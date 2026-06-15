It's never been easier to build and ship a product. With coding agents, almost anyone can go from an idea to working software in a day. But those agents are good at the building part, not the signing-up part. Getting access to a service has meant a human creating an account, entering a card, and copying an API key back to the agent.

That's starting to change. Tools like the Stripe Projects CLI let agents provision and pay for their own services, and over the last few months more providers have onboarded to the protocol: Cloudflare, Vercel, Supabase, Neon, and others. An agent can now stand up most of the infrastructure a product needs on its own.

Video was still missing. The launch announcement, the product walkthrough, the explainer video all still needed a human to sign up and get on camera. Those are the pieces that actually launch a product instead of just building one. You could automate the infrastructure, but you couldn't automate being on camera or putting together a product demo. Someone still had to step in to create the video.

That gap starts to close today with Stripe Projects and the HeyGen API. And with our HeyGen CLI and the open-source HyperFrames framework, agents can take that access all the way to a finished launch video.

What's now possible

Starting today, an AI agent can use HeyGen through Stripe Projects to:

discover HeyGen as a service it can provision itself,

create its own HeyGen account,

get a spending budget through Stripe, capped per month, with no credit card ever handed to the agent,

receive an API key, and

generate a finished video.

No sign-up screen. No human in the loop. The agent that built the product can now produce the video that announces it.

How it works

With the Stripe Projects CLI, your agent can now: