Instagram Video Maker for Reels, Stories, and Feed in Minutes

Gumawa ng mga Instagram video na talagang kapansin-pansin at mukhang propesyonal, pero ilang minuto lang gawin. Sa Instagram video maker ng HeyGen, may ready-made na mobile templates ka, music sync, captions, at platform-optimized na exports para mag-perform nang mahusay ang mga video mo sa Reels, Stories, at sa feed. Puwede kang magsimula mula sa clips, photos, o text at mabilis mag-publish gamit ang mga video editing tools.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Try our free Image to video generator

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Trending Reels and short clips

Trending Reels and short clips

Turn ideas into Reels with punchy hooks, music sync, and quick edits designed to stop the scroll.

Product promos and launches

Product promos and launches

Show features, unboxings, and quick demos in concise videos optimized for discovery and conversion.

Mga kuwento at sunod-sunod na anunsyo

Mga kuwento at sunod-sunod na anunsyo

Create sequential Stories with countdowns, stickers, and swipe up links to promote events and limited offers.

Mga tutorial at maiikling paliwanag

Mga tutorial at maiikling paliwanag

Break how tos into step by step clips that are easy to follow and perfect for carousel-style learning.

Mga eksena sa likod ng kamera at mga clip ng araw-araw na buhay

Mga eksena sa likod ng kamera at mga clip ng araw-araw na buhay

Share authentic moments with light editing, natural captions, and music that preserves the vibe.

Creator showreels and portfolio highlights

Creator showreels and portfolio highlights

Package your best content into short portfolios or intros that attract brands and collaborators.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Instagram Video Maker

HeyGen removes the friction from social video production so you can post more often and stay on trend. Pick a template, drop in media or paste a script, then customize pacing, text, and audio to match your brand voice. The result is polished, platform-first creative ready to publish.

Magsimula nang libre
Make videos that match Instagram behavior

Designs, aspect ratios, and pacing are tuned for Instagram so your content reads native and keeps viewers watching, especially in Instagram Reels.

Speed up production, keep creative control

Automate edits like trimming, beat sync, and captioning, while retaining hands-on control over hooks, CTAs, and visuals in your video editing process.

Publish in any Instagram format

Mag-export ng vertical Reels, square feed posts, at Story sequences na may tamang sukat, haba, at caption files para sa bawat upload flow.

Platform-optimized templates and presets

Bawat template ay nakaayos na nang maaga gamit ang mga na-optimize na cut, puwesto ng text, at mga call-to-action na sandali, para mas madaling makahakot ng atensyon ang iyong birthday videos, mapanatili ang mga manonood nang mas matagal, at maghatid ng mas mataas na engagement nang hindi kailangang magsimula mula sa simula.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Beat sync at mga audio tool

Trim, fade, and adjust audio timing in seconds without complex timelines or manual keyframes. Choose from royalty-free tracks or upload your own songs to keep every video personal, polished, and perfectly on beat.

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Awtomatik na caption at nae-edit na subtitle

Edit caption text directly inside the video to match tone, timing, and names without extra tools. Export clean SRT files for precise uploads, accessibility compliance, or easy reuse across multiple platforms and formats.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Baguhin ang laki at format sa isang click

Convert a single project into vertical, square, or widescreen formats while automatically preserving timing, layout, text positioning, and visual balance, so your video looks polished and intentional wherever it’s shared.

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Gamit ng higit sa 100,000 team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong meron kaming isang video na ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa camera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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Paano ito gumagana

Paano Gamitin ang Instagram Video Maker

Ginagabayan ka ng HeyGen mula sa ideya hanggang sa pag-publish ng Instagram video sa apat na simpleng hakbang para manatiling mabilis at paulit-ulit ang produksyon.

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Step 1

Magsimula sa iyong media o ideya

Upload clips, add photos, or paste a short script or caption. Choose the Instagram format you want to publish.

Hakbang 2

Pick a template and voice

Pumili ng template na akma sa layunin mo, magdagdag ng musika at captions, at pumili ng voiceover kung kailangan mo ng narasyon.

Hakbang 3

Pinuhin ang timing at mensahe

Edit the hook, adjust scene lengths, and polish text overlays. Use beat sync to lock cuts to music for maximum impact.

Step 4

I-export at i-publish

Mag-render ng mobile-optimized na MP4 o gumawa ng maraming aspect ratio nang sabay-sabay. I-download ang mga file o gumamit ng hosted link para direktang makapagbahagi.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an Instagram video maker?

Ang instagram video maker ay isang AI video generator na tumutulong sa iyong gumawa ng mga video na espesyal na naka-format para sa Instagram, kabilang ang Reels, Stories, at feed posts, gamit ang mga template, audio tools, at export settings na naka-optimize para sa platform.

Do I need filming or editing skills to use HeyGen?

Hindi. Ang HeyGen ay ginawa para sa mga creator sa lahat ng antas ng kasanayan, kabilang ang mga baguhan sa video editing. Ang mga template, AI-assisted tools, at guided editing ay nagpapadali sa paggawa ng makinis at propesyonal na videos para sa Instagram kahit wala kang advanced na kaalaman sa editing.

Anong mga format at aspect ratio ang sinusuportahan?

Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang vertical na 9:16 para sa Reels at Stories, square na 1:1 para sa feed posts, at widescreen na 16:9. Maaari mong i-convert ang isang project sa iba’t ibang aspect ratio gamit lang ang isang click.

Maaari ba akong magdagdag ng musika at i-sync ang mga edit sa beat?

Oo, ang paggamit ng libreng Instagram video maker ang pinakamadaling paraan para magsimula. Gamitin ang built-in na beat sync para awtomatikong iayon ang mga cut sa musika, mag-trim ng mga track, mag-loop ng mga bahagi, o mag-upload ng sarili mong mga audio file.

Awtomatik ba ang pag-generate ng captions?

Oo. Awtomatikong gumagawa ang HeyGen ng mga caption mula sa sinasalitang audio o script na teksto, hinahayaan kang i-edit ang mga ito mismo sa loob ng editor, at nag-e-export ng mga subtitle file gaya ng SRT para sa pag-upload sa iba’t ibang platform.

Maaari ba akong mag-post diretso sa Instagram mula sa HeyGen?

You can download platform-ready videos or use hosted links to share. Direct publishing depends on your connected accounts and platform integrations.

Gaano kahaba dapat ang mga Instagram video ko?

Short videos often perform best. Aim for 15 to 60 seconds for Instagram Reels and under 60 seconds for feed posts unless you’re using carousel or multi-part content.

Maaari ko bang gamitin muli ang isang video para sa iba’t ibang social media channel?

Oo. Gamitin ang one-click resize at export tools ng HeyGen para iangkop ang parehong proyekto sa iba’t ibang platform at aspect ratio.

Can teams collaborate on projects?

Oo. Anyayahan ang mga kasamahan sa team na mag-edit, mag-iwan ng mga komento, at mag-manage ng mga proyekto para makapagtulungan ang mga content creator, video editor, at marketer.

Is there a native music library I can use?

HeyGen includes royalty-free music and sound effects for your projects. For licensed music, upload your own tracks and confirm usage rights for publishing in your TikTok or Instagram videos.

Tugma ba sa specs ng Instagram ang mga mai-e-export kong video?

Oo. Nag-e-export ang HeyGen ng MP4 files na may inirerekomendang codecs, resolution, at haba ng video na angkop para sa pag-upload sa Instagram.

Maaari ba akong mag-edit ng mga video sa mobile at desktop?

Oo. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang pag-upload at pag-edit mula sa mga mobile device at desktop, kaya maaari kang magsimula ng proyekto sa iyong telepono at tapusin ito sa mas malaking screen.

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