Home Academy Avatars How to create a new avatar with AI

How to create a new avatar with AI

Step 1: Navigate to Avatars

From the HeyGen menu, navigate to Avatars and click Create Avatar.

Step 2: Select Design with AI

In the Create Your Avatar window, hover over Create a Virtual Character and select Design with AI.

Step 3: Enter your avatar's basic details

In the Basics section, enter information such as:

name

age

gender

ethnicity

Step 4: Add your appearance prompt

Move to the Appearance section and describe how your avatar should look. If you need inspiration, click Try a Sample to use one of HeyGen's pre-written prompts to get started quickly.

Step 5: Choose orientation, pose and style

Once your description is ready, select your avatar's:

orientation

pose

style

When everything looks good, click Generate Preview.

Step 6: Review and save your avatar

HeyGen will generate a few sample avatars for you to review. If you are not satisfied with the results, you can:

generate again

edit your prompt

Otherwise, click Save.

Step 7: Select a voice

You will be prompted to choose a voice for your avatar. Your options are to:

choose a voice from your existing library

clone a voice

design a new voice

let HeyGen automatically select one by clicking Cancel

Step 8: Confirm and generate

Once you confirm your voice, HeyGen will generate your new avatar and add it to your avatar library.