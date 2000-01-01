Let's cover how to invite teammates to your workspace so you can collaborate and start creating right away.
Invite members to your workspace
From the dashboard, click on your account, and go to manage workspaces. In the workspace management view, you’ll see:
This area may also suggest teammates who signed up for HeyGen using your company email domain.
You can invite new members by:
After sending an invitation, the user’s email will appear in the list with the status Invite Sent.
If your workspace is configured to require approval to join, you’ll also see join requests in this view.
Track invite and request status
Once a user signs in to HeyGen, accepts the invitation, and joins the workspace, their status updates to Active.
If you approve a join request, the user immediately becomes an active workspace member. Their name appears in the active members list, and a seat is used.
Understand workspace roles
HeyGen workspaces support several roles, each with different permissions.
Approve or deny join requests
If your workspace requires users to request access, you can review requests in two places:
From either location, you can accept or deny pending requests. Once approved, the user becomes an active member and uses a seat.
Share content within the workspace
In addition to roles, you can control access to individual projects, videos, or folders.
To share content:
From there, you can:
Users with a Viewer role will always remain view-only.
Share and publish videos
After a video is generated, it opens on the Share Page, where you can:
You can also use the Share tab to publish the video to the web, allowing anyone to watch a view-only version without signing in.
With these steps complete, you’re ready to collaborate with your team in HeyGen by inviting members, assigning roles, and sharing content securely.