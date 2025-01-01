HeyGen Meetups
Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse! Community meetups are hosted by community members to explore the magic of HeyGen together.
Upcoming events
Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!
Why should you join a community meetup?
Local connections
Meet fellow HeyGen users in your city and start building your network.
Live demos and workshops
Learn how others are using HeyGen and creating stunning avatars and breakthrough use cases.
Inspiration and collaboration
Discover new ideas and potential collaborations with other creatives.
Want to host a community event?
We're always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you're excited about HeyGen and love bringing people together, we’d love to hear from you!