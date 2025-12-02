Translate videos from
Italian to Persian
Want to translate an English video to Persian without spending hours on manual captions or coordinating a full post-production workflow? With HeyGen, you can turn English videos into clear Persian subtitles, generate natural Persian voiceovers, or create AI dubbing that’s ready to publish in minutes.
HeyGen is a practical choice for creators, marketers, educators, and teams who need fast turnaround, consistent quality, and export-ready files, all in a browser-based workflow.
English to Persian Video Translation Made Simple with HeyGen
This platform is built specifically for video. It listens to spoken English, converts speech into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into natural Persian while preserving meaning, tone, and context. If you prefer replacing the original English audio entirely, you can also use HeyGen AI-powered voice translation through our dedicated AI dubbing solution: Because spoken language rarely translates word for word, this approach ensures your Persian output feels smooth and natural rather than robotic or literal.
English to Persian video translation is easiest when it’s built for video, not just text. HeyGen listens to the English audio, converts speech into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Persian while keeping meaning, tone, and pacing intact.
This matters because spoken language doesn’t translate cleanly word for word. HeyGen’s video-first approach helps your Persian output feel smooth and readable whether you’re exporting subtitles or preparing a translated script for voice.
Benefits of English to Persian Video Translation
Go from English to Persian in Minutes
Instead of building subtitles manually, HeyGen combines transcription, translation, and timing alignment in one workflow, which cuts production time dramatically.
Reach Persian-Speaking Audiences
Persian content helps you connect with audiences across Iranian and global Persian-speaking communities, expanding reach without rebuilding your content library.
Save Time and Production Costs
By keeping transcription, translation, and exports in one place, HeyGen reduces the need for multiple tools, freelancers, or complicated handoffs.
Publish Across Platforms
Export files that work where you publish, including YouTube, training platforms, social media, and internal tools that support subtitle uploads.
If you also publish in other high-demand languages, you can reuse the same system
Best Practices for Better English to Persian Translation
A few small steps can noticeably improve results:
Start with clear English audio and minimal background noise
Avoid overlapping speakers when possible
Review the English transcript before translating to Persian
Keep subtitles concise so viewers can read comfortably
Preview before exporting to confirm timing and line breaks
Double-check key names, product terms, and acronyms for consistency
These practices help the final Persian version feel polished, natural, and ready to publish.
Features Built for English to Persian Video Translation
HeyGen is designed to support professional video translation workflows from start to finish. You can:
Generate time-coded transcripts using speech recognition
Translate English into natural Persian while preserving context
Align subtitle timing automatically for readability
Export Persian subtitles as SRT or VTT
Reuse translated scripts for voiceovers or dubbing
Create AI dubbing with voice replacement when needed
Scale the same workflow across multiple languages without rebuilding your process
For YouTube creators and teams publishing frequently, the workflow helps streamline caption publishing
How to Translate English Video to Persian in 4 easy steps
Translating a video with HeyGen AI is straightforward.
Upload Your Video
Upload a video file such as MP4 or MOV, or import a supported video link.
Generate the English Transcript
HeyGen creates a time-coded English transcript from your video. You can review and edit this transcript to correct names, brand terms, or technical wording before translation, which improves accuracy.
Translate English to Persian
The transcript is translated into Persian using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localized instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate an English video to Persian accurately?
Upload your video to HeyGen, generate an English transcript, review it for names and key terms, then translate it to Persian and preview timing before exporting SRT or VTT subtitles.
Can I translate English video to Persian automatically?
Yes. HeyGen transcribes spoken English and translates it into Persian in one workflow. For professional use, it’s best to review the output to confirm terminology and tone.
Does this support Persian voiceover and dubbing?
Yes. You can translate the script into Persian and reuse it for voiceovers or AI dubbing.
Can I translate English YouTube videos to Persian?
Yes. Export Persian subtitles and upload them in YouTube Studio.
Is English to Persian video translation free?
You can preview translations to check quality before exporting. Longer videos and full exports typically require signing in to keep processing reliable and consistent.
Can I create additional language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once your video is uploaded, you can reuse it to generate additional language versions without starting from scratch.
What video formats are supported?
Most common video formats are supported, including MP4 and other standard file types. Subtitle exports as SRT or VTT help ensure compatibility across platforms.
Can I upload any video format to translate?
HeyGen supports common formats such as MP4 and other widely used video files. Exporting subtitles as SRT or VTT ensures compatibility with YouTube and most video platforms.
If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen's AI dubbing tool for natural Persian voice generation.
Is Persian the same as Farsi in translation tools?
Persian and Farsi refer to the same language in most translation tools. You may see “Persian” or “Farsi” used interchangeably, but the output targets the same audience.
Translate videos into 175+ languages
