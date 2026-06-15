It's never been easier to build and ship a product. With coding agents, almost anyone can go from an idea to working software in a day. But those agents are good at the building part, not the signing-up part. Getting access to a service has meant a human creating an account, entering a card, and copying an API key back to the agent.
That's starting to change. Tools like the Stripe Projects CLI let agents provision and pay for their own services, and over the last few months more providers have onboarded to the protocol: Cloudflare, Vercel, Supabase, Neon, and others. An agent can now stand up most of the infrastructure a product needs on its own.
Video was still missing. The launch announcement, the product walkthrough, the explainer video all still needed a human to sign up and get on camera. Those are the pieces that actually launch a product instead of just building one. You could automate the infrastructure, but you couldn't automate being on camera or putting together a product demo. Someone still had to step in to create the video.
That gap starts to close today with Stripe Projects and the HeyGen API. And with our HeyGen CLI and the open-source HyperFrames framework, agents can take that access all the way to a finished launch video.
What's now possible
Starting today, an AI agent can use HeyGen through Stripe Projects to:
- discover HeyGen as a service it can provision itself,
- create its own HeyGen account,
- get a spending budget through Stripe, capped per month, with no credit card ever handed to the agent,
- receive an API key, and
- generate a finished video.
No sign-up screen. No human in the loop. The agent that built the product can now produce the video that announces it.
How it works
With the Stripe Projects CLI, your agent can now:
- Discover. The agent finds HeyGen in the Stripe Projects service catalog, alongside the other providers.
- Authorize. Stripe handles authentication and passes us the user's identity. HeyGen creates a new account (or links an existing workspace) and returns API credentials.
- Pay. The agent gets a budget through a Stripe payment token, capped per month. You give the agent a budget, not your card.
- Generate. The agent calls the HeyGen API with its key and generates an avatar video.
All of this is driven by your agent. From here, you can connect a handful of agent-friendly tools into one workflow and produce a launch video that actually stands out.
Why the output is actually good
A generic video API hands an agent a single clip. HeyGen gives it a production studio and an editor.
Picture an agent that just shipped a web app. With the two tools below it can produce a 60-second launch video, presenter and captions and screen-recorded B-roll included, and post it the same afternoon.
- HeyGen avatars and voices. Through the account provisioned over the Stripe Projects CLI and our HeyGen CLI, the agent handles asset generation: a believable on-screen presenter with a natural voice, or a voiceover for whatever is on screen. Both of these used to require a person recording themselves.
- HyperFrames. HyperFrames is HeyGen's open-source framework for building videos as HTML and rendering them to MP4, built for agents. It runs locally with no account or API key required, so it isn't a second service to provision. It handles composition and the final cut: titles, motion graphics, captions synced to the audio, scenes, and B-roll. Point it at your HeyGen output and your agent authors the whole thing in code, then renders an MP4 you can share. The HyperFrames quickstart takes you from zero to a rendered MP4 in a couple of minutes.
Put the two together and the agent doesn't end up with a talking head and nothing else. It gets a composed video: a presenter, kinetic text, captions, motion graphics, and scene transitions. The kind of output a small studio would spend weeks and thousands of dollars on. The agent drafts the script, picks the avatar and voice, lays out the scenes, renders, watches it back, and revises. The same build-and-iterate loop it already runs on code.
That's the difference between building with agents and launching with agents.
The bigger picture
Stripe Projects is building the layer that lets agents pay for what they need to ship: databases from Neon and Databricks, infrastructure from Cloudflare, and now video from HeyGen. When the product is built and it's time to tell the world, HeyGen is where the agent goes.