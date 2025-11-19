Gumawa ng mga Instagram video na talagang kapansin-pansin at mukhang propesyonal, pero ilang minuto lang gawin. Sa Instagram video maker ng HeyGen, may ready-made na mobile templates ka, music sync, captions, at platform-optimized na exports para mag-perform nang mahusay ang mga video mo sa Reels, Stories, at sa feed. Puwede kang magsimula mula sa clips, photos, o text at mabilis mag-publish gamit ang mga video editing tools.
Try our free Image to video generator
Turn ideas into Reels with punchy hooks, music sync, and quick edits designed to stop the scroll.
Show features, unboxings, and quick demos in concise videos optimized for discovery and conversion.
Create sequential Stories with countdowns, stickers, and swipe up links to promote events and limited offers.
Break how tos into step by step clips that are easy to follow and perfect for carousel-style learning.
Share authentic moments with light editing, natural captions, and music that preserves the vibe.
Package your best content into short portfolios or intros that attract brands and collaborators.
Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Instagram Video Maker
HeyGen removes the friction from social video production so you can post more often and stay on trend. Pick a template, drop in media or paste a script, then customize pacing, text, and audio to match your brand voice. The result is polished, platform-first creative ready to publish.
Designs, aspect ratios, and pacing are tuned for Instagram so your content reads native and keeps viewers watching, especially in Instagram Reels.
Automate edits like trimming, beat sync, and captioning, while retaining hands-on control over hooks, CTAs, and visuals in your video editing process.
Mag-export ng vertical Reels, square feed posts, at Story sequences na may tamang sukat, haba, at caption files para sa bawat upload flow.
Platform-optimized templates and presets
Bawat template ay nakaayos na nang maaga gamit ang mga na-optimize na cut, puwesto ng text, at mga call-to-action na sandali, para mas madaling makahakot ng atensyon ang iyong birthday videos, mapanatili ang mga manonood nang mas matagal, at maghatid ng mas mataas na engagement nang hindi kailangang magsimula mula sa simula.
Beat sync at mga audio tool
Trim, fade, and adjust audio timing in seconds without complex timelines or manual keyframes. Choose from royalty-free tracks or upload your own songs to keep every video personal, polished, and perfectly on beat.
Awtomatik na caption at nae-edit na subtitle
Edit caption text directly inside the video to match tone, timing, and names without extra tools. Export clean SRT files for precise uploads, accessibility compliance, or easy reuse across multiple platforms and formats.
Baguhin ang laki at format sa isang click
Convert a single project into vertical, square, or widescreen formats while automatically preserving timing, layout, text positioning, and visual balance, so your video looks polished and intentional wherever it’s shared.
Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
Paano Gamitin ang Instagram Video Maker
Ginagabayan ka ng HeyGen mula sa ideya hanggang sa pag-publish ng Instagram video sa apat na simpleng hakbang para manatiling mabilis at paulit-ulit ang produksyon.
Upload clips, add photos, or paste a short script or caption. Choose the Instagram format you want to publish.
Pumili ng template na akma sa layunin mo, magdagdag ng musika at captions, at pumili ng voiceover kung kailangan mo ng narasyon.
Edit the hook, adjust scene lengths, and polish text overlays. Use beat sync to lock cuts to music for maximum impact.
Mag-render ng mobile-optimized na MP4 o gumawa ng maraming aspect ratio nang sabay-sabay. I-download ang mga file o gumamit ng hosted link para direktang makapagbahagi.
Ang instagram video maker ay isang AI video generator na tumutulong sa iyong gumawa ng mga video na espesyal na naka-format para sa Instagram, kabilang ang Reels, Stories, at feed posts, gamit ang mga template, audio tools, at export settings na naka-optimize para sa platform.
Hindi. Ang HeyGen ay ginawa para sa mga creator sa lahat ng antas ng kasanayan, kabilang ang mga baguhan sa video editing. Ang mga template, AI-assisted tools, at guided editing ay nagpapadali sa paggawa ng makinis at propesyonal na videos para sa Instagram kahit wala kang advanced na kaalaman sa editing.
Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang vertical na 9:16 para sa Reels at Stories, square na 1:1 para sa feed posts, at widescreen na 16:9. Maaari mong i-convert ang isang project sa iba’t ibang aspect ratio gamit lang ang isang click.
Oo, ang paggamit ng libreng Instagram video maker ang pinakamadaling paraan para magsimula. Gamitin ang built-in na beat sync para awtomatikong iayon ang mga cut sa musika, mag-trim ng mga track, mag-loop ng mga bahagi, o mag-upload ng sarili mong mga audio file.
Oo. Awtomatikong gumagawa ang HeyGen ng mga caption mula sa sinasalitang audio o script na teksto, hinahayaan kang i-edit ang mga ito mismo sa loob ng editor, at nag-e-export ng mga subtitle file gaya ng SRT para sa pag-upload sa iba’t ibang platform.
You can download platform-ready videos or use hosted links to share. Direct publishing depends on your connected accounts and platform integrations.
Short videos often perform best. Aim for 15 to 60 seconds for Instagram Reels and under 60 seconds for feed posts unless you’re using carousel or multi-part content.
Oo. Gamitin ang one-click resize at export tools ng HeyGen para iangkop ang parehong proyekto sa iba’t ibang platform at aspect ratio.
Oo. Anyayahan ang mga kasamahan sa team na mag-edit, mag-iwan ng mga komento, at mag-manage ng mga proyekto para makapagtulungan ang mga content creator, video editor, at marketer.
HeyGen includes royalty-free music and sound effects for your projects. For licensed music, upload your own tracks and confirm usage rights for publishing in your TikTok or Instagram videos.
Oo. Nag-e-export ang HeyGen ng MP4 files na may inirerekomendang codecs, resolution, at haba ng video na angkop para sa pag-upload sa Instagram.
Oo. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang pag-upload at pag-edit mula sa mga mobile device at desktop, kaya maaari kang magsimula ng proyekto sa iyong telepono at tapusin ito sa mas malaking screen.
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