Summary Learn how to share your HeyGen videos publicly, request feedback, and submit your best work for a potential community feature.

How to Share Your Videos With the HeyGen Community

The HeyGen Creator Showcase gives creators two ways to share their work: publish a new community post and submit a standout video through the community’s featured-video form. Creators are encouraged to do both.

Whether you are sharing your first HeyGen creation, requesting constructive feedback, or showing an experimental production workflow, the goal is to give other creators enough context to understand what you made and how you made it.

Two Ways to Share Your HeyGen Video

1. Publish Your Video in the Creator Showcase

Start a new post in the Creator Showcase to share your video publicly with the HeyGen Community.

Your post should include:

A link to your video

A short explanation of what you created

An overview of how you used HeyGen

The names of any additional video-editing tools you used

This context turns a simple video link into a useful contribution. It helps other creators understand your process, discuss your work, and offer more relevant feedback.

You can use your post to share a finished production, an early experiment, or a video that is still evolving. If you are looking for feedback, say so clearly and let the community know which aspects of the work you would like them to consider.

2. Submit Your Best Work for a Community Feature

You can also submit a standout video through the community submission form.

This is separate from publishing a Creator Showcase post. The form is the submission route for videos that creators would like the community team to consider featuring.

Because each option serves a different purpose, creators are encouraged to publish their work in the showcase and complete the submission form.

What You Can Share

The Creator Showcase is designed for a broad range of work made with HeyGen. Appropriate contributions include:

Finished videos

First-time HeyGen creations

AI video experiments and explorations

Videos for which you would like community feedback

Projects created with HeyGen and additional editing tools

The examples shared by community members span automated video workflows, multilingual content, avatar-led presentations, podcasts, educational videos, advertisements, short-form content, fictional stories, and hybrid productions completed in external editors.

These examples demonstrate the range of work being shared, but your project does not need to follow a particular format. The central requirement is to explain what you made and describe how HeyGen contributed to the production.

How to Write a Useful Showcase Post

A clear post makes it easier for other community members to engage with your work. Use the following structure:

Introduce the Video. Briefly explain what the video is about and what you wanted to create. Share the Video Link. Include a link that community members can use to view the finished work. Describe Your HeyGen Workflow. Explain how you used HeyGen in the project. Mention Other Editing Tools. List any additional video-editing or production tools involved. Ask for Specific Feedback. If you want feedback, identify the areas where community perspectives would be most helpful.

If you are sharing your first HeyGen video, say so. The showcase explicitly welcomes first-time creations.

Build a Supportive Creative Exchange

The Creator Showcase is intended to be a supportive environment where community members can discuss their work and encourage one another.

Sharing the production process is an important part of that exchange. A concise description of your approach can give other creators ideas, help them understand your creative decisions, and make their feedback more actionable.

When responding to other submissions, focus on constructive observations that help the creator continue developing the work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can I Share a HeyGen Video Publicly?

Create a new post in the HeyGen Creator Showcase.

What Should I Include in My Showcase Post?

Include a video link, explain what you made, describe how you used HeyGen, and mention any other video-editing tools involved.

How Can I Submit a Video for a Community Feature?

Use the community submission form.

Should I Publish a Post and Complete the Submission Form?

Yes. The source encourages creators to use both sharing methods.

Can I Ask the Community for Feedback?

Yes. Creators can publish videos, ask for feedback, and share AI video experiments or explorations.

Can I Share My First HeyGen Video?

Yes. First-time HeyGen creations are explicitly welcomed.

Share What You Are Creating

A strong Creator Showcase contribution does more than present a finished video. It gives the community a useful look at the thinking and production process behind the work.

Publish your video with a clear explanation, invite feedback where appropriate, and use the submission form if you would like your best work to be considered for a community feature.