Nick Krem learned early in his real estate career that generating leads was only part of the equation. Agents also needed a recognizable brand.
While working in a real estate call center, Nick spent up to 15 hours a day contacting leads across the country. One pattern stood out.
"Almost every single time, the agents who had a strong brand were crushing it with us," Nick said.
That realization led Nick and his brother to build a real estate marketing company that expanded across all 50 states and 13 countries in less than two years. Nick's team handles strategy, scripting, production, editing, and distribution.
The model worked, but it wasn't easy to scale.
"We realized agents are spending thousands of dollars for this when we can use companies like HeyGen to do it at a fraction of the cost," Nick said.
Today, Nick helps real estate professionals build their personal brands with AI-powered video that removes production as the biggest obstacle to consistent showing up.
Removing the biggest barrier to consistent video
Before HeyGen, Nick's team built complete content strategies for clients, but getting real estate agents to actually record videos slowed everything down.
Agents worried about cameras, microphones, lighting, clothing, and finding time to film. Weeks could pass before anyone hit record.
To solve the problem, clients flew to Orlando for two-day production sessions, filming months' worth of content. The process worked, but it wasn't sustainable.
"Real estate agents make money when they talk to people," Nick said.
He saw the challenge most clearly with solo agents.
"They're answering calls, dealing with transactions, solving problems, and serving clients. Video becomes the last thing they have time for,” Nick said.
HeyGen changed that.
"Agents used to fly from all over the country to tell their story, shoot videos, and spend thousands of dollars literally with us to get that done," Nick said. "What HeyGen allows them to do is take their best look, their best hair day, their best makeup day, the best outfit, and use it over and over again."
Instead of coordinating another production day, agents create a digital twin once and continue publishing long after the cameras are packed away.
Scaling one person into an entire content team
Nick first realized the value of HeyGen by solving his own problem. His team wanted to publish two YouTube videos every week, but every episode required Nick to record a new introduction.
"I would go to sleep at night just thinking, 'I have to shoot that intro video,'" he said.
Eventually, he told his team to replace those intros with his HeyGen avatar.
"Now that problem is forever off my plate. I never have to go to sleep again thinking I have to shoot an intro video because HeyGen shoots my intros every single time now," Nick said.
The results surprised him.
"My AI intro videos were actually performing better than my videos,” he said. “Not only am I saving time, but they're also actually performing better."
Today, his avatar appears in videos created by his team, including YouTube intros, landing pages, workshops, and short-form content.
"What you guys have created with HeyGen allows me to be exponential," Nick said. "Before, I was just linear because unless I personally did it, I could shoot 10 videos in a day. With HeyGen, I can be like, 'Hey team, do 20.'"
Enabling agents to market like bigger brands
Today, Nick's team uses HeyGen to create everything from listing videos and market updates to YouTube content, landing pages, and neighborhood guides.
For listing videos alone, the time savings are significant.
"You don't have to drive to the listing, make sure you get ready, take 10 different takes," Nick said. "It saves you hours of your day, hundreds of dollars in shooting, and you get the perfect script every single time."
HeyGen has also expanded what's creatively possible. One client used an avatar to jump from an airplane, land outside a listing, and begin a property tour.
"It really makes it like I'm a Hollywood producer," Nick said. "I can put myself in all of these different scenarios, and it's limitless."
Beyond creativity, Nick uses HeyGen to help agents win in search. His team creates videos answering the exact questions buyers and sellers are already asking online.
One client built a YouTube channel entirely with HeyGen, grew it to more than 3,500 subscribers in about a year, and now receives inbound calls from buyers and sellers. Others average about two inbound calls each week using the same strategy.
For Nick, that's the real value of HeyGen. Independent agents can now market with the consistency and production quality that once required a much larger team and budget.
"We are never going to be the bottleneck in our video production again," he said. "HeyGen made it possible for me to scale myself. HeyGen did not replace me on camera. It enhanced me."