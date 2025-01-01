How to generate a script

For users who want to move quickly, HeyGen’s AI can generate a complete script in seconds. Instead of starting from a blank page, you describe what your video should be about, the tone you want, and the key points to include. The more detail you add to your prompt, the closer the result will be to what you imagined.

Once you click generate, HeyGen drafts a script tailored to your input. If it doesn’t feel quite right, you can refine your prompt and regenerate until you find the version that works best. The script is then placed directly into your project timeline, ready to drive narration and captions.

From there, you can review and adjust the text just as you would with a script you wrote yourself. Pauses, pronunciations, and phrasing can all be fine-tuned, giving you control over how the narration sounds. The combination of AI speed and your creative input allows you to produce high-quality scripts without the time investment of starting from scratch.

With AI script generation, you can go from idea to structured narrative almost instantly, leaving more time to focus on visuals, avatars, and the creative choices that make your video uniquely yours.