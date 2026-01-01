HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen x Granola

Granola captures everything said in your meetings. HeyGen turns it into a lifelike video with avatar and voice. Connected through Claude via MCP, a single prompt is all it takes to go from call notes to a finished, narrated video.

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Zoom
Adobe Express
Apollo
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
FlowShare
Gamma
Gong
Granola
Hexus
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
Repurpose.io
ServiceNow
Slack
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Granola reads the room, HeyGen builds the video

When you type a prompt referencing a Granola meeting and a HeyGen video in the same sentence, Claude identifies the tools it needs and calls them in sequence, first reading your meeting history from Granola, then generating the video through HeyGen.

Claude calls list_meetings to locate the right call by name, date, or attendee, then get_meetings to pull the full notes. It writes a video-length script from that content, then passes it to create_video_agent. The agent handles the rest and you get a video in your HeyGen library when rendering is done.

Pull my latest Granola meeting and turn it into a 60-second HeyGen video I can drop in Slack for the people who weren't there.

1

Connect Granola in Claude Connectors

In Claude, go to the top-left menu → Customize → Connectors. Click +, then Browse connectors, search for Granola, and click +. A sign-in page will open — log in to your Granola account to grant Claude authorization access. For Claude Code, run: claude mcp add granola --transport http https://mcp.granola.ai/mcp

2

Add HeyGen as a custom connector

Go to developers.heygen.com/mcp/overview and copy the MCP endpoint URL. Back in Claude Connectors, click + → Add custom connector, name it HeyGen, and paste the endpoint: https://mcp.heygen.com/mcp/v1/

3

Make sure both connectors are toggled on

Before starting a conversation, confirm both the Granola and HeyGen connectors are toggled on in your active Claude session. Both must be enabled at the same time for Claude to call them in the same workflow. You can verify which tools are available by asking Claude: What MCP tools do you have access to?

4

Run your first prompt and grab the session URL

Try the action-item prompt from above, or start with: Pull my latest Granola meeting and turn it into a 60-second HeyGen video I can drop in Slack.

Architecture

How three systems connect in one prompt

Claude acts as the orchestrator, reading from Granola, reasoning about the content, and writing to HeyGen. Neither tool knows the other exists. Claude is the bridge.

Granola MCP

Granola provides the notes

Exposes meeting history as queryable tools. Claude reads notes, transcripts, and attendees from here.

Claude

Claude reads the context

Orchestrates both MCPs. Summarizes notes into a script and calls HeyGen to produce the video.

HeyGen MCP

HeyGen creates the video

Receives the prompt and renders a video. Returns status and video ID when complete.

Tool reference

The tools Claude actually calls

Every tool listed here is real, from the published MCP docs for both Granola and HeyGen. Claude selects and sequences them based on what your prompt asks for.

Granola

list_meetings

Scan your meeting list by title, date, or attendees. Returns meeting ID, title, date, and participants. On paid plans, includes notes shared with you and can be filtered by folder.

Granola

get_meetings

Fetch full meeting content by ID — private notes, AI-enhanced notes, attendees. This is the tool that pulls the actual meeting substance Claude uses to write a video script.

Granola

query_granola_meetings

Chat with your Granola notes directly. Useful for open-ended questions like "what did we decide about pricing across all my calls last month?"

Granola

get_meeting_transcript

Zoom into the raw transcript with speaker identification. Useful when you want exact quotes in your video script rather than AI-summarized notes.

HeyGen

create_video_agent

One-shot video generation from a prompt. The agent handles scripting, avatar selection, scene composition, and rendering automatically.

HeyGen

get_video_agent_session

Poll the status, progress, and video_id for an active agent session. Claude calls this after create_video_agent to know when the video is ready and retrieve the download URL.

HeyGen

create_video_from_avatar

Explicit video creation using a specific avatar ID, voice ID, and text script. Use this instead of create_video_agent when you want direct control over avatar look and voice selection.

HeyGen

design_voice

Find voices matching a natural-language description. Returns up to 3 matches. Useful for prompts that don't reference a specific voice.

HeyGen

create_video_translation

Translate a generated video into one or more target languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. Chain this after create_video_agent to produce multilingual recap videos.

Use cases

Turning meetings into momentum

The goal isn't a summary video. It's a video that causes the necessary stakeholders to engage and move on time, even the ones who weren't on the call.

Meeting action items

Meeting action items

The core workflow: pull the latest meeting, generate a 60-second video that opens with the outcome, walks through each decision, calls out every owner by name with their task and deadline, and ends with one explicit ask. Drop it in Slack.

Play button icon to start AI-generated video

Stakeholder briefings

Pull notes from a strategy, launch, or exec meeting and generate a narrated video for the people who need to act but weren't there. Not a generic summary, but a direct callout of what they need to know and do.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated video

Launch and project decisions

When a launch strategy, project direction, or key decision gets locked in a meeting, generate a video that distributes the decision clearly. Who owns what part of the launch, what's locked, and what still needs input by when.

Close panel

Cross-meeting accountability

Use query_granola_meetings to surface action items that are still open across multiple calls, then generate a video that names every outstanding owner and outstanding task.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated HeyGen video

Multilingual meeting recaps

Generate the action-item video from Granola notes in English, then chain create_video_translation for international counterparts — same callouts, their language, lip-synced — from one Claude prompt.

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