Getting started

Let's complete your account with the Getting Started checklist. Getting Started is a built-in checklist inside the HeyGen dashboard. You’ll see it on the dashboard when you log in to your account for the first time. It’s designed to guide new admins through the essential first steps to activate their HeyGen workspace and get their team ready to collaborate.

Access the Getting Started panel

Log in to your HeyGen account and open the dashboard.

The Getting Started panel appears when you sign in for the first time as a new admin. This checklist is built directly into the HeyGen dashboard and helps you activate your workspace and prepare your team to collaborate.

From the dashboard, select Get Started to launch your onboarding experience.

Understand the onboarding steps

The Getting Started checklist includes three core steps:

Set up your workspace

Invite members

Configure security settings

Each step is automatically checked off as you complete the required tasks. You can return to the checklist at any time, and you don’t need to complete everything in one session.

Set up your workspace

This step focuses on personalizing your HeyGen environment.

You’ll add your brand details, upload key assets, and adjust workspace settings so everything aligns with your team’s identity and is ready for use.

Invite members

Use this step to bring your teammates into HeyGen.

You can invite members to your workspace and assign the appropriate roles and permissions, ensuring everyone has the access they need to collaborate effectively.

Configure security settings

This step ensures your workspace is protected.

You’ll configure security features such as single sign-on using providers like Okta or Azure, and set up access controls to keep your account secure.

As each step is completed, it’s marked in the Getting Started panel. Once finished, your workspace becomes a fully branded, secure, and collaborative hub for your team.