When you type a prompt referencing a Granola meeting and a HeyGen video in the same sentence, Claude identifies the tools it needs and calls them in sequence, first reading your meeting history from Granola, then generating the video through HeyGen.

Claude calls list_meetings to locate the right call by name, date, or attendee, then get_meetings to pull the full notes. It writes a video-length script from that content, then passes it to create_video_agent. The agent handles the rest and you get a video in your HeyGen library when rendering is done.