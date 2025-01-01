How to use Faceswap

Face Swap is HeyGen’s streamlined workflow for avatar customization. Instead of building an avatar from the ground up, you can take an existing avatar and replace the face using a single photo.

By choosing a base avatar and uploading a clear, front-facing image, HeyGen generates a new version in seconds and saves it directly to your Avatars collection. The updated avatar is immediately ready for use in any project.

Access Face Swap

To get started, open Apps, click See All, and select Face Swap.

Search for the avatar you want to update and choose the Look you’d like to work with.

Swap the face of your avatar

After selecting your base avatar, upload a clear, front-facing photo of the face you want to apply.

Click Preview Avatar to see how the transformation looks. If you’re happy with the result, save it. If not, you can return and upload a different image or adjust your selection.

Once saved, your Face Swap result is added automatically as a new Look to the avatar you selected. It’s immediately available for use in any video project across HeyGen.