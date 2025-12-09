Summary This guide shows how marketers across roles—executive, performance, product, content, and social—are using AI to scale video creation without sacrificing quality.

From driving brand awareness to increasing conversions and customer retention, video outperforms nearly every other medium. Every marketing role depends on video to engage audiences, communicate value, and drive results. Performance marketers depend on it to stand out in crowded feeds, product teams use it to simplify complex features, content teams need it to enrich written assets and boost SEO, and social teams can’t go a day without it.

The pressure to deliver more video content is universal but traditional production methods aren’t built for speed or scale. That’s why marketing teams are looking for new, smarter ways to keep up.

That’s where AI video generation comes in.

Why marketers are turning to AI video

AI video platforms like HeyGen empower marketers to create studio-quality videos 10x faster without the need for cameras, studios, or editing expertise. Whether you're a content marketer repurposing blogs into bite-sized videos or a product marketer launching a new feature, AI video generation tools are changing the game.

HeyGen’s intuitive platform is designed for all types of marketers, enabling them to:

Create videos for multiple platforms and formats

Translate content into 170+ languages and dialects

Customize avatars with your brand’s voice and tone

Localize and personalize at scale, automatically

Leading brands like HubSpot, Trivago, and Publicis Groupe are already using HeyGen to streamline content creation, reduce costs, and boost performance.

A tool for every marketing position

In our new guide, Scale Your Marketing Videos with HeyGen: A Role-by-Role Guide, we break down exactly how marketers across disciplines—from performance to product—are using AI video to work smarter.

Marketing executives are helping their teams increase output while staying on budget.

are helping their teams increase output while staying on budget. Performance marketers are testing more creatives, faster, and improving conversion rates with dynamic video ads.

are testing more creatives, faster, and improving conversion rates with dynamic video ads. Product marketers are taking control of launch and training content without waiting on production resources.

are taking control of launch and training content without waiting on production resources. Content marketers are turning blogs, case studies, and PDFs into engaging videos that extend content shelf life.

are turning blogs, case studies, and PDFs into engaging videos that extend content shelf life. Social media marketers are creating more viral content, more often, across every channel.

The results speak for themselves. Companies like Tomorrow.io, Pyne, and Reply.io have saved time, increased engagement, and seen real revenue impact thanks to HeyGen’s AI-powered platform.

Ready to scale your video marketing?

If you’re still relying on manual video production, it’s time to rethink your strategy. AI video generation isn’t just a trend, it’s a transformational shift in how marketers create content.

With HeyGen, your team can produce more videos, in more formats and languages, faster than ever before. And that means more reach, better results, and less time spent on repetitive work.

Want to see how it works for your role?

Download the guide to discover practical tips, use cases, and customer stories from marketers already scaling with HeyGen.