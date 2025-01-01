Managing sub-workspaces

Sub-workspaces are separate environments within a single HeyGen account. Each sub-workspace can have its own members, permissions, and settings, making it easier to organize teams, departments, or client work without overlap.

They’re especially useful for:

Agencies managing multiple clients

Enterprise teams with different departments

Controlling access and permissions

Managing billing and subscriptions

Tracking API usage

Keeping resources separated across teams

Depending on configuration, subworkspaces can either share or isolate billing, avatars, API keys, and templates.

Access sub-workspaces

From your HeyGen dashboard, click your name and select Manage Workspace.

Inside this section, you’ll see the Sub-workspaces option.

Create a new sub-workspace

To create a sub-workspace, select Create Sub-workspace.

Start by:

Naming the subworkspace

Adding an image (optional) to help visually distinguish teams or clients

Invite members and assign roles

Next, invite members by entering their email addresses and assigning roles.

Available roles include:

Super Admin – Full permissions, including managing users, access, and purchases

– Full permissions, including managing users, access, and purchases Developer – Can create content and access the API

– Can create content and access the API Creator – Can build avatars, videos, and voices

– Can build avatars, videos, and voices Viewer – Can view content but cannot make changes

Configure settings and permissions

After assigning roles, configure the sub-workspace settings.

If Parent Workspace Manages Billing is enabled:

The sub-workspace manages its own subscription

It does not use the parent workspace’s quota or avatar slots

The sub-workspace owner can create additional sub-workspaces

You can also choose whether the subworkspace can view API settings.

When enabled, the subworkspace receives its own API key, and usage is tracked independently, making it easier to monitor activity by team or client.

When everything is set, select Create Sub-workspace to finish setup.

Once created, seats from the parent workspace are allocated automatically.

When inviting members, seats are assigned based on availability. If the seat limit is reached, an existing member must be removed before adding a new one.

Manage resources and usage

By selecting the gear icon next to any sub-workspace, you can update its settings and allocated resources.

Key controls include:

Avatar slots – Limit how many avatars each sub-workspace can create

– Limit how many avatars each sub-workspace can create Generative credits – Used for avatar fees, video generation, image creation, and translations

– Used for avatar fees, video generation, image creation, and translations API credits – Used for automations, integrations, and API-based workflows

Assigning credits per sub-workspace gives admins better visibility, cost control, and flexibility. You can also delete a sub-workspace from this menu if needed.

Share assets across sub-workspaces

Sharing assets follows a consistent process across HeyGen.

For avatars, voices, brand kits, or templates, open the asset library, and select the three-dot menu on the asset. Choose Share, and select the sub-workspace you want to share it with.

Once shared, the asset becomes immediately available in the selected sub-workspace for video creation.

With sub-workspaces, you can organize teams, control access, and scale video creation without losing oversight.