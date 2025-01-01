Voice doctor

You can access Voice Doctor from two places: inside AI Studio when working on a project, or from the Avatars page when managing an avatar’s voice settings. In both locations, Voice Doctor allows you to refine an existing voice without recreating it from scratch.

For this walkthrough, we’ll start in AI Studio.

Open Voice Doctor in AI Studio

Open an existing project or create a new one in AI Studio. Select your avatar, then open the Voice tab. From the list of available voices, choose the voice you want to improve. Voices that support Voice Doctor are marked with the Enhance Voice icon.

Voice Doctor works with both uploaded and AI-generated voices.

Enhance and refine your voice

After selecting Enhance Voice, the Voice Doctor interface opens. On the left panel, you can adjust technical settings such as accent or switch between voice engines to explore different vocal characteristics.

On the right panel, describe how you want the voice to change. For example, you might ask for clearer pronunciation, a smoother tone, or more natural pacing. This description helps guide how the voice is refined.

Based on your input, HeyGen generates multiple enhanced voice options. You can preview each version and compare the results.

Review and save your changes

If you find an option that works, you can save it as a new voice or apply it to replace the existing one. If the results aren’t quite right, select Try fixing another way to generate additional variations and continue refining.

Voice Doctor is designed for quick, targeted improvements. With just a few adjustments, you can make a voice sound more natural, polished, and aligned with your intended style before moving on to creating your video.