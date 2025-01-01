Prompt it in ChatGPT. Produce it with HeyGen.
Turn any conversation into production-grade video — with motion graphics, b-roll, and visual storytelling. No editing required.
How it works
Describe
Tell ChatGPT what video you need — an explainer, a pitch, a tutorial — in plain language.
Generate
HeyGen’s Video Agent produces a complete video with avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration.
Refine
Iterate through conversation. Adjust the script, swap visuals, change the tone — all without leaving ChatGPT.
From prompt to production
Script to Video
Write a script in ChatGPT, get a fully produced video in minutes.
Idea to Pitch
Turn a rough idea into a polished pitch video for investors or stakeholders.
Blog to Video
Transform written content into engaging video summaries.
Presentation to Video
Convert slide decks and outlines into dynamic video presentations.
Prompt to Social Clip
Generate scroll-stopping social media videos from a single prompt.
Conversation to Explainer
Turn any ChatGPT conversation into a clear explainer video.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the HeyGen ChatGPT app?
HeyGen’s native app inside ChatGPT lets you create AI-generated videos directly from your conversations. Describe what you need in natural language and get production-grade video with avatars, motion graphics, and b-roll — delivered right in the chat. You can review and edit your video without ever leaving ChatGPT.
Do I need a HeyGen account?
Yes, you’ll need a free HeyGen account to generate videos. You can sign up at heygen.com.
What kind of videos can I create?
Explainer videos, product demos, social media clips, training materials, pitch videos, and more — all fully produced with AI avatars, motion graphics, b-roll, and narration.
How is this different from HeyGen’s main platform?
The ChatGPT app lets you stay in ChatGPT for ideation and video generation in one flow. For advanced editing, custom branding, and team collaboration, use HeyGen directly at heygen.com.
Is it free to use?
The ChatGPT app is free to try. Video generation uses your HeyGen account credits. New accounts receive free credits to get started.
Your videos start where your prompts end
Create production-grade videos directly from ChatGPT
- No editing skills required
- Production-grade quality
- Free to try