Summary The State of Enterprise Video 2026 reveals why organizations struggle to scale video beyond creation, and what it takes to govern, measure, and deploy video successfully.

The short version: In 2026, enterprise organizations face two compounding video problems, and most platforms solve only one. The State of Enterprise Video 2026 , a report from HeyGen, surveyed leaders in learning and development, marketing, compliance, and product. It found that creation is no longer the main bottleneck. The harder problem is what comes after: governing, deploying, and measuring video across the organization. The gap between what enterprise video could be and what it actually is keeps widening.

The first problem is creation. More teams need more video, in more languages, for more use cases, but most tools were built for individual creators, not for organizations producing hundreds of videos across distributed teams.

The second problem is deployment. Even where creation works, the governance, compliance, and measurement layers are missing. Approvals stall, content ships without review, leaders cannot see what is being produced or how it performs, and most tools never clear the IT, legal, and procurement bar for org-wide rollout.

Key findings from The State of Enterprise Video 2026

According to The State of Enterprise Video 2026, the five gaps holding enterprise video back are:

Deployment. 60% of organizations have not achieved full org-wide deployment, usually because their tools cannot clear enterprise IT and procurement requirements.

60% of organizations have not achieved full org-wide deployment, usually because their tools cannot clear enterprise IT and procurement requirements. Brand consistency. 67% of organizations say distributed teams can only sometimes, rarely, or never produce on-brand video without central support.

67% of organizations say distributed teams can only sometimes, rarely, or never produce on-brand video without central support. Governance. 84% say pre-publication review is essential or important, yet 37% publish video without formal review at least sometimes.

84% say pre-publication review is essential or important, yet 37% publish video without formal review at least sometimes. Visibility. 53% of leaders cannot account for what their organization published in the last 90 days.

53% of leaders cannot account for what their organization published in the last 90 days. ROI. 47% of organizations cannot confirm their video spend is delivering measurable value.

Why is the pressure to produce video intensifying?

The pressure to produce more video is intensifying because demand is rising faster than most organizations can scale. According to The State of Enterprise Video 2026, 78% of organizations feel pressure to produce more video over the next 12 months, and 46% call that pressure significant or extreme.

Most video output is still narrow. 52% of organizations say only one or two teams produce video today, and most operate at modest volume: 28% produce fewer than five videos a month and only 15% exceed 50. The reasons behind the pressure are concrete: organizations rank productivity, cost reduction, and content engagement as the top values of AI video. The gap between current output and what the business now expects is a present problem, and it is widening.

Where does enterprise video break down today?

Enterprise video breaks down after creation, not during it. The report identifies a two-part gap: creation at scale, and organizational deployment. Creation is still broken for some teams, but the larger story is what happens once video is made.

Brand consistency is the first failure point. 67% of organizations say distributed teams cannot reliably stay on-brand without central creative support. Governance is the second. 84% say review is essential, yet 37% publish without it because approval cycles are too slow. Deployment is the third. 60% have not rolled video out org-wide, often because their tools cannot clear IT and procurement. Visibility is the fourth. 53% of leaders cannot account for what was published in the last 90 days, which drives duplication and wasted spend. ROI is the fifth. 47% cannot confirm their video investment is delivering value.

Why does the enterprise video gap matter now?

The gap matters now because enterprise video has moved past the experimental phase. According to The State of Enterprise Video 2026, 77% of organizations use AI video in some capacity and 50% use it regularly or extensively, which makes video core operational infrastructure for communications, training, marketing, and sales.

Investment is accelerating. 59% of organizations say they are likely or very likely to increase AI video investment in 2026. The appetite to invest is outpacing the infrastructure to govern and scale that investment. As spending grows, tolerance for ungoverned, unmeasurable video programs will shrink.

How do enterprises close the video gap?

Enterprises close the gap by adopting infrastructure that covers the full chain, not just creation. The organizations that close it will not simply produce more video. They will produce the right video: reviewed, on-brand, deployed org-wide, and measurable from creation through business impact.

The report maps each gap to the infrastructure that closes it:

Org-wide deployment requires an enterprise-grade platform with IT, SSO, and compliance built in from day one.

requires an enterprise-grade platform with IT, SSO, and compliance built in from day one. Brand consistency requires shared templates, governed asset libraries, and enforced brand standards.

requires shared templates, governed asset libraries, and enforced brand standards. Governance requires structured approval workflows with defined stakeholder roles and audit trails.

requires structured approval workflows with defined stakeholder roles and audit trails. Visibility requires centralized video asset management with real-time inventory and version control.

requires centralized video asset management with real-time inventory and version control. ROI becomes measurable when video is affordable and governed at scale.

Read the full report

The State of Enterprise Video 2026 breaks down all five gaps with original survey data from enterprise leaders, plus the infrastructure required to close each one.

Read the full report or contact sales to see HeyGen for Enterprise in action.

Frequently asked questions

What is the state of enterprise video in 2026?

In 2026, enterprise video has shifted from an experimental, single-team function to organizational infrastructure. 77% of organizations now use AI video. The main challenge is no longer creating video but governing, deploying, and measuring it at scale, according to The State of Enterprise Video 2026.

What is the biggest barrier to enterprise video today?

Creation speed is no longer the main barrier. The biggest gaps are org-wide deployment, brand consistency, governance, asset visibility, and ROI measurement. 60% of organizations have not achieved full org-wide deployment.

How fast can enterprises produce video with AI?

72% of organizations can produce a finished video within three days, and 26% can do it the same day, according to The State of Enterprise Video 2026.

What percentage of organizations publish video without review?

84% of organizations say pre-publication review is essential or important, but 37% publish video without formal review at least sometimes. The cause is structural: approval processes are too slow, fragmented, or informal to catch content before it ships.

Why can't most organizations measure video ROI?

47% of organizations cannot confirm their video spend is delivering value. The cause is infrastructure, not measurement technology. Without knowing what was published, who watched it, and whether it drove the intended behavior, ROI measurement is guesswork.

What is enterprise video governance?

Enterprise video governance is the set of controls that ensure video is reviewed, on-brand, and compliant before it is published, and trackable after. It includes structured approval workflows, governed asset libraries, version control, and real-time visibility into what has been produced across the organization.