Step 1: Navigate to Avatars
From the HeyGen menu, navigate to Avatars and click Create Avatar.
Step 2: Select Design with AI
In the Create Your Avatar window, hover over Create a Virtual Character and select Design with AI.
Step 3: Enter your avatar's basic details
In the Basics section, enter information such as:
Step 4: Add your appearance prompt
Move to the Appearance section and describe how your avatar should look. If you need inspiration, click Try a Sample to use one of HeyGen's pre-written prompts to get started quickly.
Step 5: Choose orientation, pose and style
Once your description is ready, select your avatar's:
When everything looks good, click Generate Preview.
Step 6: Review and save your avatar
HeyGen will generate a few sample avatars for you to review. If you are not satisfied with the results, you can:
Otherwise, click Save.
Step 7: Select a voice
You will be prompted to choose a voice for your avatar. Your options are to:
Step 8: Confirm and generate
Once you confirm your voice, HeyGen will generate your new avatar and add it to your avatar library.