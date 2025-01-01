Welcome to HeyGen Academy.
In this lesson, you’ll learn how to set up Single Sign-On (SSO) using Okta for your HeyGen workspace.
SSO allows your team to log in once and securely access HeyGen using company credentials, without managing additional passwords. Once enabled and configured, users can sign in directly through Okta.
Start in the Okta Admin Console
Begin by signing in to your Okta Admin Console.
Navigate to Applications, then select Applications again.
Click Create App Integration.
Choose SAML 2.0 as the sign-in method and select Next.
Create the HeyGen app in Okta
When prompted to name the application, enter HeyGen, then click Next.
You’ll now be asked to provide SAML configuration details.
For the Audience ID (Entity ID), enter:
api2.heygen.com
For the Single Sign-On URL, return to your HeyGen dashboard, go to Settings, open the Security tab, enable SSO, and copy the provided SSO URL.
Paste this URL into the corresponding field in Okta.
Ensure the application passes the user identity in email format.
The NameID claim should use the user’s email address.
Next, add the following user attributes:
When finished, scroll down and click Next.
Select This is an internal app, then click Finish.
Assign users to the Okta app
Once the app is created, open the Assignments tab.
Click Assign, then add the users or groups who should be able to access HeyGen using SSO.
Retrieve SAML configuration values
Next, open the Sign On tab in Okta and scroll down.
Click View SAML setup instructions.
This page displays three required values:
Keep this page open, as you’ll need these values to complete the setup in HeyGen.
Complete setup in HeyGen
Return to your HeyGen Admin Panel and open the SSO Settings page.
Copy and paste the three values from Okta into their corresponding fields in HeyGen, then click Save.
Your Okta and HeyGen connection is now configured.
Test your SSO setup
To confirm everything is working, go to the HeyGen login page and select Sign in with SSO.
If prompted, enter your company domain.
You should be logged in automatically using your Okta credentials.
SSO is now enabled for your HeyGen workspace.
Your team can sign in securely using company credentials, with no extra passwords or steps.