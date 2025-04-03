AI News Generator: Gumawa ng Mga News Video na Handa na para sa Broadcast

Gawing makinis na news videos ang mga script, artikulo, o live updates gamit ang advanced AI video generator ng HeyGen. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng aming AI news generator ang narration, pagbuo ng mga scene, timing, at captions para makapag-publish ka ng napapanahong balita nang hindi kailangan ng studio o production crew. Gumawa ng pare-pareho at on-brand na mga broadcast na madaling i-scale.

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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

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Breaking news segments

Breaking news segments

Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.

Daily news roundups

Daily news roundups

Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.

Corporate and internal news

Corporate and internal news

Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.

Niche and vertical reporting

Niche and vertical reporting

Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.

Multilingual broadcasts

Multilingual broadcasts

Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.

Bakit Piliin ang HeyGen para sa AI News Production

HeyGen is built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localization to keep your audience informed and engaged.

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Studio-quality video without the studio

Gumawa ng mga broadcast-ready na segment na may propesyonal na pacing, lower third graphics, at malinis na scene transitions gamit ang aming AI news video generator. Binibigyan ng HeyGen ang iyong news content ng pulidong itsura para makapagpokus ka sa mismong pag-uulat ng balita.

Fast breaking news and continuous updates

Gumawa agad gamit ang text-to-video tool, mga URL, o feeds, at i-publish ang mga update sa iba’t ibang platform sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Kayang sumabay ni HeyGen sa mabilis na workflow, para hindi ka kailanman mapag-iwanan sa anumang story window.

Global reach with multilingual support

Translate scripts, produce native-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand reach while preserving tone and clarity.

Automated script-to-scene conversion

Mag-paste ng script o mag-paste ng URL ng news article, hihimayin ito ni HeyGen sa mga eksena, magmumungkahi ng visuals at timing, at ihahanda ang draft na maaari mong i-preview kaagad. Binabawasan nito ang manual na pag-edit at pinapabilis ang production.

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Natural, multilingguwal na mga voiceover

Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.

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Mga nako-customize na template at graphics para sa balita

Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak color and text quickly.

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Customizable news templates

Fast localization and captioning

Auto-translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for each language. HeyGen preserves scene timing so translated versions remain broadcast-ready.

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Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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How it works

Paano Gamitin ang AI News Generator

Isang simple at paulit-ulit na workflow ang magdadala sa iyo mula sa script hanggang sa nai-publish na video.

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Hakbang 1

Idagdag ang iyong script, artikulo, o URL

Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyzes tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.

Hakbang 2

Pumili ng boses, istilo, at layout

Pick a news voice, select a template, and set aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.

Step 3

Review and refine

Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on deadline.

Step 4

Isalin, i-export, at i-publish

Create localized variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI news generator?

An ai news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.

Can HeyGen produce live breaking news videos?

Oo, kayang iproseso ng HeyGen ang maiikling script o mabilis na i-feed na content, gumawa ng draft, at mag-export ng handa-nang-i-publish na video sa loob ng ilang minuto, para matulungan kang agad makasabay sa mga breaking story.

Aling mga wika at punto ang sinusuportahan?

Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang maraming pangunahing wika at mga rehiyonal na accent. Piliin ang boses na pinakaangkop sa iyong audience, at awtomatikong gumawa ng mga lokal na bersyon.

Kailangan ko pa bang mag-record ng voiceover o mag-hire ng host?

No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, no studio or on-camera talent required.

Maaari ko bang lagyan ng brand ng aking outlet ang mga news template?

Oo, maaari kang mag-upload ng mga logo, magtakda ng mga kulay at font ng brand, at mag-save ng mga template para siguraduhin na bawat segment ay tugma sa iyong visual identity sa lahat ng stories.

How accurate are the auto-generated captions?

Napakataas ng accuracy ng captions para sa malinaw na audio, at puwede mo pa itong i-edit bago mag-export. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang iba’t ibang style at pwesto ng captions.

Can HeyGen source visuals automatically?

Nagmumungkahi ang HeyGen ng stock visuals at b-roll batay sa mga keyword sa script, at maaari mong palitan o i-upload ang sarili mong footage para umayon sa pangangailangan ng iyong ulat.

Ligtas at sumusunod ba sa mga patakaran ang nilalamang ginagawa ng AI news article generator para ilathala?

You are responsible for verifying facts and legal clearance. HeyGen provides tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review remains essential.

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