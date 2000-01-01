Explore the Geniverse
The Geniverse comes to life through our online communities, meetups, ambassador program, and how-to resources that help you learn, connect, and grow.
academy
HeyGen Academy teaches you how to create professional AI videos in minutes through simple, hands-on tutorials, right inside HeyGen. Get overviews and learn about specific products and features.
ambassadors
A selective, application-based program for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.
meetups
Meetups are where creatives, business owners, technologists, marketers, and AI enthusiasts meet offline to share, learn, and get inspired about AI video use cases.
Upcoming webinars and events
Join HeyGen webinars and events to get started with HeyGen, learn the latest product updates and hear from guest speakers sharing their AI video workflows and insights.
The Geniverse, by the numbers
Powered by a growing global footprint, the Geniverse brings together millions of users representing every country in the world through events, meetups, and shared experiences.
I’m still blown away. I’ve never seen anything like that in Cabo. The cloning demo showed me I don’t have to spend my life making content anymore. This could literally change everything for me.