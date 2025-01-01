HeyGen Meetups

Welcome to the heart of the HeyGen Geniverse! Community meetups are hosted by community members to explore the magic of HeyGen together.

Upcoming events

Join us for our upcoming meetups. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired by the Geniverse community!

Why should you join a community meetup?

Local connections

Meet fellow HeyGen users in your city and start building your network.

Live demos and workshops

Learn how others are using HeyGen and creating stunning avatars and breakthrough use cases.

Inspiration and collaboration

Discover new ideas and potential collaborations with other creatives.

Upcoming webinars and events

Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, learn the latest product updates and hear from guest speakers sharing their AI video workflows and insights.

Want to host a community event?

We're always looking for passionate community members to bring HeyGen meetups to life in their local cities or virtually. If you're excited about HeyGen and love bringing people together, we’d love to hear from you!