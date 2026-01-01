Nick Krem learned early in his real estate career that generating leads was only part of the equation. Agents also needed a recognizable brand.

While working in a real estate call center, Nick spent up to 15 hours a day contacting leads across the country. One pattern stood out.

"Almost every single time, the agents who had a strong brand were crushing it with us," Nick said.

That realization led Nick and his brother to build a real estate marketing company that expanded across all 50 states and 13 countries in less than two years. Nick's team handles strategy, scripting, production, editing, and distribution.

The model worked, but it wasn't easy to scale.

"We realized agents are spending thousands of dollars for this when we can use companies like HeyGen to do it at a fraction of the cost," Nick said.

Today, Nick helps real estate professionals build their personal brands with AI-powered video that removes production as the biggest obstacle to consistent showing up.

Removing the biggest barrier to consistent video

Before HeyGen, Nick's team built complete content strategies for clients, but getting real estate agents to actually record videos slowed everything down.

Agents worried about cameras, microphones, lighting, clothing, and finding time to film. Weeks could pass before anyone hit record.

To solve the problem, clients flew to Orlando for two-day production sessions, filming months' worth of content. The process worked, but it wasn't sustainable.​

"Real estate agents make money when they talk to people," Nick said.

He saw the challenge most clearly with solo agents.

"They're answering calls, dealing with transactions, solving problems, and serving clients. Video becomes the last thing they have time for,” Nick said.

HeyGen changed that.

"Agents used to fly from all over the country to tell their story, shoot videos, and spend thousands of dollars literally with us to get that done," Nick said. "What HeyGen allows them to do is take their best look, their best hair day, their best makeup day, the best outfit, and use it over and over again."

Instead of coordinating another production day, agents create a digital twin once and continue publishing long after the cameras are packed away.

Scaling one person into an entire content team

Nick first realized the value of HeyGen by solving his own problem. His team wanted to publish two YouTube videos every week, but every episode required Nick to record a new introduction.

"I would go to sleep at night just thinking, 'I have to shoot that intro video,'" he said.

Eventually, he told his team to replace those intros with his HeyGen avatar.

"Now that problem is forever off my plate. I never have to go to sleep again thinking I have to shoot an intro video because HeyGen shoots my intros every single time now," Nick said.

The results surprised him.

"My AI intro videos were actually performing better than my videos,” he said. “Not only am I saving time, but they're also actually performing better."

Today, his avatar appears in videos created by his team, including YouTube intros, landing pages, workshops, and short-form content.