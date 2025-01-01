How to add your script to your video

A well-written script is the foundation of any great video. It provides structure, keeps your message clear, and ensures the story flows naturally for your audience. In HeyGen, writing a script is as simple as starting a new project. You can begin from scratch or apply a template to give yourself a head start. Once your words are in the timeline, they immediately power the narration and captions, shaping the rhythm and delivery of your video.

Refining a script is part of the creative process. You can edit text as you go, adjusting language and phrasing to make your story more engaging. To make narration sound natural, pauses can be inserted at key moments, pronunciations can be fine-tuned for tricky words or acronyms, and punctuation helps control pacing and tone. Even small details like writing out numbers or dates improve clarity, so the narration feels precise and professional.

When your script is ready, it becomes the blueprint that drives the rest of the video. From narration and captions to timing and flow, everything stems from the script. Adding avatars, visuals, and music then brings your words to life, turning a written story into a complete video.