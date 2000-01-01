Invite members to your workspace (for Teams/Pro users)

Let's cover how to invite teammates to your workspace so you can collaborate and start creating right away.

Invite members to your workspace

From the dashboard, click on your account, and go to manage workspaces. In the workspace management view, you’ll see:

A list of users you’ve already invited

Their assigned roles

Their current invite status

This area may also suggest teammates who signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.

You can invite new members by:

Entering their email address, or

Copying and sharing the invite link

After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.

If your workspace is configured to require approval to join, you’ll also see join requests in this view.

Track invite and request status

Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status updates to Active.

If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.

Understand workspace roles

HeyGen workspaces support several roles, each with different permissions.

Super Admin

Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have full access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content.

Super Admins typically manage the HeyGen plan and workspaces. They have full access, including managing users and permissions, making purchases or upgrades, and creating, editing, and reviewing content. Developer

Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who need advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system.

Developers can create content and access the HeyGen API. Assign this role to teammates who need advanced integrations, such as connecting a CRM or email system. Creator

Creators are users who regularly create content. They can build avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access.

Creators are users who regularly create content. They can build avatars, videos, and voices, but cannot manage permissions, purchases, or API access. Viewer

Viewers are usually reviewers or approvers. They can view content but cannot make edits.

Approve or deny join requests

If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review requests in two places:

The notifications panel

The Members and Workspaces tab

From either location, you can accept or deny pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and uses a seat.

Share content within the workspace

In addition to roles, you can control access to individual projects, videos, or folders.

To share content:

Select the three-dot menu on a draft, video, or folder

Choose Share

From there, you can:

Share with specific users

Assign view-only or editing permissions

Set overall access to only yourself, only selected users, or anyone with workspace access

Users with a Viewer role will always remain view-only.

Share and publish videos

After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:

Password protect the video

Configure general access permissions

Add or edit captions

You can also use the Share tab to publish the video to the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.

With these steps complete, you’re ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content securely.