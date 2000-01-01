HeyGen Ambassador Program
The HeyGen Ambassador program is a selective, application-based opportunity for standout entrepreneurs, marketers, educators, and knowledge-based creators to become leaders in the future of AI-powered video creation.
Program overview
We're inviting a select group of visionaries to become Ambassadors. You'll be part of a circle of creative innovators reimagining how the world communicates. You will cultivate community, ignite ideas, and help shape what comes next.
This is a rolling application. We'll review submissions on an ongoing basis and get back to you within 4-6 weeks.
What you’ll do
Host inspiring, real-world gatherings
From AI video workshops to social networking events, bring together innovators in your community to explore the future of visual storytelling.
Champion HeyGen within your network
Help your peers, teams, and organizations discover practical ways to integrate AI video in their business, educational, and creative workflows.
Lead vibrant local or virtual communities
Build local groups of creators, technologists, and storytellers who are excited to explore AI video together through regular meetups, online forums, or collaborative projects.
Create and share innovative content
Use HeyGen’s newest features to demonstrate what’s possible and inspire others to innovate, while sharing your feedback with the HeyGen product team.
Being an ambassador gave me not just new creative tools, but a platform to empower others and demonstrate how AI can make storytelling, education, and entrepreneurship more accessible to everyone.”
Benefits
Professional recognition
Receive professional recognition with an official Ambassador badge to share on social.
Leadership experience
Resume-boosting leadership experience in AI video creation and community building.
Grants to sponsor
Apply for grants to sponsor your AI video workshops and events.
HeyGen credits
Be award complimentary HeyGen generative credits to create more videos.
Exclusive membership
Exclusive membership in a private Ambassador community for networking and support.
Opportunities to be featured
Opportunities to be featured in HeyGen across blogs, social media, and newsletters.
Speaking opportunities
Invitations to attend or speak at exclusive HeyGen events online and in-person.
Direct access to HeyGen team
Get direct access to the HeyGen team
Provide product feedback
Opportunities to provide user feedback on products and features.
Apply now
We’re curating a small, high-impact class of Ambassadors. If you’re ready to become a leader in the AI video creation space, apply today. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, typically within 4 weeks of submission.