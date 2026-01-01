Craig Veroni is an estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before working in property, he spent more than a decade training and working as a professional film and television actor.

The moment he started applying that craft to his marketing, video became one of the biggest drivers of his business. Educational YouTube videos and cinematic property tours helped buyers understand local neighbourhoods and the housing market.

But when a fire and flood in the unit above him affected his home and forced his family out for nearly a year, his video production came to a halt.

'We had been out of our house for about nine months,' he said. 'I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have any kit.'

Expanding his presence without increasing the workload

For most of his career, Craig built trust by working open houses, meeting people in person, and turning a YouTube channel into his primary lead source, eventually drawing around 75 percent of his business from it.

But that content was demanding to produce. His best-performing neighbourhood tours meant scripting every segment, filming on camera across several neighbourhoods, and editing it all together, a process that could take more than a week for a single video.

Getting back in front of his audience meant rebuilding the engine that had powered his business. The turning point came when he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow entirely new social channels with AI avatars.

'I thought, "This sounds a little wild and maybe too good to be true,"' he said.

Curious, he joined a small training group. Over three days, Craig built his digital twin, refined his content workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.

'I was really worried because I'm known for my video,' he said. 'I thought people were going to hate this.'

Building a digital twin that buyers can trust

The reason the twin worked, Craig believes, is that it was built from his own high-quality material. Rather than starting from scratch, he trained his avatar on the library of footage he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms across different settings.

He paired it with professionally recorded voice models, refined into an indoor voice for studio-style clips and an outdoor voice that sounds natural on location. He uses the latest avatar model and upgrades every time a better one is released.

Craig uses the digital twin to keep his audience informed about local news and market developments, not to chase trends or make novelty clips.