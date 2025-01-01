Accessing voice library

In HeyGen, a voice is the AI-generated speech used in your videos. Voices can be paired with avatars or used as standalone audio, giving your content tone, personality, and emotional range across a wide selection of languages, accents, and speaking styles.

Voices help you match the delivery of your video to your audience and use case.

The voice library

All voices in HeyGen are managed through the Voice Library. This is where you can review your own voice clones, explore public AI voices, and keep everything organized in one place.

You can access the Voice Library from three main areas:

AI Studio

The Avatars page

Proofread

The Voice Library includes powerful filtering tools to help you quickly find the right voice. You can filter by region, accent, age, emotion, use case, and more. You can also mark voices as favorites so your most-used options are easy to access.

Use voices in AI Studio

Inside AI Studio, whenever you select a voice for an avatar video, you have access to the full Voice Library. From here, you can preview voices and quickly apply the one that best fits your project.

You can also create voices directly in AI Studio without creating an avatar first. In the Voice Library, select New Voice, then choose whether to clone a voice instantly, integrate a third-party voice, or generate a brand-new voice using Voice Design. Once created, the voice becomes available across all your projects.

Manage voices from the Avatars page

Voices can also be managed from the Avatars page. By selecting an avatar and opening the voice menu, you can set a primary voice or open the Voice Library.

Setting a primary voice means that voice will automatically be used whenever you select that avatar in future videos.

Use voices in Proofread

Voices are also accessible in Proofread. From any script box, you can open the Track Voice tab to review all voices used in the video. From there, you can switch between voices or create new ones while refining your script.