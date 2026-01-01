Your digital twin, in cinematic motion
Seedance 2.0 is now integrated across HeyGen. Create complete videos with your verified Digital Twin moving through cinematic footage, generate scroll-stopping b-roll from a single prompt, and extend any scene with precise first and last frame control. Professional video quality, no crew required.
Three tools, one platform. Choose how you want to create
Seedance 2.0 is integrated across three distinct tools inside HeyGen. Each one is built for a different creative workflow. Use one or combine all three.
Place your Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage
Avatar Shots lets you create cinematic scenes where your verified Digital Twin moves, gestures, and performs inside Seedance-generated footage. Choose any environment, camera angle, or movement type with lifelike motion and locked character consistency across every shot.
Lifelike character movement
Walking, gesturing, and performing with real physical weight and believability across every shot.
Consistent likeness across every shot
Face, clothing, and visual identity stay locked from the first frame to the last with no morphing or detail drift.
Multiple avatars in one scene
Place multiple verified Digital Twins in a single cinematic scene with synchronized motion across every character in frame.
Any background, any shot type
Dolly moves, crane shots, FPV, wide establishing shots, and close-ups with cinematic camera language that responds to your prompt.
Your identity, fully protected. Seedance does not allow human faces on its public API. HeyGen's first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure is why your verified Digital Twin can appear in Seedance footage when no other platform can offer this.
Go from one prompt to a complete, finished video
Video Agent takes your prompt and builds a complete video around it. Script, structure, editing, voiceover. Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage are blended automatically for a finished video ready to publish.
Script to finished video, no editing
Type your prompt or paste a script and get a structured finished video from the start, no manual editing effort needed.
Up to three minutes per video
Long enough to narrate real messages. Short enough to hold attention. Seedance footage fills each scene beautifully.
Multiple avatars in one scene
Scenes, pacing, edit styling are handled. Cinematic Seedance b-roll and avatar shots are blended automatically.
Verified identity, built in
Every video uses your verified Digital Twin with full consent by default in first-party consent infrastructure.
Built for volume without sacrificing quality. Video Agent is designed for teams and creators who need to produce consistently across campaigns, courses, and channels.
Generate cinematic b-roll from a prompt or a reference image
The AI Video Generator gives you direct access to Seedance 2.0 for text-to-video and image-to-video generation. Describe a scene, upload a reference, and get premium-quality cinematic footage with precise first and last frame control.
Text to cinematic b-roll
Describe any scene and Seedance generates cinematic footage with natural motion, realistic lighting, and sharp resolution.
Reference image to footage
Upload a product photo, location image, or any visual reference and Seedance builds the look around it.
First and last frame control
Set exactly where a scene starts and ends. First and last frame generation gives you shot-by-shot editorial control with precision.
Studio-quality footage, one click
Generate b-roll that feels real and looks like it was shot by professional crews with studio-level production quality and consistency.
Cinematic b-roll is no longer a budget decision. It is a prompt. Once the bar rises, edit your creativity. Use Seedance 2.0 to build the impossible into every frame.
Cinematic video for every use case
From complete branded videos to scroll-stopping social content, Seedance 2.0 inside HeyGen gives you professional-grade footage across every format and audience.
Brand and product videos
Create complete branded videos with your Digital Twin presenting in cinematic environments. Pitch decks, product launches, and company announcements with production quality that matches your brand.
Social and ad content
Generate cinematic b-roll and avatar shots that stop the scroll. Drop in product references, location references, or style references and Seedance builds footage that matches your exact creative brief.
Training and education
Build complete training modules and educational content with your Digital Twin. One prompt generates a structured, fully edited video up to three minutes long, ready to embed in any LMS or learning platform.
Thought leadership and personal brand
Publish consistently without being on camera every time. Your verified Digital Twin delivers your message in cinematic settings with the realism and presence your audience expects from your personal brand.
Product demos and showcases
Upload a product photo and generate cinematic footage built around it. Dynamic lighting, realistic motion, multiple angles. Scroll-stopping product content without a studio, a photographer, or a production budget.
Multi-person and panel content
Place multiple verified avatars in a single cinematic scene. Conversations, interviews, and panel-style content with consistent likeness and synchronized motion across every character in frame.
Whatever you want to make, you can make it now
Seedance 2.0 runs through Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator. The most cinematic AI video model in the world is now inside every tool you create with. Rated #1 for realism on G2. Your Digital Twin, your verified identity, your story.