The maximum video length on the HeyGen Creator plan is 30 minutes per video. HeyGen confirmed this change in April 2025, replacing the earlier five-minute limit that still appeared in some plan information at the time.

The current HeyGen pricing page also lists 30 minutes as the maximum duration per video for the Creator plan.

HeyGen Creator plan video length limit

Creator plan users can generate individual videos that are up to 30 minutes long. This is a per-video duration limit, not a statement about every file, feature, or generation method available through HeyGen.

That distinction matters because an error involving an audio upload, an API workflow, or an external integration does not necessarily indicate that the Creator plan itself has reverted to a shorter video limit.

In practical terms:

The Creator plan supports videos up to 30 minutes.

The former five-minute plan limit was superseded in April 2025.

Shorter limits encountered in a particular workflow should be treated as a feature-specific or technical issue until confirmed otherwise.

Why some users may see a shorter limit

The Community discussion included reports of shorter restrictions in two separate workflows. Neither report established a different maximum for Creator plan videos.

A 30-second audio upload message

One Creator plan user reported receiving a message that limited an uploaded audio file to 30 seconds while creating a video from a photo and recorded audio. The thread did not include a confirmed explanation or resolution for that error.

Because the report concerned an audio upload within a particular workflow, it should not be interpreted as evidence that Creator plan videos are limited to 30 seconds.

It may represent a separate upload restriction, workflow condition, or account-specific problem, but the Community page does not provide enough information to identify the cause.

A 60-second limit through Claude Desktop MCP

Another user reported encountering a 60-second video limit while using HeyGen through Claude Desktop MCP, despite having a Creator plan.

The Community response did not confirm whether this behavior was caused by the MCP integration, its configuration, the selected generation method, or another technical condition. Instead, the user was directed to the HeyGen developer Discord, which is monitored by the engineering team.

This report therefore does not change the 30-minute Creator plan limit. It describes an unresolved developer workflow issue that requires technical investigation.

What to do if your video is limited to less than 30 minutes

If HeyGen displays a shorter limit, first identify exactly where the restriction appears. The relevant details include:

Whether the message appears during video generation or while uploading a source file. Whether the video is being created directly in HeyGen or through an external integration. Whether the restriction applies to the final video, an audio file, or another input. The exact duration shown in the error message.

For issues involving MCP or another developer workflow, share those details through the HeyGen developer Discord. A short limit inside an integration should be investigated separately from the Creator plan's standard per-video duration.

Creator plan limits and workflow-specific limits are not the same

The central distinction is straightforward: the Creator plan allows videos up to 30 minutes, but individual tools or inputs may surface different restrictions or errors.

A limit encountered while uploading audio does not automatically define the maximum duration of the finished video. Similarly, a 60-second restriction inside an MCP workflow does not establish a new Creator plan limit.

When conflicting messages appear, compare like with like. Check whether each message refers to:

The final video duration

The length of an uploaded file

A particular avatar or generation workflow

An external integration or developer tool

This helps separate the plan-level video limit from a restriction affecting only one part of the creation process.

FAQ’s

What is the maximum HeyGen Creator plan video length?

The Creator plan supports videos up to 30 minutes long.

Is the Creator plan limited to five-minute videos?

No. HeyGen announced in April 2025 that the Creator plan was being updated from the earlier five-minute limit to a guaranteed 30-minute per-video limit. The current pricing page lists the maximum as 30 minutes.

Does a 30-second audio upload error mean my video can only be 30 seconds?

Not necessarily. The Community page documents such an error but does not confirm its cause. An audio upload restriction should not be treated as the maximum duration of a completed Creator plan video.

Why does Claude Desktop MCP stop at 60 seconds?

The Community discussion does not provide a confirmed cause or resolution. HeyGen directed users experiencing this issue to its developer Discord for assistance from the engineering community.

Where can I get help with a HeyGen MCP duration limit?

Post the workflow details and exact error message in the HeyGen developer Discord.