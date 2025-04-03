Gawing makinis na news videos ang mga script, artikulo, o live updates gamit ang advanced AI video generator ng HeyGen. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng aming AI news generator ang narration, pagbuo ng mga scene, timing, at captions para makapag-publish ka ng napapanahong balita nang hindi kailangan ng studio o production crew. Gumawa ng pare-pareho at on-brand na mga broadcast na madaling i-scale.
Try our free Image to video generator
Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.
Automate daily summaries from scripts or feeds, then publish consistent, branded briefings across channels.
Produce localized news videos with regional voices and captions to serve community audiences using AI-generated content, without sending crews.
Publish company announcements, leadership updates, and policy briefings as narrated videos for employees and stakeholders.
Create vertical-specific reports, such as sports recaps, finance updates, or tech briefs, with templates tuned to each beat.
Translate and re-render videos for international audiences with matched voice styles and synchronized captions.
Bakit Piliin ang HeyGen para sa AI News Production
HeyGen is built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localization to keep your audience informed and engaged.
Gumawa ng mga broadcast-ready na segment na may propesyonal na pacing, lower third graphics, at malinis na scene transitions gamit ang aming AI news video generator. Binibigyan ng HeyGen ang iyong news content ng pulidong itsura para makapagpokus ka sa mismong pag-uulat ng balita.
Gumawa agad gamit ang text-to-video tool, mga URL, o feeds, at i-publish ang mga update sa iba’t ibang platform sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Kayang sumabay ni HeyGen sa mabilis na workflow, para hindi ka kailanman mapag-iwanan sa anumang story window.
Translate scripts, produce native-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand reach while preserving tone and clarity.
Automated script-to-scene conversion
Mag-paste ng script o mag-paste ng URL ng news article, hihimayin ito ni HeyGen sa mga eksena, magmumungkahi ng visuals at timing, at ihahanda ang draft na maaari mong i-preview kaagad. Binabawasan nito ang manual na pag-edit at pinapabilis ang production.
Natural, multilingguwal na mga voiceover
Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.
Mga nako-customize na template at graphics para sa balita
Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak color and text quickly.
Fast localization and captioning
Auto-translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for each language. HeyGen preserves scene timing so translated versions remain broadcast-ready.
Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
Paano Gamitin ang AI News Generator
Isang simple at paulit-ulit na workflow ang magdadala sa iyo mula sa script hanggang sa nai-publish na video.
Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyzes tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.
Pick a news voice, select a template, and set aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.
Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on deadline.
Create localized variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.
An ai news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.
Oo, kayang iproseso ng HeyGen ang maiikling script o mabilis na i-feed na content, gumawa ng draft, at mag-export ng handa-nang-i-publish na video sa loob ng ilang minuto, para matulungan kang agad makasabay sa mga breaking story.
Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang maraming pangunahing wika at mga rehiyonal na accent. Piliin ang boses na pinakaangkop sa iyong audience, at awtomatikong gumawa ng mga lokal na bersyon.
No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, no studio or on-camera talent required.
Oo, maaari kang mag-upload ng mga logo, magtakda ng mga kulay at font ng brand, at mag-save ng mga template para siguraduhin na bawat segment ay tugma sa iyong visual identity sa lahat ng stories.
Napakataas ng accuracy ng captions para sa malinaw na audio, at puwede mo pa itong i-edit bago mag-export. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang iba’t ibang style at pwesto ng captions.
Nagmumungkahi ang HeyGen ng stock visuals at b-roll batay sa mga keyword sa script, at maaari mong palitan o i-upload ang sarili mong footage para umayon sa pangangailangan ng iyong ulat.
You are responsible for verifying facts and legal clearance. HeyGen provides tools for secure production and content control, but editorial review remains essential.
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