with workspace access

Users with a Viewer role will always remain view-only.

Share and publish videos
After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:

  • Password protect the video
  • Configure general access permissions
  • Add or edit captions

You can also use the Share tab to publish the video to the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.

With these steps complete, you’re ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content securely.